In recent years, diaper dandies have dominated the landscape of college basketball. The NBA draft has featured numerous underclassmen on the top of each class.

Guys like Anthony Davis, John Wall and Karl-Anthony Towns of Kentucky, Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving of Duke, Andrew Wiggins of Kansas and Ben Simmons of LSU were among the one-and-dones that went No. 1 overall.

Once again, diaper dandies should dominate the headlines when the NBA comes calling after the season. Most experts currently rate former Memphis center James Wiseman and Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards as the top prospects for the 2020 draft.

While seniors often slip in the draft, it doesn't mean they don't have major value in college basketball. In fact, I think their impact on this season has been dramatic.

These seniors have learned how to improve their games, how to work with teammates and coaches. In some cases they were good enough to go pro but preferred to remain the big men on campus. They perhaps figured the time spent in college, with instruction from coaches and more playing time to work on their skills, was smarter than sitting on the pine in the pros.

To prove that point, here are my sweet 16 current seniors. You could put together two very good teams with this group.

1. Cassius Winston, Michigan State Spartans, G, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

I felt the Michigan win was huge for Winston -- he was the star of stars against the Wolverines with 32 points and nine assists. Winston has handled adversity following the tragic death of his brother, and is a true leader for Tom Izzo, the ultimate floor general. Fans in East Lansing were thrilled when he passed up the NBA, and the goal of a national championship is in reach. Winston has been bothered at times by injuries, but he belongs near the top of this senior class. He shined against Georgia with 28 points and eight assists, though Winston also struggled in a few losses. He had seven points, going 2-for-8 from the field, against Virginia Tech. He shot 4-of-14 from the floor in a loss to Duke. But he's also the Spartans' top scorer at 19 PPG, and always makes his teammates better, averaging over six assists per game. I love this young man as he epitomizes all the positives of college basketball.

2. Myles Powell, Seton Hall Pirates, G, 6-2, 195

Injuries have taken a toll on Powell, including a concussion that left him sidelined for several games. The Pirates are a much different team with Powell in the lineup, and his range and scoring ability rank him among the best players in America, period. Not only a super scorer, he is a solid rebounder for a guard. Powell thrives against competition -- just look at what he did sharing the spotlight with Winston. In a three-point loss to Michigan State, Powell scored 37 points, hit 6-of-14 trifectas and added six rebounds. He put up 32 in a tough loss to Oregon, and 27 in a Big East win over DePaul. He averages over 21 PPG and shoots 36 percent on 3-point shots. Powell is a special player who continues to shine brightly for coach Kevin Willard. He is a fighter and the Pirates will contend in a league that may be the best in America from top to bottom.

3. Markus Howard, Marquette Golden Eagles, G, 5-11, 180

He is super, scintillating, sensational, has a winner's mentality and is one of the nation's best scoring threats at 26 PPG. Howard's shooting range has been on display for all four years, including earlier this season when he put on a show vs. USC, scoring 51 points including nine-of-17 trifectas. He put up 40 against Davidson in the game prior to the Trojan explosion, and also shined in the Big East with 29 points in a victory over Villanova. Howard is also exceptional on the foul line at 86 percent and can defend, averaging 2.6 steals per game. Remember, Marquette is not the same team as last year with the Hauser brothers deciding to transfer (Sam to Virginia, Joey to Michigan State). Howard struggled against the additional scrutiny against Maryland, scoring six points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field. It was easier for Howard when teams had to defend against several scorers, yet this senior remains a consistent threat.

4. Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland Terrapins, G, 6-0, 180

Coach Mark Turgeon was thrilled when Cowan came back -- another senior providing leadership to a team in need of it. The Terps have survived a number of scares, most notably the battle with Illinois. Cowan hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds and a go-ahead free throw with 2.1 seconds left as Maryland rallied from a 15-point deficit for a 59-58 victory. He averages 16.4 PPG and plays 33 minutes per game, making him a true workhorse. Cowan is a good scorer off the dribble and shooter from all over the floor. He can get to the foul line and hit his free throws. Turgeon relies on his playmaking skills. The Terps have high hopes this season and Cowan is the key to success on the court.

5. Payton Pritchard, Oregon Ducks, G, 6-2, 190

He has come up with so many big shots for Dana Altman's team. He also provides leadership to a squad that has a lot of young talent. To see how Pritchard performed under pressure, just look at the overtime win over Michigan. He scored 13 of Oregon's points in a row at the end of regulation and the start of overtime. Pritchard hit 8-of-11 field goals and scored 20 points vs. Hawaii. Averaging a team-high 18.7 PPG, he is shooting 50 percent from the floor while averaging six assists per game. Altman relies on his guard's ability to make his teammates better, and Pritchard's clutch performances have the Ducks among the premier teams in a much more competitive Pac-12.

6. Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida Gators, F, 6-10, 241

Considered one of the premier graduate transfers going into the season, Blackshear came to Gainesville from Virginia Tech. He has had some ups and downs this season -- as have the Gators in general -- but Blackshear is a force on the glass and a dominator in the lane. Blackshear had several rough shooting nights early, including 0-for-5 in a loss to Florida State, 3-for 14 in a loss to Utah State and 4-for-14 in a tight win vs. Towson. But he showed the heart of a champion in a double-overtime win over Alabama, putting up 24 points and 16 rebounds, and has the potential to be a double-double man night in and night out, averaging almost 15 points and nine rebounds per contest. Blackshear has averaged over 20 PPG in his last three outings.

