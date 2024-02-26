NBA betting: Three picks for Monday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

There's a light slate of just four games on tap for Monday, featuring only one game between teams that would both be in the postseason if the season were to end today. The Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings contest is interesting for multiple reasons, not least of which that Jimmy Butler will be serving his one-game suspension following his part in the Heat's team fight against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers face off again in a matchup between the sides of the big trade that sent Pascal Siakam to Indiana.

Let's dig further into all the matchups to find some angles of interest for the night.

Immanuel Quickley over 28.5 total points, assists and rebounds (-120): Quickley's production levels have already taken several turns this season. He was an aggressive scorer in the nine games immediately after he was traded to the Raptors, averaging 18.7 PPG, 5.4 APG and 5.0 RPG (average 29.2 PAR). But, after Siakam was traded away, Quickley leaned more into being a distributor before injuring his quad, having to miss three games and seeming to struggle physically just before the All-Star break.

In the two games since the break, Quickley has been rejuvenated with back-to-back 24-point efforts and averages of 24.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 4.0 APG (34.5 PAR). I look for him to maintain that level of aggressiveness as the Raptors' lead guard on Monday in what projects to be a high-scoring affair. The total line is set at 244.5 points and these two teams combined for 252 points when they met earlier this month.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 24.5 points (-110): Jackson has taken on a much heavier scoring role for the Memphis Grizzlies since the majority of their starting lineup went down with injuries. Over his last 14 games, Jackson has averaged 25.6 PPG while scoring more than 24.5 points in 10 of them. After perhaps wearing down with two of his four lower-scoring games and a DNP leading up to the All-Star break, Jackson returned refreshed with a 29-point effort against the Clippers. On Monday, he'll be facing a Nets defense anchored by center Nic Claxton, more of a rim protector in the paint than a defender likely to follow Jackson out to his preferred office outside the 3-point line.

Kings (-6.5) over Heat: The Kings are on the second half of a back-to-back, but are coming off one of their more impressive wins of the season on Sunday against a Clippers squad that has been near the top of the Western Conference since December. The Heat, on the other hand, could be missing the majority of their lineup on Monday. Butler, along with bigs Nikola Jovic and Thomas Bryant will be serving their suspension due to the fight. Josh Richardson is out with a shoulder injury, and both Terry Rozier (knee) and Tyler Herro (knee) are listed as questionable. The Kings, playing at home, should be able to outscore and overwhelm the shorthanded Heat.

Projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 21-36 (28-29-0)

Pacers: 33-25 (31-25-2)

Line: Pacers (-6.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Raptors (+210), Pacers (-250)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 4.5, straight up 66%, 237.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: None reported

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle)

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 8-48 (27-28-1)

Knicks: 34-23 (31-25-1)

Line: Knicks (-10.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Pistons (+450), Knicks (-600)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 9.2, straight up 80%, 234.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Suspension); Marcus Sasser, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 21-35 (24-29-3)

Grizzlies: 20-37 (27-30-0)

Line: Nets (-1.5) Total: 214.5

Money Line: Nets (-125), Grizzlies (+105)

BPI Projection: Nets by 0.1, straight up 50%, 221.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Leg); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Grizzlies: John Konchar, (OUT - Thumb); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Scotty Pippen Jr., (OUT - Back); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder)

Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 31-25 (27-28-1)

Kings: 33-23 (30-25-1)

Line: Kings (-6.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Heat (+220), Kings (-270)

BPI Projection: Kings by 3.5, straight up 62%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Orlando Robinson, (GTD - Back); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Knee); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Suspension); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Shoulder); Thomas Bryant, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Alex Len, (GTD - Illness); Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)