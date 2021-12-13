        <
        >

          Baylor leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Georgetown's Aminu Mohammed top diaper dandy

          Baylor routed Villanova on Sunday and will be a clear No. 1 team in the country on Monday. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
          10:30 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers. He scored 30 points (10-15 FG), grabbed 10 rebounds and hit the winning half-court shot in the upset of No. 1 Purdue.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Baylor. Scott Drew's team held Villanova to 36 points and 22 percent on field goals in a blowout Sunday.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Jamie Dixon, TCU. He led the Horned Frogs to wins over Utah and at Texas A&M.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown. He scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists vs. Syracuse.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Texas Southern over Florida. It marked the first time a SWAC team beat a ranked SEC squad. Texas Southern came in 0-7.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Baylor
          2. Duke
          3. Purdue
          4. Gonzaga
          5. UCLA
          6. Kansas
          7. Alabama
          8. Arizona
          9. Texas
          10. USC
          11. Villanova
          12. Michigan State
          13. Iowa State
          14. Auburn
          15. Arkansas
          16. Seton Hall
          17. Houston
          18. Ohio State
          19. UConn
          20. Kentucky
          21. LSU
          22. Xavier
          23. North Carolina
          24. Tennessee
          25. Colorado State

          The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.