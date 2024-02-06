NBA betting: Six picks for Tuesday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

There are seven NBA games on Tuesday night for bettors to make plays. The game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder is one I'm most interested in. This will be the third meeting of the season between the Northwest division. The Thunder won the first two high-scoring battles, but will the Jazz come out on top at home in the Delta Center? I'm looking forward to finding out.

Let's dive into my betting recommendations for Tuesday.

Moody's favorite plays for Tuesday

Lauri Markkanen over 8.5 rebounds. The Jazz and Thunder rank near the top of the league in pace, which bodes well for Markkanen's chances of accumulating rebounds. This game also has the second-highest point total on Tuesday's slate. Markkanen has surpassed this line in three of his last five games and also exceeded it in three straight games against the Thunder.

Collin Sexton over 18.5 points. There should be a lot of points scored in the Thunder-Jazz game. Sexton has gone over this line in 16 of his last 20 games, averaging 26.0 minutes per game with a usage rate of 30.0% over that span. The Thunder rank 27th in points per game allowed to shooting guards. This is a great spot for Sexton to continue to shine.

Donte DiVincenzo over 6.5 first quarter points. The Knicks are double-digit favorites over the Grizzlies, so I'd rather target the first quarter prop. DiVincenzo has surpassed this line in four of his last five games while averaging 11.1 minutes per game. The Knicks will be without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Quentin Grimes, which better positions DiVincenzo to exceed this line.

Jalen Brunson under 33.5 points. This line is a bit high, even for Brunson, considering the circumstances against Memphis. The Knicks are huge favorites against the Grizzlies and rank 27th in pace, and this matchup has a point total of only 212.5 points. Brunson has gone under 33.5 points in 15 of his last 20 games.

Jimmy Butler over 18.5 points. The Heat and Magic rank near the bottom of the league in pace, and this matchup has a point total of only 212.5 points. However, Butler's line of 18.5 points is too good to overlook for someone of his caliber. He has exceeded this line in five consecutive games while averaging 36.0 minutes per game. Butler has also gone over this number in three of his last four games against the Magic.

Paolo Banchero over 4.5 assists. The Heat rank 19th in assists per game allowed to power forwards. Banchero has surpassed this line in five straight games while posting a usage rate of 30.1%, and he has exceeded this number in two out of three games against the Heat this season. Miami's defense also ranks near the bottom of the league in effective field-goal percentage.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 23-26 (25-22-2)

Pacers: 28-23 (28-21-2)

Line: Pacers (-7.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Rockets (+250), Pacers (-300)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 5.7, straight up 69%, 233.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Thigh); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring)

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 27-23 (26-24-0)

Nets: 20-29 (23-24-2)

Line: Mavericks (-2.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-140), Nets (+120)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 0.6, straight up 52%, 235.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Nose)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Rest); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Hip); Day'Ron Sharpe, (GTD - Knee); Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Hamstring); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 27-23 (32-18-0)

Heat: 26-24 (21-28-1)

Line: Heat (-3.5) Total: 212.5

Money Line: Magic (+125), Heat (-145)

BPI Projection: Heat by 0.5, straight up 52%, 215.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Heat: Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Concussion); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Head); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 18-32 (22-28-0)

Knicks: 32-18 (30-19-1)

Line: Knicks (-14.5) Total: 212.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+800), Knicks (-1400)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 11, straight up 84%, 226.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Ankle); Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Hip); John Konchar, (GTD - Calf); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Lower Body); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Hand); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles)

Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Quentin Grimes, (OUT - Knee); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 35-15 (25-22-3)

Bulls: 23-27 (25-24-1)

Line: Timberwolves (-5.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-200), Bulls (+170)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 5.9, straight up 70%, 222.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Thigh); Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Heel); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 35-15 (31-18-1)

Jazz: 25-26 (30-21-0)

Line: Thunder (-3.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Thunder (-145), Jazz (+125)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 1.4, straight up 55%, 243.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Cason Wallace, (GTD - Shoulder); Davis Bertans, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Achilles); Lindy Waters III, (GTD - Ankle); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD - Hip); Tre Mann, (GTD - Personal); Vasilije Micic, (GTD - Ankle); Isaiah Joe, (OUT - Chest)

Jazz: None reported

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 33-17 (19-31-0)

Suns: 29-21 (20-29-1)

Line: Suns (-3.5) Total: 243.5

Money Line: Bucks (+135), Suns (-155)

BPI Projection: Suns by 6.5, straight up 71%, 244.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Brook Lopez, (GTD - Personal); Damian Lillard, (GTD - Ankle); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee)

Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)