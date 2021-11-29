        <
          Duke, Purdue take top two spots in Dick Vitale's Top 25, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis top player

          Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated Marshall on Saturday as Indiana moved to 6-0. Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire
          8:19 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana. He hit 18-of-24 field goals with 43 points in a 90-79 win over Marshall, the first Hoosier since 1994 to score 40+ in a game.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Iowa State. The Cyclones won two games last season, beating ranked foes Xavier and Memphis to win the NIT tip-off event.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Cliff Ellis, Coastal Carolina. He earned his 800th career victory.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Paolo Banchero, Duke. He scored 21 points in a win over Gonzaga.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Dayton over Kansas. The Flyers were a 16-point underdog and trailed by 15 in the first half before winning 74-73.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Duke
          2. Purdue
          3. Gonzaga
          4. Baylor
          5. Texas
          6. UCLA
          7. Kansas
          8. Villanova
          9. Arkansas
          10. Kentucky
          11. Arizona
          12. BYU
          13. Florida
          14. Indiana
          15. Michigan
          16. Houston
          17. Alabama
          18. UConn
          19. USC
          20. Tennessee
          21. Auburn
          22. Illinois
          23. Iowa State
          24. St. Bonaventure
          25. Ohio State

