          Purdue leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Kansas' Christian Braun top player

          Christian Braun had a big game in Kansas' decisive victory over St. John's. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
          10:30 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Christian Braun, Kansas. He scored a career-high 31 points, hitting 10-of-16 field goals in a win over St. John's

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Purdue. The Boilermakers beat Florida State and previously unbeaten Iowa to move up to No. 1 in my rankings, and likely the AP poll.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Nate Oats, Alabama. His Tide knocked off Gonzaga, 91-82 in Seattle.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee. He scored 27 points in a win at Colorado.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Utah Valley over BYU. The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season as coach Mark Pope lost to his former employer.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Purdue
          2. Baylor
          3. Duke
          4. Gonzaga
          5. Texas
          6. UCLA
          7. Kansas
          8. Villanova
          9. Alabama
          10. Kentucky
          11. Arizona
          12. Arkansas
          13. Houston
          14. USC
          15. Tennessee
          16. UConn
          17. Auburn
          18. Michigan State
          19. Iowa State
          20. Ohio State
          21. Illinois
          22. Florida
          23. North Carolina
          24. Wisconsin
          25. St. Bonaventure

