Gonzaga leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Drew Timme among players of the week

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Drew Timme, Gonzaga. He scored a career-high 37 points (15-of-19 FG) in a win over Texas.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: UCLA. The Bruins rallied from 10 down to beat Villanova in OT.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Bashir Mason, Wagner. He went 2-0, including a 58-44 upset at VCU.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Paolo Banchero, Duke. He averaged over 19 ppg. in three wins, including 22 vs. Kentucky.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Navy over Virginia. The Midshipmen stunned a ranked Cavalierds squad, 66-58.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Kansas

4. Michigan

5. Duke

6. Purdue

7. Memphis

8. Villanova

9. Baylor

10. Texas

11. Alabama

12. Kentucky

13. North Carolina

14. Arkansas

15. Illinois

16. Oregon

17. Houston

18. Maryland

19. Tennessee

20. St. Bonaventure

21. Auburn

22. UConn

23. Ohio State

24. Mississippi State

25. Syracuse

The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.