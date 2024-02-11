Erin Dolan provides a sports betting primer, going over all the information bettors need for Super Bowl LVIII. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

There are literally hundreds of ways to bet on the Super Bowl, ranging from the familiar picking of sides and totals all the way to guessing the color of the Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning head coach. With so many options to sift through, one can be excused for not knowing where to start. Not to worry; we've spent the past two weeks parsing various picks and propositions, and we've curated the best for you right here. Click on the columns if you want the analysis and logic behind these picks, or simply scan for your favorites and make your bets. You can rest assured that, while not all of them will hit, all of them have been thought through.

Swami has picked the winner in four of the past five years, and in each of the past two Super Bowls, he has correctly picked the winner AND the exact margin of victory.

This year's prediction: Kansas City 23, San Francisco 20

Kevin Pulsifer lays out the basics of betting the Super Bowl and offers the following props advice. (Don't sleep on his Dr. Seuss-inspired rhymes.)

Betting on props can be a lot like rooting for your fantasy players Sunday. Loza and Dopp reveal their favorite props with a decidedly fantasy football flavor.

Mahomes MOST passing yards (-150)

Purdy OVER 12.5 rushing yards (-105)

Purdy OVER 0.5 interceptions (-125)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling longest catch OVER 13.5 receiving yards (-125)

Kelce OVER 6.5 receptions (-155) • George Kittle OVER 3.5 receptions (-170)

Clay, whose projections power the ESPN fantasy football game, has predictions on over 50 props, rated from borderline to solid, good, very good and great. Here are his favorites:

Clay puts his projections system up against Tyler Fulghum's instincts in their ongoing rivalry. Clay doubles down on Bosa over 2.5 tackles (-170) and Pacheco under 16.5 rush attempts (-105) while Fulghum counters with Mahomes OVER 1.5 pass TD (-132) and Purdy UNDER 1.5 TD (+105).

Aaron Schatz:

OVER 47.5 (-110)

Mahomes under 0.5 interceptions (-110)

Kittle anytime TD (+180)

McCaffrey first TD (+400)

Purdy over 12.5 rushing yards (-115)

Samuel UNDER 14.5 rushing yards (+105)

Kittle OVER 47.5 receiving yards (-130)

Seth Walder:

Mahomes OVER 26.5 rushing yards (-110)

Purdy UNDER 0.5 interceptions (-120)

Aiyuk to score 2+ touchdowns (+1100)

UNDER 4.5 total sacks (-130) in the game.

No sacks in the game (40-1)

Tyler Fulghum:

1st quarter/halftime result - Chiefs/Draw (+3000).

Samuel anytime TD (+160)

Rashee Rice first TD (+1100)

Mahomes UNDER 0.5 INT (-115)

Purdy UNDER 1.5 pass TD (+100)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire UNDER 6.5 rushing yards (-125)

Samuel OVER 56.5 receiving yards (-120)

Erin Dolan

Mahomes OVER 4.5 rushing attempts (-125)

Kevin Pulsifer

Chiefs to win first quarter by shutout (+320)

Largest lead of game UNDER 14.5 points (-125)

Purdy UNDER 31.5 pass attempts (-115)

Aiyuk no TD (-190)

Pacheco first TD (+600)

Anita Marks:

Kansas City to score on its first drive (+105)

Kansas City OVER 23.5 total points (-115)

Mahomes OVER 35.5 total pass attempts

Purdy OVER 0.5 interceptions (-125)

Gray OVER 1.5 total receptions (-130)

Gray OVER 12.5 total receiving yards (-130)

Daniel Dopp

Kelce anytime TD (EVEN)

Kelce first TD (+450)

Purdy OVER 12.5 rushing yards (-115)

Purdy OVER 0.5 interceptions (-125)

Kelce OVER 6.5 receptions (-135)

Liz Loza

Mahomes UNDER 25.5 pass completions (-130)

Kittle OVER 3.5 receptions (-165)

Eric Moody

Purdy anytime TD (+600)

Kelce first TD (+450)

Mahomes OVER 36.5 pass attempts (-125)

Purdy UNDER 21.5 passing completions (-135)

Pacheco OVER 16.5 rushing attempts (EVEN)

Rice UNDER 66.5 receiving yards (-105)

Liz Loza parsed the special "Swelce"-inspired bets on ESPN BET.

Bet confidently:

Kelce to score a touchdown (even)

Kelce anytime scorer and Chiefs to win (+280)

Bet carefully:

Kelce to record over 7.5 receptions and the Chiefs to win (+370)

Kelce and Mahomes each to score a touchdown (+925)

Avoid: