NBA betting: Five picks for Wednesday's slate

There's a relatively light NBA schedule tonight for a Wednesday, with seven games on tap. There is, of course, a lot going on behind the scenes in the night before the NBA trade deadline and two days before the All-Star break. But on the court, we get a slate featuring some hot teams and players on a night where it's possible some of their opponents could be distracted by off-court situations. As always, let's dig into the matchups from every angle to look for some opportunities to outperform the line.

Snellings' favorite plays for Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers +4.5 vs. Golden State Warriors (-115). This line actually confused me when I saw it, enough that my first reaction was to go check the injury situation to make sure the 76ers weren't expecting to be without yet another starter Wednesday. But no, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and crew are all listed as available. Meanwhile, the Warriors are still a below-.500 team, currently in 11th in the West and not even on pace to make the play-in. They are 9-12 on the road on the season and 3-4 in their past seven road games. The 76ers are clearly a much lesser team without Joel Embiid, but in their first game without Embiid they beat a tough Jazz team on the road, and in their most recent game they were leading the Mavericks for much of the game before struggling late. With the 76ers at home, against an uninspiring Warriors road team, I will take them and the points. According to the ESPN Analytics game predictor, the 76ers should actually be favored outright by almost a point in a close matchup (7:30 p.m. on ESPN).

Brandon Miller over 22.5 points (-110). Miller is in plug-and-play mode right now. He has scored at least 21 points in nine of his past 11 games and has scored 28 or more in four of his past five. In his past two games, he has scored 35 and 33 points -- the highest and second-highest marks in his young career. Since trading Terry Rozier, and with LaMelo Ball down with injury, the Hornets are running their offense entirely through Miller and Miles Bridges. Miller will get another chance for a big outing Wednesday against a Raptors defense that allows the second-most points (24.5 PPG) to opposing small forwards this season.

LA Clippers -7.5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-105). The Pelicans are a good team playing well, but the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard are just a menace. I wrote an article that ran Dec. 14, pointing out that the Clippers had found their level post-James Harden trade and that as long as they stayed healthy they could beat any team in the NBA. Since then ... they have. They have won 24 of their past 27 games with Leonard in the lineup, with an average scoring margin of +10.7 PPG. We are now talking a full third of an NBA season with them playing at this level. This just is who they are, when healthy. Playing at home, in a game they would like to win to solidify their top spot in the Western Conference, I expect the Clippers to continue their dominance and win this game (10 p.m. ET on ESPN) convincingly.

Domantas Sabonis to record a triple-double, YES (+120). Sabonis has notched 15 triple-doubles this season, including two in a row and three in his past four games. Since the end of November, Sabonis has points-rebounds double-doubles in every game except one, and in that game he had a points-assists double-double. His opponents Wednesday, the Pistons, are bottom-five in the NBA in both points and assists allowed to opposing centers. The Pistons are strong on the boards, but since Sabonis almost always grabs double-digit boards, he is still a good bet to get to double-figures. In Sabonis' first matchup with the Pistons this season, about a month ago, he produced a 37-point, 13-assist, 10-rebound triple-double.

Cleveland Cavaliers -11.5 at Washington Wizards (-110). The Cavaliers are scorching right now. They have won 14 of their past 15 games, with an average scoring margin of +16.7 PPG during that stretch. The Wizards, meanwhile, have lost three straight games by an average of 17.3 PPG. They've also lost nine of their past 11 games, 15 of their past 18, 18 of their past 22 ... you get the idea. The Wizards are the home team, but they lost their last home game by 28 points and the Cavs won their last road game by 16. According to the ESPN Analytics game predictor, the Cavs should be favored by 12. 5 points.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 17-33 (24-26-0)

Hornets: 10-39 (17-32-0)

Line: Raptors (-6.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Raptors (-270), Hornets (+220)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 7.8, straight up 76%, 227.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Back); Jontay Porter, (GTD - Back)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Hip); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Calf); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 32-16 (26-21-1)

Wizards: 9-40 (22-26-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-11.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (-600), Wizards (+450)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 12.4, straight up 88%, 223.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Back)

Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 22-25 (22-23-2)

76ers: 30-19 (29-20-0)

Line: Warriors (-2.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Warriors (-140), 76ers (+120)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 0.9, straight up 53%, 234.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Ankle); Draymond Green, (GTD - Knee); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 22-28 (14-36-0)

Celtics: 38-12 (25-23-2)

Line: Celtics (-11.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Hawks (+475), Celtics (-650)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 13.2, straight up 88%, 242.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Vit Krejci, (GTD - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Clint Capela, (OUT - Thigh)

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow)

San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 10-40 (23-26-1)

Heat: 27-24 (22-28-1)

Line: Heat (-8.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Spurs (+280), Heat (-350)

BPI Projection: Heat by 7.1, straight up 74%, 228.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

New Orleans Pelicans at LA Clippers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 29-21 (27-22-1)

Clippers: 34-15 (28-21-0)

Line: Clippers (-7.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Pelicans (+240), Clippers (-290)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.7, straight up 73%, 236.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (GTD - Back); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot)

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Detroit Pistons at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 6-43 (23-25-1)

Kings: 29-20 (27-21-1)

Line: Kings (-12.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Pistons (+550), Kings (-800)

BPI Projection: Kings by 8.9, straight up 78%, 240.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)