Baylor leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Georgetown's Aminu Mohammed top diaper dandy

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers. He scored 30 points (10-15 FG), grabbed 10 rebounds and hit the winning half-court shot in the upset of No. 1 Purdue.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Baylor. Scott Drew's team held Villanova to 36 points and 22 percent on field goals in a blowout Sunday.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Jamie Dixon, TCU. He led the Horned Frogs to wins over Utah and at Texas A&M.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown. He scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists vs. Syracuse.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Texas Southern over Florida. It marked the first time a SWAC team beat a ranked SEC squad. Texas Southern came in 0-7.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. Alabama

8. Arizona

9. Texas

10. USC

11. Villanova

12. Michigan State

13. Iowa State

14. Auburn

15. Arkansas

16. Seton Hall

17. Houston

18. Ohio State

19. UConn

20. Kentucky

21. LSU

22. Xavier

23. North Carolina

24. Tennessee

25. Colorado State

