NBA betting: Four picks for Wednesday's slate

Andre Snellings breaks down why he's confident Nikola Jokic will cook the Kings for a triple-double and says Trey Murphy III will have a solid game vs. the Pacers. (1:34)

With only six games, the first Wednesday slate post All-Star Break is a bit lighter than usual. Nevertheless, we have some interesting matchups on the docket and some opportunities to find players and teams likely to outproduce expectation. Let's lock in, and identify some of those angles for tonight's games.

New Orleans Pelicans (+5.5) over Indiana Pacers (-110).

The Pacers have played well of late, winning three of their past four games and six of their past 10, but the Pelicans have won five of their past seven games and nine of their past 12. The Pacers play up-tempo and can put points up in a hurry, but the Pelicans are seventh in the NBA in team Defensive Rating (113.1 points allowed per 100 possessions) and have shooters of their own to stay with them. According to the ESPN Analytics game predictor, the Pacers should be favored, but by only 2.5 points.

RJ Barrett over 20.5 points (-115).

Barrett has missed five games since Jan. 28 due to injury, but when he plays full minutes, he's pretty sure to score over 20 points. In the past eight games when Barrett has played at least 30 minutes, he has scored more than 20.5 points seven times with an average of 22.4 PPG.

He just dropped 24 points in 33 minutes in a win against the Pacers on Monday, and will be facing a Dallas Mavericks team on the second half of a back-to-back.

Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5) over Chicago Bulls (-115).

The Cavaliers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA in the New Year, winning 20 of their past 24 games including an amazing buzzer-beating win Tuesday over a strong Mavericks squad. The Bulls rely on their shooting to be competitive, but flirted with NBA history last night, missing 27 of their 29 3-point attempts against the Detroit Pistons. According to the ESPN Analytics game predictor, the Cavaliers should be favored to win this game by closer to seven points (6.6 points) than their 4.5-point line.

Domantas Sabonis to record a triple double (+160)

Sabonis and Jokic, the two players most likely to drop a triple-double in a given game, will be facing off on Wednesday. Both are likely to mess around and get another triple-double on Wednesday, but let's focus on Sabonis. Sabonis has triple-doubles in three straight games and six of his past seven, including one against the Nuggets just before the All-Star Break. Sabonis is more likely to drop a triple-double than not, so being able to make this bet at plus money represents solid value.

Projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 35-24 (31-27-1)

Pacers: 33-26 (31-26-2)

Line: Pacers (-5.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Pelicans (+200), Pacers (-240)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.5, straight up 59%, 241.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (GTD - Ankle); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Suspension); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle); Doug McDermott, (OUT - Calf)

Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 33-25 (32-26-0)

Raptors: 22-36 (29-29-0)

Line: Mavericks (-3.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-145), Raptors (+125)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2, straight up 57%, 232.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Knee)

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Ankle)

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 20-38 (27-31-0)

Timberwolves: 41-17 (30-25-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-12.5) Total: 209.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+550), Timberwolves (-800)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 14, straight up 89%, 223.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: John Konchar, (GTD - Thumb); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Illness); Scotty Pippen Jr., (OUT - Back); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder)

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Personal); Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Hamstring); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m., United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 38-19 (28-28-1)

Bulls: 27-31 (30-27-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-5.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (-200), Bulls (+170)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.6, straight up 73%, 224.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 33-24 (30-26-1)

Nuggets: 39-19 (25-31-2)

Line: Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Kings (+240), Nuggets (-290)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 6, straight up 71%, 233.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Knee); Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)

Nuggets: Hunter Tyson, (GTD - Finger); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Los Angeles Lakers at LA Clippers

10 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 31-28 (26-33-0)

Clippers: 37-19 (29-27-0)

Line: Clippers (-3.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Lakers (+135), Clippers (-155)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 7.4, straight up 75%, 233.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Illness); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Colin Castleton, (OUT - Wrist)

Clippers: Paul George, (OUT - Knee)