NBA betting: Six picks for Thursday's slate

The NBA is back following the All-Star break on Thursday night with a massive 11-game slate. However, the most interesting game of the night features the Phoenix Suns traveling to Dallas to take on the Mavericks. Every game is crucial for the Mavericks, who are currently on a six-game win streak. As Dallas attempts to finish as one of the top six teams in the Western Conference, many eyes will be on Luka Doncic, which leads me to my first recommendation.

Luka Doncic over 49.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Doncic should be well-rested for a pivotal Western Conference game against the Suns. This game holds significant weight as it will determine the tie-breaker in the season series. A win would go a long way in propelling the Mavs up the Western Conference standings. Doncic has surpassed this line in 14 of his past 20 games, including his past two games against the Suns this season.

Walker Kessler over 7.5 rebounds.

Kessler is back in the starting lineup for the Utah Jazz and faces a favorable matchup against a Charlotte Hornets team that ranks 26th in rebounds allowed per game to centers. Kessler has averaged 8.2 rebounds and 26.3 minutes per game as a starter this season and has surpassed this line in 16 of his past 20 games.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 10.5 assists and rebounds.

Hartenstein has surpassed this line in four of his past five games and 15 of his past 20. He has a favorable matchup on Thursday night against a Philadelphia 76ers team that has been terrible defensively without Joel Embiid. Hartenstein should be healthy and have a heavy workload coming off the All-Star break.

James Harden over 12.5 assists and rebounds.

Harden has played well recently, surpassing this line in 15 of his past 20 games, including two against the Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

Ben Simmons over 19.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Simmons has surpassed this line in seven of his past 10 games and has a favorable matchup against a Toronto Raptors team that ranks 22nd in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Malik Monk over 18.5 points.

Monk has surpassed this line in four of his past five games and faces a San Antonio Spurs team on Thursday night that ranks 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions and rank 21st in points allowed per game to shooting guards.

Projections and Injury Reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 30-25 (35-20-0)

Cavaliers: 36-17 (28-24-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-7.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Magic (+230), Cavaliers (-280)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.6, straight up 76%, 220.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 8-46 (26-27-1)

Pacers: 31-25 (29-25-2)

Line: Pacers (-11.5) Total: 246.5

Money Line: Pistons (+470), Pacers (-650)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 9.5, straight up 80%, 240.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Ankle); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Lower Leg)

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 33-22 (30-24-1)

76ers: 32-22 (31-23-0)

Line: 76ers (-1.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Knicks (-105), 76ers (-115)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 1.1, straight up 54%, 226.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Duane Washington Jr., (GTD - Thumb); Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Achilles); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors

7 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 21-33 (24-27-3)

Raptors: 19-36 (26-29-0)

Line: Raptors (-1.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Nets (+110), Raptors (-130)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.8, straight up 57%, 221.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Raptors: None reported

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 33-22 (24-30-1)

Mavericks: 32-23 (30-25-0)

Line: Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Suns (+100), Mavericks (-120)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.5, straight up 52%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Hamstring); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Nose); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Nose); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee)

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 43-12 (26-26-3)

Bulls: 26-29 (29-25-1)

Line: Celtics (-8.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Celtics (-350), Bulls (+280)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.6, straight up 78%, 229.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Ankle)

Bulls: Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 24-30 (27-25-2)

Pelicans: 33-22 (29-25-1)

Line: Pelicans (-7.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Rockets (+225), Pelicans (-275)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 7.2, straight up 74%, 225.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Illness); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Knee); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Knee)

LA Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 36-17 (29-24-0)

Thunder: 37-17 (33-20-1)

Line: Thunder (-1.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Clippers (+100), Thunder (-120)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 0.8, straight up 53%, 238.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: None reported

Thunder: None reported

Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 9-45 (26-27-1)

Nuggets: 36-19 (22-31-2)

Line: Nuggets (-15.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Wizards (+900), Nuggets (-1500)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 11.1, straight up 84%, 226.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Lower Leg); Julian Strawther, (GTD - Ankle); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Hamstring); Hunter Tyson, (OUT - Finger); Vlatko Cancar, (NA - Knee)

Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 13-41 (21-33-0)

Jazz: 26-30 (31-25-0)

Line: Jazz (-9.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Hornets (+360), Jazz (-480)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 14.7, straight up 90%, 240.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Jazz: Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 30-26 (26-30-0)

Warriors: 27-26 (27-24-2)

Line: Warriors (-6.5) Total: 243.5

Money Line: Lakers (+180), Warriors (-210)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 7.4, straight up 74%, 237.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Ankle); Max Christie, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Illness); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 11-44 (24-30-1)

Kings: 31-23 (29-24-1)

Line: Kings (-9.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Spurs (+340), Kings (-425)

BPI Projection: Kings by 9.7, straight up 80%, 238.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Not Injury Related); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Domantas Sabonis, (GTD - Illness); Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)