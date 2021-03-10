Dick Vitale's 2020-21 All-America picks and major award winners

Iowa's Luka Garza gets emotional after the Hawkeyes announce they will retire his number following Sunday's win over Wisconsin. (0:53)

With Selection Sunday coming this week, it is time for me to unveil my All-America teams and award winners for the 2020-21 season.

It has been a challenging campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams have missed games, practice time, and it has been a wacky season but it looks like we will get to the finish line. Unlike last season, March will have a Big Dance and it should be special.

Making it onto one of these teams is special too, my friends. These players are the créme de la créme.

Here are my All-Rolls Royce, solid-gold performers and my award winners:

First Team

Luka Garza, Iowa Hawkeyes

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois Fighting Illini

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Garza lived up to the preseason expectations, leading the Hawkeyes to a top-10 ranking while averaging 23.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. I was thrilled to hear that Iowa will be retiring his number 55, a well-deserved honor. Garza, who had 21 points and 16 rebounds in the regular-season finale win over Wisconsin, helped the Hawkeyes go 7-1 in their last eight games. His biggest improvement came in his three-point shooting, an impressive 43 percent.

Champ Week Challenge Play for FREE and compete for $5,000 by picking the conference tournament champions. Make Your Picks

Dosunmu was sidelined with a facial injury late in the season, but when on the court, he was special and his passing ability made the Illini a top-flight team. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, also shooting 49.2% from the floor. Dosunmu finished up the regular season by hitting 7-of-10 shots from the floor, scoring 19 points in a win over Ohio State.

Suggs stepped in right away and was a leader for the nation's top-rated team. He announced his presence by scoring 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting and adding eight assists and four rebounds in a season-opening win over Kansas. For the season, Suggs averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor. Suggs was the highest-rated recruit to sign with Mark Few, and clearly lived up to his billing.

College Basketball on ESPN+ Stream live games all season from conferences across the country, including Big 12, The American, C-USA, A-10 and more. Sign up now to stream college basketball on ESPN+

Suggs' teammate, Kispert, also earned first-team honors after averaging 19.5 PPG and shooting 55.6 percent from the field. He had a very special game against Tony Bennett and Virginia, one of the premier defensive teams in America. Kispert hit 11-of-15 shots, including 9-of-13 3-pointers, finishing with 32 points against the Cavaliers. He scored 23 against Kansas and 19 vs. West Virginia.

I had the pleasure of calling a game featuring Cunningham. All he did was put up 40 points while grabbing 11 rebounds in an overtime win over rival Oklahoma. Cunningham, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, averaged 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Oklahoma State was not expected to be a ranked team this season, but Cunningham helped make OSU a very competitive squad.

play 0:19 Butler spins and splits two Texas Tech defenders for the bucket Jared Butler wills his way to the basket with a spin move to split Texas Tech defenders for the layup.

Second Team

Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Hoosiers

Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh Panthers

Jared Butler, Baylor Bears

I truly wrestled with where to put Butler, going back and forth between the first -and second-team. You can make a case for him on the first squad, but there were too many great players in college basketball this season. Timme could have been a first-team choice in another year, he has been that good too. Gillespie suffered a torn MCL which will sideline him for the rest of the season. He was leading the Big East in assists when he went down. Jackson-Davis has impressed all year long, going head-to-head against tough competition night in and night out. Champagnie has been a star in the ACC.

play 0:17 UConn's Bouknight reaches back for massive putback jam UConn guard James Bouknight returns from injury and makes an early impact with an emphatic putback dunk.

Third Team

James Bouknight, UConn Huskies

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton Bluejays

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini

EJ Liddell, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall Pirates

Bouknight has come back from an elbow injury and been a star of stars. He put the Huskies on his back and has them going to the Big Dance. Zegarowski has led the Bluejays to a solid season, finishing second in the Big East. Cockburn is a physical force inside for a top five Illini club. Liddell has been a solid, consistent performer for Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes. Mamukelashvili can score inside and outside for the Pirates.

play 0:22 Houston's Grimes has range Houston guard Quentin Grimes hits his 6th three of the first half from the logo.

Fourth Team

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan Wolverines

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Evan Mobley, USC Trojans

Quentin Grimes, Houston Cougars

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova Wildcats

play 0:35 Carr comes up clutch for the Golden Gophers Minnesota guard Marcus Carr drops in a clutch, go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds left as the Golden Gophers go on to win 71-68 over Purdue.

Fifth Team

Cameron Thomas, LSU Tigers

Julian Champagnie, St. John's Red Storm

Chris Duarte, Oregon Ducks

Marcus Carr, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Aaron Henry, Michigan State Spartans

Player of the Year: Garza

It really came down to Garza and Dosunmu. Garza has been solid for the Hawkeyes, going against quality competition including the Big Ten schedule and also faced Gonzaga in the non-conference. He scored 20 or more points 18 times. And 30 or more seven times, including an early-season 41-point effort in which he made 14-of-15 shots.

Diaper Dandy of the Year: Cunningham

There were a number of very good diaper dandies in contention for this honor. Suggs certainly was considered. Hunter Dickinson was vital to the success of Michigan. Evan Mobley was a huge factor out west with USC. But I went with Cunningham after taking in his 40-point performance against the Sooners. He made Mike Boynton's team special. He is so versatile and talented, and has had quite the season.

Coach of the Year: Juwan Howard, Michigan Wolverines

There were a number of viable candidates in this wacky season. Howard took a team that was ranked 25th in the AP preseason poll and put them in the top five for most of the season. Michigan went 19-3 despite many COVID bumps in the road, long stoppages without games or organized practices. This was just Howard's second season as head coach, and it was a great campaign.