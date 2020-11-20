Dick Vitale's 2020-21 college basketball players to watch -- and more

We are less than a week from the delayed start of the college basketball season, and I've had a couple of more weeks than usual to think about those players who are going to be super, scintillating and sensational in 2020-21.

With games set to tip off Wednesday, here are my preseason players to keep an eye on, from the leader of the "All-Marco Polo" team (most talented transfer) to the "All-Thomas Edison" team (best creator) to the "All-Florence Nightingale" team (best player returning from injury). These guys are going to be awesome, baby!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luka Garza, Iowa

ALL-MARCO POLO: Landers Nolley II, Memphis (from Virginia Tech)

ALL-DIAPER DANDY: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

ALL-SCORER: Antoine Davis, Detroit-Mercy

ALL-PASSPORT: Franz Wagner, Michigan

ALL-VELCRO DEFENDER: Marcus Garrett, Kansas

ALL-THOMAS EDISON: Colbey Ross, Pepperdine

ALL-HUMAN ERASER: Kevin Samuel, TCU

ALL-GLASS EATER REBOUNDER: James Butler, Drexel

ALL-DIPSY DOO DUNKEROO: Keyshawn Bryant, South Carolina

ALL-CLUTCH: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

ALL-FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE: Joshua Langford, Michigan State

ALL-BIG MAN ON CAMPUS: Chris Lykes, Miami

And in case you missed it, here are my complete All-America teams heading into 2020-21. Diaper Dandies aren't eligible this time around, but Cade Cunningham and others will be eligible for the postseason All-America team in March:

First team

Luka Garza, Iowa

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Jared Butler, Baylor

Remy Martin, Arizona State

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky

Second team

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Sam Hauser, Virginia

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

Third team

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Chris Smith, UCLA

Fourth team

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Fifth team

Colbey Ross, Pepperdine

James Bouknight, Connecticut

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar da Silva, Stanford

And finally, here's my preseason Top 40, with Mark Few's loaded Gonzaga squad topping the charts. These teams are going to be awesome, baby, with a capital A!

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs

2. Villanova Wildcats

3. Baylor Bears

4. Virginia Cavaliers

5. Wisconsin Badgers

6. Kansas Jayhawks

7. Michigan State Spartans

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

9. Duke Blue Devils

10. Tennessee Volunteers

11. Creighton Bluejays

12. Iowa Hawkeyes

13. Kentucky Wildcats

14. Florida State Seminoles

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

16. Illinois Fighting Illini

17. Alabama Crimson Tide

18. Arizona State Sun Devils

19. LSU Tigers

20. West Virginia Mountaineers

21. UCLA Bruins

22. Michigan Wolverines

23. Stanford Cardinal

24. Houston Cougars

25. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

26. Louisville Cardinals

27. Texas Longhorns

28. Oregon Ducks

29. Richmond Spiders

30. Seton Hall Pirates

31. Ohio State Buckeyes

32. Florida Gators

33. Arizona Wildcats

34. Memphis Tigers

35. UConn Huskies

36. Indiana Hoosiers

37. Providence Friars

38. Oklahoma Sooners

39. Purdue Boilermakers

40. Northern Iowa Panthers