Dick Vitale's college basketball preseason All-Americans for 2020-21

The college basketball season will start in three weeks, on Nov. 25, and I have been preparing for the season by identifying the top players from around the country.

Picking my All-America teams was not easy. OK, Luka Garza was an easy pick for the first team, and he is the preseason player of the year. After Garza, you could make a case for numerous players for any of the first three teams.

One thing I won't do is put a diaper dandy on these teams. Let a Cade Cunningham or Scottie Barnes play first and make a run at the postseason All-America squad come March.

For starters here in the preseason, I will go out on a limb with my five teams.

First team

Luka Garza, Iowa Hawkeyes

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois Fighting Illini

Jared Butler, Baylor Bears

Remy Martin, Arizona State Sun Devils

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky Wildcats

Second team

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina Tar Heels

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton Bluejays

Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats

Sam Hauser, Virginia Cavaliers

Marcus Garrett, Kansas Jayhawks

Third team

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Hoosiers

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini

Keyontae Johnson, Florida Gators

Chris Smith, UCLA Bruins

Fourth team

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia Mountaineers

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton Flyers

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado Buffaloes

Trendon Watford, LSU Tigers

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova Wildcats

Fifth team

Colbey Ross, Pepperdine Waves

James Bouknight, Connecticut Huskies

John Fulkerson, Tennessee Volunteers

Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Oscar da Silva, Stanford Cardinal