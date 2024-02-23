NBA betting: Five picks for Friday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

Friday night's NBA slate features 10 games, but from a betting perspective, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks' matchup appears to be the most interesting. In a game featuring two of the top teams in the league, I fully expect the stars of each team to rise to the occasion. Let's take a closer look at a prop bet from this key game and the rest of my picks for Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 27.5 points.

The Bucks will be seeking retribution in their final game against the Timberwolves this season and should heavily rely on Antetokounmpo on Friday night. While Minnesota is an incredibly defensively talented team, Antetokounmpo has had no trouble scoring this season, surpassing 27.5 points in nine of his past 10 road games.

Dejounte Murray over 10.5 assists and rebounds.

This is a great spot for Murray as he has surpassed 10.5 assists and rebounds in 10 straight games. Both the Hawks and the Raptors rank near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions, and in a game with the highest total of the night at ESPN BET (246.5 points), Murray should have plenty of opportunities to shine.

LeBron James over 23.5 points.

The Lakers have won six of their past eight games, and with their sights set on making the postseason, Los Angeles should take advantage of a favorable matchup at home against an inferior Spurs team. James has cleared this line in seven of his past 10 games and in three of the past five home games where Los Angeles has won by 11 or more points. The Lakers enter Friday night as 10.5-point favorites over San Antonio, a good sign for James to go over his points total.

Jalen Williams over 25.5 points and assists.

Williams has a very favorable matchup on Friday night, facing a Wizards team that ranks 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Although Williams finished with only 24 combined points and assists on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, he did exceed this line in three of the previous four games. The Wizards rank 25th in points per game and 29th in assists per game allowed to shooting guards. After an impressive win on Thursday, it would be surprising if the Thunder had a letdown spot against lowly Washington.

Devin Booker under 28.5 points.

Booker is one of the most lethal scorers in the league but has scored under 28.5 points in six of his past 10 games. The Suns face a Houston Rockets team on Friday night that ranks fifth in points allowed per 100 possessions and 10th in points per game allowed to shooting guards. Phoenix is also playing the second game of a back-to-back, and Booker has averaged 19.1 PPG on the tail end of back to backs this season.

Projections and Injury Reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 20-36 (27-29-0)

Hawks: 24-31 (17-38-0)

Line: Hawks (-7.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Raptors (+245), Hawks (-300)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 5, straight up 67%, 235.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: None reported

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT - Toe)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 36-18 (28-25-1)

76ers: 32-23 (31-24-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (-190), 76ers (+160)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 5.2, straight up 69%, 222.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 33-23 (24-31-1)

Rockets: 24-31 (27-26-2)

Line: Suns (-4.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Suns (-175), Rockets (+150)

BPI Projection: Suns by 2.9, straight up 60%, 230.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Hamstring); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

LA Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 36-18 (29-25-0)

Grizzlies: 20-36 (26-30-0)

Line: Clippers (-8.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Clippers (-400), Grizzlies (+320)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 9.6, straight up 80%, 231.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: None reported

Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Ankle); Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Scotty Pippen Jr., (OUT - Back); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder)

Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 9-46 (26-28-1)

Thunder: 38-17 (34-20-1)

Line: Thunder (-16.5) Total: 241.5

Money Line: Wizards (+950), Thunder (-1500)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 16.4, straight up 92%, 238.4 total points.

Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Hip)

Thunder: None reported

Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 30-25 (26-28-1)

Pelicans: 34-22 (30-25-1)

Line: Pelicans (-3.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Heat (+135), Pelicans (-160)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 4.6, straight up 67%, 222.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Tyler Herro, (GTD - Foot); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Knee); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Shoulder); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Illness); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Knee)

Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves

10 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 35-21 (21-35-0)

Timberwolves: 39-16 (29-23-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Bucks (+150), Timberwolves (-175)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 8.8, straight up 78%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Pat Connaughton, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 14-41 (22-33-0)

Warriors: 28-26 (28-24-2)

Line: Warriors (-12.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Hornets (+600), Warriors (-900)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 16.2, straight up 92%, 242.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Davis Bertans, (GTD - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Illness); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 37-19 (23-31-2)

Blazers: 15-39 (25-29-0)

Line: Nuggets (-9.5) Total: 218.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-450), Blazers (+350)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 5.3, straight up 69%, 221.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Hunter Tyson, (GTD - Finger); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Finger); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Jabari Walker, (GTD - Ankle); Moses Brown, (GTD - Wrist); Rayan Rupert, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Elbow); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Groin); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 11-45 (25-30-1)

Lakers: 30-27 (26-31-0)

Line: Lakers (-10.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Spurs (+360), Lakers (-450)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 9.6, straight up 79%, 239.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Not Injury Related); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)