Purdue leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Kansas' Christian Braun top player

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Christian Braun, Kansas. He scored a career-high 31 points, hitting 10-of-16 field goals in a win over St. John's
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Purdue. The Boilermakers beat Florida State and previously unbeaten Iowa to move up to No. 1 in my rankings, and likely the AP poll.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Nate Oats, Alabama. His Tide knocked off Gonzaga, 91-82 in Seattle.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee. He scored 27 points in a win at Colorado.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Utah Valley over BYU. The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season as coach Mark Pope lost to his former employer.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Purdue
2. Baylor
3. Duke
4. Gonzaga
5. Texas
6. UCLA
7. Kansas
8. Villanova
9. Alabama
10. Kentucky
11. Arizona
12. Arkansas
13. Houston
14. USC
15. Tennessee
16. UConn
17. Auburn
18. Michigan State
19. Iowa State
20. Ohio State
21. Illinois
22. Florida
23. North Carolina
24. Wisconsin
25. St. Bonaventure
