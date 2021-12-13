Baylor leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Georgetown's Aminu Mohammed top diaper dandy

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers. He scored 30 points (10-15 FG), grabbed 10 rebounds and hit the winning half-court shot in the upset of No. 1 Purdue.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Baylor. Scott Drew's team held Villanova to 36 points and 22 percent on field goals in a blowout Sunday.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Jamie Dixon, TCU. He led the Horned Frogs to wins over Utah and at Texas A&M.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown. He scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists vs. Syracuse.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Texas Southern over Florida. It marked the first time a SWAC team beat a ranked SEC squad. Texas Southern came in 0-7.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Kansas
7. Alabama
8. Arizona
9. Texas
10. USC
11. Villanova
12. Michigan State
13. Iowa State
14. Auburn
15. Arkansas
16. Seton Hall
17. Houston
18. Ohio State
19. UConn
20. Kentucky
21. LSU
22. Xavier
23. North Carolina
24. Tennessee
25. Colorado State
