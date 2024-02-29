NBA betting: Six picks for Thursday's slate

As the NBA season marches on, Thursday night presents a basketball extravaganza with eight exciting games on the schedule. The Golden State Warriors face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the marquee matchup of the night, with the Warriors riding a six-game road winning streak. Meanwhile, the Knicks are trending in the opposite direction, winning just three of their past 10 games. There are two prop bets from this game that bettors would be wise to pay attention to, which leads me to my first recommendation.
Stephen Curry over 5.5 3-pointers made.
Curry has struggled over the past five games, clearing this line once. However, he should bounce back in a nationally televised game at Madison Square Garden. He has averaged 5.5 3-pointers per game in New York since 2016-17. With Chris Paul back on court, Curry might benefit from more opportunities to knock down some treys.
Damian Lillard over 34.5 points, rebounds and assists.
This game has blowout potential as the Bucks enter Thursday night as 12.5-point favorites over a Charlotte Hornets team that ranks 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions. However, Lillard's line is too good to pass up. He has surpassed 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in 61% of his games this season, including his past three games against Charlotte.
Jalen Brunson over 10.5 rebounds and assists.
The Knicks are 4-7 since Feb. 1, but Brunson has continued to play at an All-Star level. He has cleared this line in seven of his past 10 games and faces a Warriors team Thursday night that ranks 15th in rebounds allowed and 22nd in assists allowed per game to point guards.
Utah Jazz (+6.5) vs. Orlando Magic.
The Jazz are relatively healthy heading into Thursday night's game, while Paolo Banchero is listed as questionable for the Magic. Utah has struggled recently, going 1-4 against the spread over their past five road games. The Jazz are also 9-15-1 against the spread as a road underdog, while the Magic are 5-1 against the spread in their past six home games. However, Utah ranks second in the league in midrange shots this season and while the Magic have a formidable defense (fifth in points allowed per 100 possessions) they struggle to stop teams with a strong midrange game. The Jazz are also an excellent offensive rebounding team, something I they should take advantage of on Thursday night.
Collin Sexton over 17.5 points.
Sexton is in a great spot for to shine on Thursday night against the Magic. He has excelled in the midrange, shooting 37% of his field goal attempts from that area this season. Sexton has surpassed 17.5 points in seven of his past 10 games and 15 of his past 20 games. The Jazz should be eager to bounce back against the Magic after losing to the Hawks on the road Tuesday. Sexton has a 27.7% usage rate this season and should continue to be actively involved in Utah's offense on Thursday night.
Chet Holmgren over 27.5 points, rebounds and assists.
Holmgren has been on a heater since the All-Star break, and Thursday night's matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs could be his chance to show why he deserves the Rookie of the Year award. Holmgren has cleared this line in four of his past five games as well as in the Thunder's last game against San Antonio back on Jan. 24. With Oklahoma City still in a battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets for Western Conference supremacy, the Thunder would be keen to not slip up against an inferior opponent.
Projections and injury reports
Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.
Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m., Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
Records (Against the Spread)
Bucks: 38-21 (24-35-0)
Hornets: 15-43 (23-35-0)
Line: Bucks (-12.5) Total: 217.5
Money Line: Bucks (-700), Hornets (+500)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 12.3, straight up 85%, 235.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Illness); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Illness); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)
Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)
Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic
7 p.m., Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
Records (Against the Spread)
Jazz: 27-32 (32-27-0)
Magic: 33-26 (37-22-0)
Line: Magic (-6.5) Total: 225.5
Money Line: Jazz (+195), Magic (-230)
BPI Projection: Magic by 5.6, straight up 69%, 236.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Walker Kessler, (GTD - Foot); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Illness); Paolo Banchero, (GTD - Illness)
Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m., Barclays Center, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Hawks: 26-32 (19-39-0)
Nets: 22-36 (25-30-3)
Line: Nets (-1.5) Total: 223.5
Money Line: Hawks (+115), Nets (-135)
BPI Projection: Nets by 1.1, straight up 54%, 227.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT - Toe); Trae Young, (OUT - Finger)
Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks
7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Warriors: 30-27 (30-25-2)
Knicks: 35-24 (31-27-1)
Line: Warriors (-4.5) Total: 223.5
Money Line: Warriors (-175), Knicks (+145)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.1, straight up 54%, 236.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Personal); Gui Santos, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Neck); Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Thumb); Julius Randle, (OUT - Shoulder); OG Anunoby, (OUT - Elbow); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs
8:30 p.m., Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
Records (Against the Spread)
Thunder: 41-17 (37-20-1)
Spurs: 11-48 (27-31-1)
Line: Thunder (-10.5) Total: 236.5
Money Line: Thunder (-600), Spurs (+450)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 12, straight up 85%, 238.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: None reported
Spurs: Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Not Injury Related); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m., Footprint Center, Phoenix
Records (Against the Spread)
Rockets: 25-33 (28-28-2)
Suns: 34-24 (25-32-1)
Line: Suns (-8.5) Total: 234.5
Money Line: Rockets (+290), Suns (-365)
BPI Projection: Suns by 7.7, straight up 76%, 227.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Hamstring); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Groin); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver
Records (Against the Spread)
Heat: 33-25 (29-28-1)
Nuggets: 40-19 (26-31-2)
Line: Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 213.5
Money Line: Heat (+170), Nuggets (-200)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.4, straight up 63%, 218.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Orlando Robinson, (GTD - Back); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Knee); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kevin Love, (OUT - Heel); Thomas Bryant, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Records (Against the Spread)
Wizards: 9-49 (27-30-1)
Lakers: 32-28 (27-33-0)
Line: Lakers (-9.5) Total: 243.5
Money Line: Wizards (+335), Lakers (-425)
BPI Projection: Lakers by 11.2, straight up 84%, 234.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Heel); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Pelvis); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)
Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Colin Castleton, (OUT - Wrist)