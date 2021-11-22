        <
          Gonzaga and UCLA 1-2 in Dick Vitale's Top 25, Memphis' Jalen Duren among top players

          Jalen Duren has delivered on the hype so far as a freshman. Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images
          Dick Vitale
          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech. He scored 37 points (14-of-18 field goals), added seven rebounds and five assists in a win over Georgia.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Purdue. The Boilermakers beat North Carolina and Villanova.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Mark Pope, BYU. His Cougars destroyed Oregon by 32 points.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Jalen Duren, Memphis. He had 22 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots in a win over Western Kentucky.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Seton Hall over Michigan. The Pirates won on the road as Jared Rhoden scored 16 points.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Gonzaga
          2. UCLA
          3. Kansas
          4. Purdue
          5. Duke
          6. Memphis
          7. Baylor
          8. Texas
          9. Alabama
          10. Kentucky
          11. Villanova
          12. Arkansas
          13. Houston
          14. Seton Hall
          15. St. Bonaventure
          16. Michigan
          17. Illinois
          18. UConn
          19. BYU
          20. Arizona
          21. Indiana
          22. Auburn
          23. Florida
          24. USC
          25. Tennessee

