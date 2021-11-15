Gonzaga leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Drew Timme among players of the week

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Drew Timme, Gonzaga. He scored a career-high 37 points (15-of-19 FG) in a win over Texas.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: UCLA. The Bruins rallied from 10 down to beat Villanova in OT.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Bashir Mason, Wagner. He went 2-0, including a 58-44 upset at VCU.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Paolo Banchero, Duke. He averaged over 19 ppg. in three wins, including 22 vs. Kentucky.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Navy over Virginia. The Midshipmen stunned a ranked Cavalierds squad, 66-58.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Michigan
5. Duke
6. Purdue
7. Memphis
8. Villanova
9. Baylor
10. Texas
11. Alabama
12. Kentucky
13. North Carolina
14. Arkansas
15. Illinois
16. Oregon
17. Houston
18. Maryland
19. Tennessee
20. St. Bonaventure
21. Auburn
22. UConn
23. Ohio State
24. Mississippi State
25. Syracuse
