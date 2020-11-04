        <
          Dick Vitale's college basketball preseason All-Americans for 2020-21

          Luka Garza will be the consensus No. 1 player in the country entering the 2020-21 season. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire
          8:30 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          The college basketball season will start in three weeks, on Nov. 25, and I have been preparing for the season by identifying the top players from around the country.

          Picking my All-America teams was not easy. OK, Luka Garza was an easy pick for the first team, and he is the preseason player of the year. After Garza, you could make a case for numerous players for any of the first three teams.

          One thing I won't do is put a diaper dandy on these teams. Let a Cade Cunningham or Scottie Barnes play first and make a run at the postseason All-America squad come March.

          For starters here in the preseason, I will go out on a limb with my five teams.

          First team

          Luka Garza, Iowa Hawkeyes
          Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois Fighting Illini
          Jared Butler, Baylor Bears
          Remy Martin, Arizona State Sun Devils
          Olivier Sarr, Kentucky Wildcats

          Second team

          Garrison Brooks, North Carolina Tar Heels
          Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton Bluejays
          Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats
          Sam Hauser, Virginia Cavaliers
          Marcus Garrett, Kansas Jayhawks

          Third team

          Corey Kispert, Gonzaga Bulldogs
          Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Hoosiers
          Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini
          Keyontae Johnson, Florida Gators
          Chris Smith, UCLA Bruins

          Fourth team

          Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia Mountaineers
          Jalen Crutcher, Dayton Flyers
          McKinley Wright IV, Colorado Buffaloes
          Trendon Watford, LSU Tigers
          Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova Wildcats

          Fifth team

          Colbey Ross, Pepperdine Waves
          James Bouknight, Connecticut Huskies
          John Fulkerson, Tennessee Volunteers
          Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs
          Oscar da Silva, Stanford Cardinal