Gonzaga and UCLA 1-2 in Dick Vitale's Top 25, Memphis' Jalen Duren among top players

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech. He scored 37 points (14-of-18 field goals), added seven rebounds and five assists in a win over Georgia.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Purdue. The Boilermakers beat North Carolina and Villanova.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Mark Pope, BYU. His Cougars destroyed Oregon by 32 points.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Jalen Duren, Memphis. He had 22 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots in a win over Western Kentucky.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Seton Hall over Michigan. The Pirates won on the road as Jared Rhoden scored 16 points.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Kansas

4. Purdue

5. Duke

6. Memphis

7. Baylor

8. Texas

9. Alabama

10. Kentucky

11. Villanova

12. Arkansas

13. Houston

14. Seton Hall

15. St. Bonaventure

16. Michigan

17. Illinois

18. UConn

19. BYU

20. Arizona

21. Indiana

22. Auburn

23. Florida

24. USC

25. Tennessee

The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.