Purdue leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Kansas' Christian Braun top player

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Christian Braun, Kansas. He scored a career-high 31 points, hitting 10-of-16 field goals in a win over St. John's

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Purdue. The Boilermakers beat Florida State and previously unbeaten Iowa to move up to No. 1 in my rankings, and likely the AP poll.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Nate Oats, Alabama. His Tide knocked off Gonzaga, 91-82 in Seattle.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee. He scored 27 points in a win at Colorado.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Utah Valley over BYU. The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season as coach Mark Pope lost to his former employer.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Purdue

2. Baylor

3. Duke

4. Gonzaga

5. Texas

6. UCLA

7. Kansas

8. Villanova

9. Alabama

10. Kentucky

11. Arizona

12. Arkansas

13. Houston

14. USC

15. Tennessee

16. UConn

17. Auburn

18. Michigan State

19. Iowa State

20. Ohio State

21. Illinois

22. Florida

23. North Carolina

24. Wisconsin

25. St. Bonaventure

