Duke, Purdue take top two spots in Dick Vitale's Top 25, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis top player

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana. He hit 18-of-24 field goals with 43 points in a 90-79 win over Marshall, the first Hoosier since 1994 to score 40+ in a game.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Iowa State. The Cyclones won two games last season, beating ranked foes Xavier and Memphis to win the NIT tip-off event.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Cliff Ellis, Coastal Carolina. He earned his 800th career victory.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Paolo Banchero, Duke. He scored 21 points in a win over Gonzaga.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Dayton over Kansas. The Flyers were a 16-point underdog and trailed by 15 in the first half before winning 74-73.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Duke

2. Purdue

3. Gonzaga

4. Baylor

5. Texas

6. UCLA

7. Kansas

8. Villanova

9. Arkansas

10. Kentucky

11. Arizona

12. BYU

13. Florida

14. Indiana

15. Michigan

16. Houston

17. Alabama

18. UConn

19. USC

20. Tennessee

21. Auburn

22. Illinois

23. Iowa State

24. St. Bonaventure

25. Ohio State

The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.