        <
        >

          Gonzaga leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Drew Timme among players of the week

          Drew Timme logged a career performance in Gonzaga's win over Texas. Young Kwak/AP
          10:12 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Drew Timme, Gonzaga. He scored a career-high 37 points (15-of-19 FG) in a win over Texas.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: UCLA. The Bruins rallied from 10 down to beat Villanova in OT.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Bashir Mason, Wagner. He went 2-0, including a 58-44 upset at VCU.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Paolo Banchero, Duke. He averaged over 19 ppg. in three wins, including 22 vs. Kentucky.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Navy over Virginia. The Midshipmen stunned a ranked Cavalierds squad, 66-58.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Gonzaga
          2. UCLA
          3. Kansas
          4. Michigan
          5. Duke
          6. Purdue
          7. Memphis
          8. Villanova
          9. Baylor
          10. Texas
          11. Alabama
          12. Kentucky
          13. North Carolina
          14. Arkansas
          15. Illinois
          16. Oregon
          17. Houston
          18. Maryland
          19. Tennessee
          20. St. Bonaventure
          21. Auburn
          22. UConn
          23. Ohio State
          24. Mississippi State
          25. Syracuse

          The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.