          Baylor leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler earns top player honors

          Sahvir Wheeler was super, scintillating, sensational as Kentucky took down UNC in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz
          8:17 PM ET
          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky. He had 26 points, eight assists and four steals in a rout of North Carolina.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Kentucky. The Wildcats blew out North Carolina, 98-69.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Scott Drew, Baylor. Led his Bears past Oregon in Eugene.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M. He hit 5 of 6 3-pointers, finishing with a season-high 19 points in a win over Oregon State.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Hofstra over Arkansas. The Razorbacks lost 89-81 at home.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Baylor
          2. Duke
          3. Purdue
          4. Gonzaga
          5. UCLA
          6. Kansas
          7. Arizona
          8. Texas
          9. USC
          10. Iowa State
          11. Michigan State
          12. Auburn
          13. Ohio State
          14. Seton Hall
          15. Kentucky
          16. LSU
          17. Alabama
          18. Tennessee
          19. Houston
          20. Xavier
          21. Providence
          22. West Virginia
          23. Colorado State
          24. UConn
          25. Oklahoma

