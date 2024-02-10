NBA betting: Six picks for Saturday's slate

Bettors have 11 games to navigate on the NBA schedule if they choose to make plays on Saturday. I'm most interested in the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. It's the fourth and final regular season matchup between these two teams, with the Suns having won three of those games. The Warriors won four of five games during their most recent road trip. The Warriors will face the Suns in primetime and are motivated to secure their first win against Phoenix this season, aiming to prove they remain a legitimate team in the Western Conference.
Let's dive into my betting recommendations for Saturday.
Golden State Warriors +1.5 versus the Phoenix Suns.
The Warriors have gone 5-1 straight up and against the spread over their past six games. Golden State ranks eighth in offensive rating and the fourth in defensive rating over that span. The margin of victory in the past three games between these two teams was only five points and although the Suns are 17-6 straight up since Christmas, I'm backing the Warriors at home on Saturday.
Cade Cunningham under 22.5 points.
Cunningham has gone under this line in four of his past five games and faces a Clippers team that has been one of the best defensive teams in the league this season, ranking eighth in points allowed per 100 possessions. Los Angeles is also a 16.5-point favorite over the Pistons at home, making the chance of a blowout very high.
James Harden to record a double-double. (+125)
The Pistons are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Detroit also allows the eighth-highest effective field goal percentage in the league (56.5). Harden has had a double-double in six of his past 10 games.
Dorian Finney-Smith over 9.5 points.
The Spurs are a great matchup for Finney-Smith, especially with Cameron Johnson out. Finney-Smith has surpassed this line in seven of the past 10 games that Johnson has missed and faces a San Antonio team that ranks 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions.
Paolo Banchero over 5.5 assists.
Banchero has truly excelled as a facilitator for Orlando recently, and bettors should continue to capitalize. He has surpassed this line in nine of his past 10 games. The Bulls rank 20th in assists per game allowed to power forwards.
Pascal Siakam over 19.5 points.
At first glance, this appears to be a suboptimal matchup, considering the Knicks rank seventh in points allowed per 100 possessions. However, New York is dealing with an abundance of injuries that benefits Siakam. Power forward Julius Randle, center Isaiah Hartenstein and small forward OG Anunoby have already been ruled out. Backup center Jericho Sims is also a game time decision due to an illness. Siakam has surpassed 19.5 points in seven of his past 10 games. The Knicks should have trouble stopping him down low.
Projections and Injury Reports
Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.
Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
3 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
Records (Against the Spread)
Thunder: 35-16 (31-19-1)
Mavericks: 29-23 (28-24-0)
Line: Thunder (-2.5) Total: 238.5
Money Line: Thunder (-125), Mavericks (+105)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 4.2, straight up 65%, 236.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)
Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Nose); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Nose); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Not Injury Related)
Detroit Pistons at LA Clippers
3:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Records (Against the Spread)
Pistons: 8-43 (25-25-1)
Clippers: 34-16 (28-22-0)
Line: Clippers (-16.5) Total: 235.5
Money Line: Pistons (+900), Clippers (-1600)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 17.3, straight up 94%, 239.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (GTD - Ankle); Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Shake Milton, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Troy Brown Jr., (GTD - Not Injury Related); Evan Fournier, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Ankle); Malachi Flynn, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Quentin Grimes, (OUT - Knee)
Clippers: None reported
San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets
6 p.m. Barclays Center, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Spurs: 10-42 (23-28-1)
Nets: 20-31 (23-26-2)
Line: Nets (-5.5) Total: 232.5
Money Line: Spurs (+180), Nets (-210)
BPI Projection: Nets by 7.6, straight up 75%, 231.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Nets: Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Hamstring); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Thigh); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Records (Against the Spread)
Grizzlies: 18-34 (23-29-0)
Hornets: 10-41 (18-33-0)
Line: Grizzlies (-4.5) Total: 217.5
Money Line: Grizzlies (-190), Hornets (+165)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 5.1, straight up 67%, 229.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Ankle); Lamar Stevens, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Yuta Watanabe, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Hand); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder)
Hornets: Davis Bertans, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Grant Williams, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Not Injury Related); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Seth Curry, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Tre Mann, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Vasilije Micic, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando
Records (Against the Spread)
Bulls: 25-27 (27-24-1)
Magic: 28-24 (33-19-0)
Line: Magic (-5.5) Total: 219.5
Money Line: Bulls (+170), Magic (-200)
BPI Projection: Magic by 5.3, straight up 68%, 223.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Thigh); Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Ankle); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)
Magic: None reported
Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Records (Against the Spread)
76ers: 30-21 (29-22-0)
Wizards: 9-42 (24-26-1)
Line: 76ers (-3.5) Total: 236.5
Money Line: 76ers (-175), Wizards (+150)
BPI Projection: 76ers by 3.8, straight up 64%, 229.5 total points.
Injury Report:
76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Back); Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Hamstring); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Illness); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)
Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Hip); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Back); Patrick Baldwin Jr., (GTD - Ankle)
Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Records (Against the Spread)
Rockets: 23-28 (26-23-2)
Hawks: 23-29 (16-36-0)
Line: Hawks (-4.5) Total: 242.5
Money Line: Rockets (+170), Hawks (-200)
BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.8, straight up 56%, 241.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Cam Whitmore, (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Thigh); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
Hawks: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Back); Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Patty Mills, (GTD - Illness); Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Illness); Clint Capela, (OUT - Thigh)
Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Pacers: 29-24 (28-23-2)
Knicks: 33-19 (30-21-1)
Line: Pacers (-3.5) Total: 234.5
Money Line: Pacers (-165), Knicks (+140)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 1.7, straight up 56%, 239.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Doug McDermott, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring); Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Foot)
Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Alec Burks, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Ankle); Jericho Sims, (GTD - Illness); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Achilles); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Records (Against the Spread)
Cavaliers: 34-16 (27-22-1)
Raptors: 19-33 (25-27-0)
Line: Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 230.5
Money Line: Cavaliers (-360), Raptors (+290)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 8.2, straight up 78%, 222.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Raptors: None reported
Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco
Records (Against the Spread)
Suns: 31-21 (22-29-1)
Warriors: 24-25 (24-23-2)
Line: Suns (-2.5) Total: 241.5
Money Line: Suns (-125), Warriors (+105)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.5, straight up 55%, 240.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Warriors: Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)
New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
Records (Against the Spread)
Pelicans: 30-22 (28-23-1)
Blazers: 15-36 (25-26-0)
Line: Pelicans (-7.5) Total: 224.5
Money Line: Pelicans (-320), Blazers (+260)
BPI Projection: Pelicans by 10, straight up 82%, 228.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (GTD - Back)
Blazers: Dalano Banton, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Illness); Duop Reath, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Illness); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Foot); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Ankle); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)