7. Lamar Stevens, Penn State Nittany Lions, F, 6-8, 225

The Nittany Lions have made the NCAA tournament just once since 2002 (back in 2011), but that should change this season with Stevens leading the way. He is a tenacious player who is built like a linebacker, and averages 16.4 PPG and seven rebounds per contest. Coach Patrick Chambers relies on his all-around ability. The Big Ten is tough from top to bottom, with several premier teams ranked. Penn State falls into that category, thanks to veterans like Stevens.

8. Sam Merrill, Utah State Aggies, G, 6-5, 205

His team had a couple of recent struggles, but Merrill has had a very good season. Merrill doesn't get enough air time for fans to truly appreciate him, but averages 17.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 3.5 APG, as a 6-5 guard showing versatility. He shoots 40% on trifectas and 87% from the charity stripe, showing he is a well-rounded, all-around PTP'er. He was the only player in the nation to shoot at least 46 percent from the field, 37 percent behind the 3-point line and 90 percent at the charity stripe last season. This year, Merrill had 26 points in a loss to unbeaten San Diego State and was a pain to a couple of SEC schools, scoring 24 vs. LSU and 21 against Florida in victories. America needs to learn more about Mr. Merrill.

9. Kamar Baldwin, Butler Bulldogs, G, 6-1, 190

A few recent games with poor shooting stats have lowered Baldwin's ranking, though the Bulldogs have still managed to move into the top-10 in the AP poll. Butler was picked in the lower echelon of the Big East preseason poll, and Baldwin is one of the fighters who has this team exceeding expectations. He's averaging 14.7 PPG to lead the Bulldogs, but needs to improve on a 41% clip from the floor. Baldwin shined with a 31-point performance against Ole Miss, then slumped in a three-game stretch against Southern, Purdue and Texas Southern, shooting just 4-of-28 from the field (a staggering 14 percent). In spite of that, Butler has been one of America's biggest surprises and Baldwin deserves a lot of credit for the team's success.

10. Jordan Ford, Saint Mary's Gaels, G, 6-1, 175

Most fans across America have not seen this guy perform, but I saw Ford in the WCC tournament last season and am well aware of his ability. He has great shooting range, and has put up big numbers in several games including 36 in a four-OT loss to Pacific. Go ask Bobby Hurley of Arizona State about Ford; he put up 34 points, hitting 7-of-11 trifectas in a win over the Sun Devils. Or check out 32 points against California, or 27 against a good Utah State team. He did struggle in a loss to Dayton, finishing with 11 points, but that type of outing has been the exception rather than the rule.

11. Zavier Simpson, Michigan Wolverines, G, 6-0, 190

Simpson is a leader on the court for Juwan Howard. A solid defender and passer, he's worked hard to improve his jump shot though he's not necessarily a dynamic scorer at 11.6 PPG. Simpson was held to single-digits in four of the last five games, but remains a great playmaker who makes his teammates better. Simpson averages just under nine assists per game, with a 9.5 average over his last four. A perfect example of his all-around ability came against Iowa State, when Simpson nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds. He is one of the most valuable players in the Big Ten.

12. Anthony Lamb, Vermont Catamounts, F, 6-6, 227

The Catamounts opened some eyes with a win over St. John's earlier this season, and Lamb was "Mr. Clutch," hitting the game-winning field goal in the final seconds. He is on the Watch List for the Julius Erving Award, given to the premier small forward in America. Oddly enough, Lamb's scoring production is down almost six points per game from his sophomore season (21.2 PPG to 15.4 now), but if you need a perfect example of how good Lamb is, just ask Tony Bennett. His defensive-minded Virginia Cavaliers watched as Lamb put up 30 of Vermont's points in a 61-55 Cavs victory. Vermont has dropped several games, which is one reason Lamb is listed lower on this list, but he has scored in double-figures in all but one game and is a consistent scoring threat who can hit the trifecta.

13. Trent Forrest, Florida State Seminoles, G, 6-4, 210

Forrest will finish his career as one of the winningest players in Florida State history. He is the consummate team player willing to do anything it takes to win. Forrest can make the big shot, make the long-range jumper in the clutch, get the big steal, defend an opponent's star player or make a great pass to his teammate. Forrest doesn't have great statistics but he is on a team that goes eight-deep in the scoring column. Leonard Hamilton has had a very successful program of late, and Forrest is a major reason why.

14. Udoka Azubuike, Kansas Jayhawks, C, 7-0, 280

The reason Azubuike is this low on my list is simple -- he does not take enough shots. He leads the nation in field goal percentage (over 81 percent) playing for one of the top programs in America. He can score and rebound, though injuries and occasional foul trouble have been factors. Averaging 13.3 PPG and 8.9 RPG, he could be even more dominant. Azubuike scored 29 points, hitting 12-of-15 field goals in a win over a very good Dayton squad. Bill Self is happy Azubuike returned to Lawrence and he could put bigger point numbers as the season progresses.

15. Alpha Diallo, Providence Friars, G, 6-7, 210

I love the way Diallo runs the court. At 6-foot-7, he is an outstanding rebounder (8.8 boards per game), though his point production is down from 16 PPG to 13.7 PPG. Diallo has also really struggled shooting the trifecta, hitting just 24.5 percent. The Friars had several bad non-league losses, but they have started to look better in early Big East play, and Diallo has been a primary factor there.

16. Killian Tillie, Gonzaga Bulldogs, F, 6-10, 220

Injuries have been a major factor in his career, but when Tillie is 100 percent, he is good enough to be ranked higher on this list. Tillie has also had to adjust to a roster with a number of new players. He missed the start of the season and has played in just 11 games, averaging 13 PPG. He did impress against Michigan with 20 points, hitting nine-of-14 field goals. Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 in America, and I expect big things from Tillie as he improves his conditioning and gets added playing time.