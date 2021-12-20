Baylor leads Dick Vitale's Top 25, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler earns top player honors

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky. He had 26 points, eight assists and four steals in a rout of North Carolina.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Kentucky. The Wildcats blew out North Carolina, 98-69.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Scott Drew, Baylor. Led his Bears past Oregon in Eugene.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M. He hit 5 of 6 3-pointers, finishing with a season-high 19 points in a win over Oregon State.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Hofstra over Arkansas. The Razorbacks lost 89-81 at home.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. Arizona

8. Texas

9. USC

10. Iowa State

11. Michigan State

12. Auburn

13. Ohio State

14. Seton Hall

15. Kentucky

16. LSU

17. Alabama

18. Tennessee

19. Houston

20. Xavier

21. Providence

22. West Virginia

23. Colorado State

24. UConn

25. Oklahoma

