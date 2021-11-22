Gonzaga and UCLA 1-2 in Dick Vitale's Top 25, Memphis' Jalen Duren among top players

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech. He scored 37 points (14-of-18 field goals), added seven rebounds and five assists in a win over Georgia.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Purdue. The Boilermakers beat North Carolina and Villanova.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Mark Pope, BYU. His Cougars destroyed Oregon by 32 points.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Jalen Duren, Memphis. He had 22 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots in a win over Western Kentucky.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Seton Hall over Michigan. The Pirates won on the road as Jared Rhoden scored 16 points.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Purdue
5. Duke
6. Memphis
7. Baylor
8. Texas
9. Alabama
10. Kentucky
11. Villanova
12. Arkansas
13. Houston
14. Seton Hall
15. St. Bonaventure
16. Michigan
17. Illinois
18. UConn
19. BYU
20. Arizona
21. Indiana
22. Auburn
23. Florida
24. USC
25. Tennessee
