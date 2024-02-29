NBA betting: Six picks for Thursday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

As the NBA season marches on, Thursday night presents a basketball extravaganza with eight exciting games on the schedule. The Golden State Warriors face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the marquee matchup of the night, with the Warriors riding a six-game road winning streak. Meanwhile, the Knicks are trending in the opposite direction, winning just three of their past 10 games. There are two prop bets from this game that bettors would be wise to pay attention to, which leads me to my first recommendation.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 3-pointers made.

Curry has struggled over the past five games, clearing this line once. However, he should bounce back in a nationally televised game at Madison Square Garden. He has averaged 5.5 3-pointers per game in New York since 2016-17. With Chris Paul back on court, Curry might benefit from more opportunities to knock down some treys.

Damian Lillard over 34.5 points, rebounds and assists.

This game has blowout potential as the Bucks enter Thursday night as 12.5-point favorites over a Charlotte Hornets team that ranks 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions. However, Lillard's line is too good to pass up. He has surpassed 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in 61% of his games this season, including his past three games against Charlotte.