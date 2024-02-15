NBA betting: Three picks for Thursday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

On the last night of NBA action before the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, bettors have three games to choose from on Thursday. However, the most intriguing matchup features the Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz. This game holds significant weight for the Warriors in their pursuit of a postseason berth. Now let's talk about three picks that I like for this slate.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 3-pointers.

Curry has surpassed this line in four of his past five games while the Jazz rank 19th in 3-pointers allowed per game to point guards. Curry might use this game as a warmup for Saturday's 3-point competition against Sabrina Ionescu.

Rudy Gobert over 12.5 rebounds.

Gobert has also surpassed this line in four of his past six games against the Trail Blazers, a team that ranks 20th in rebounds per game allowed to centers. The Timberwolves enter Thursday night as 8.5-point favorites in a game with the lowest on the slate. However, Gobert should play enough minutes to go over 12.5 rebounds.

Golden State Warriors ML (-130) vs. Utah Jazz.

Golden State has little room for error entering the All-Star break as it attempts to make a push for the playoffs. The Warriors are currently 10th in the West (26-26) while the Jazz are 11th (26-29). Both teams could end up fighting for playoff positioning, so winning this season series is crucial for Golden State. The Warriors are 8-2 straight up over their past 10 games against the Jazz so expect this game be more competitive than Monday.

Projections and Injury Reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies

8:30 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the spread)

Bucks: 35-20 (21-34-0)

Grizzlies: 19-36 (25-30-0)

Line: Bucks (-11.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Bucks (-800), Grizzlies (+550)

Money Line: Bucks (-800), Grizzlies (+550)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 5.4, straight up 68%, 229.6 total points.

Injury report:

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Ankle); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (GTD - Achilles); Derrick Rose, (NA - Rest); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Ankle); Scotty Pippen Jr., (GTD - Back); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder)

Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (against the spread)

Warriors: 26-26 (26-24-2)

Jazz: 26-29 (31-24-0)

Line: Warriors (-1.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Warriors (-125), Jazz (+105)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.5, straight up 52%, 246.4 total points.

Injury report:

Warriors: Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Jazz: None reported

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Records (against the spread)

Timberwolves: 38-16 (28-23-3)

Blazers: 15-38 (25-28-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-8.5) Total: 214.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-425), Blazers (+340)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 10.3, straight up 82%, 223.2 total points.

Injury report:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Moore Jr., (GTD - Knee); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Blazers: Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Foot); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Rayan Rupert, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Elbow); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)