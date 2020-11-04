Dick Vitale's college basketball preseason All-Americans for 2020-21

The college basketball season will start in three weeks, on Nov. 25, and I have been preparing for the season by identifying the top players from around the country.
Picking my All-America teams was not easy. OK, Luka Garza was an easy pick for the first team, and he is the preseason player of the year. After Garza, you could make a case for numerous players for any of the first three teams.
One thing I won't do is put a diaper dandy on these teams. Let a Cade Cunningham or Scottie Barnes play first and make a run at the postseason All-America squad come March.
For starters here in the preseason, I will go out on a limb with my five teams.
First team
Luka Garza, Iowa Hawkeyes
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois Fighting Illini
Jared Butler, Baylor Bears
Remy Martin, Arizona State Sun Devils
Olivier Sarr, Kentucky Wildcats
Second team
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina Tar Heels
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton Bluejays
Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats
Sam Hauser, Virginia Cavaliers
Marcus Garrett, Kansas Jayhawks
Third team
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga Bulldogs
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Hoosiers
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini
Keyontae Johnson, Florida Gators
Chris Smith, UCLA Bruins
Fourth team
Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia Mountaineers
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton Flyers
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado Buffaloes
Trendon Watford, LSU Tigers
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova Wildcats
Fifth team
Colbey Ross, Pepperdine Waves
James Bouknight, Connecticut Huskies
John Fulkerson, Tennessee Volunteers
Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs
Oscar da Silva, Stanford Cardinal