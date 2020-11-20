        <
          Dick Vitale's 2020-21 college basketball players to watch -- and more

          After missing most of two seasons because of injury, Joshua Langford is slated to return for Michigan State in 2020-21. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire
          Dick Vitale
          We are less than a week from the delayed start of the college basketball season, and I've had a couple of more weeks than usual to think about those players who are going to be super, scintillating and sensational in 2020-21.

          With games set to tip off Wednesday, here are my preseason players to keep an eye on, from the leader of the "All-Marco Polo" team (most talented transfer) to the "All-Thomas Edison" team (best creator) to the "All-Florence Nightingale" team (best player returning from injury). These guys are going to be awesome, baby!

          PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luka Garza, Iowa

          ALL-MARCO POLO: Landers Nolley II, Memphis (from Virginia Tech)

          ALL-DIAPER DANDY: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

          ALL-SCORER: Antoine Davis, Detroit-Mercy

          ALL-PASSPORT: Franz Wagner, Michigan

          ALL-VELCRO DEFENDER: Marcus Garrett, Kansas

          ALL-THOMAS EDISON: Colbey Ross, Pepperdine

          ALL-HUMAN ERASER: Kevin Samuel, TCU

          ALL-GLASS EATER REBOUNDER: James Butler, Drexel

          ALL-DIPSY DOO DUNKEROO: Keyshawn Bryant, South Carolina

          ALL-CLUTCH: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

          ALL-FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE: Joshua Langford, Michigan State

          ALL-BIG MAN ON CAMPUS: Chris Lykes, Miami

          And in case you missed it, here are my complete All-America teams heading into 2020-21. Diaper Dandies aren't eligible this time around, but Cade Cunningham and others will be eligible for the postseason All-America team in March:

          First team

          Luka Garza, Iowa
          Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
          Jared Butler, Baylor
          Remy Martin, Arizona State
          Olivier Sarr, Kentucky

          Second team

          Garrison Brooks, North Carolina
          Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton
          Collin Gillespie, Villanova
          Sam Hauser, Virginia
          Marcus Garrett, Kansas

          Third team

          Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
          Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
          Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
          Keyontae Johnson, Florida
          Chris Smith, UCLA

          Fourth team

          Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia
          Jalen Crutcher, Dayton
          McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
          Trendon Watford, LSU
          Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

          Fifth team

          Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
          James Bouknight, Connecticut
          John Fulkerson, Tennessee
          Drew Timme, Gonzaga
          Oscar da Silva, Stanford

          And finally, here's my preseason Top 40, with Mark Few's loaded Gonzaga squad topping the charts. These teams are going to be awesome, baby, with a capital A!

          1. Gonzaga Bulldogs
          2. Villanova Wildcats
          3. Baylor Bears
          4. Virginia Cavaliers
          5. Wisconsin Badgers
          6. Kansas Jayhawks
          7. Michigan State Spartans
          8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
          9. Duke Blue Devils
          10. Tennessee Volunteers
          11. Creighton Bluejays
          12. Iowa Hawkeyes
          13. Kentucky Wildcats
          14. Florida State Seminoles
          15. North Carolina Tar Heels
          16. Illinois Fighting Illini
          17. Alabama Crimson Tide
          18. Arizona State Sun Devils
          19. LSU Tigers
          20. West Virginia Mountaineers
          21. UCLA Bruins
          22. Michigan Wolverines
          23. Stanford Cardinal
          24. Houston Cougars
          25. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
          26. Louisville Cardinals
          27. Texas Longhorns
          28. Oregon Ducks
          29. Richmond Spiders
          30. Seton Hall Pirates
          31. Ohio State Buckeyes
          32. Florida Gators
          33. Arizona Wildcats
          34. Memphis Tigers
          35. UConn Huskies
          36. Indiana Hoosiers
          37. Providence Friars
          38. Oklahoma Sooners
          39. Purdue Boilermakers
          40. Northern Iowa Panthers