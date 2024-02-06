Tyler Fulghum explains how he's handling prop bet lines for George Kittle and Deebo Samuel in the Super Bowl. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 49ers opened as 2.5-point favorites at ESPN BET, with the total set at 47.5. The line has since dipped to -1.5 as of Monday.

Here is everything you need to know about how to bet the game, our favorite props, tips and plays, as well as the most notable bets.

This page will be continually updated with news, features and everything else you need leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Sports Betting page

Jump ahead: Super Bowl prop articles | Super Bowl picks | Super Bowl features | Super Bowl analysis

Printable Super Bowl squares

SB LVIII Betting Guide

Loza and Dopp's props that pop

How to bet Super Bowl props

Mike Clay pits his projection system against the sportsbooks with a look at Super Bowl LVIII's player props, offering his leans for taking the over or the under.

Mike Clay and Tyler Fulghum bring their rivalry from the screen to the page as they propose the NFL props they're most behind in Super Bowl LVIII.

Liz Loza and Daniel Dopp talk about the top betting storylines heading into Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl features

The NFL and Las Vegas' relationship has changed dramatically in two decades, from an iconic ad the league wouldn't run to the Super Bowl being held in Sin City.

As the fervor around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hits Las Vegas and the Super Bowl, sportsbooks around the country are trying to find ways to capitalize, even if only in a secondary way.

Patrick Mahomes winning as an underdog feels like déjà vu. Kevin Pulsifer explains why you shouldn't bet against the Chiefs QB in Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl analysis

The Super Bowl brings out big and outlandish bets, from amateur and professional bettors alike. We check in with sportsbooks on all the latest action for San Francisco-Kansas City.

Here are all the Super Bowl lines, MVP odds and more for the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers were installed as small Super Bowl favorites over the Chiefs on the Sunday after the conference championship games, but the point spread narrowed quickly.