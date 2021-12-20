Baylor leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler earns top player honors

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky. He had 26 points, eight assists and four steals in a rout of North Carolina.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Kentucky. The Wildcats blew out North Carolina, 98-69.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Scott Drew, Baylor. Led his Bears past Oregon in Eugene.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M. He hit 5 of 6 3-pointers, finishing with a season-high 19 points in a win over Oregon State.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Hofstra over Arkansas. The Razorbacks lost 89-81 at home.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Kansas
7. Arizona
8. Texas
9. USC
10. Iowa State
11. Michigan State
12. Auburn
13. Ohio State
14. Seton Hall
15. Kentucky
16. LSU
17. Alabama
18. Tennessee
19. Houston
20. Xavier
21. Providence
22. West Virginia
23. Colorado State
24. UConn
25. Oklahoma
