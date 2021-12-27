        <
          USC moving up in Dick Vitale's Top 25, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe player of the week

          Oscar Tshiebwe was unstoppable on the boards against Western Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          7:30 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky. He had 28 rebounds, 14 points and three steals vs. Western Kentucky.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Tennessee. The Vols handed Arizona its first loss of the season, 77-73.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Jay Wright, Villanova. After back-to-back 20-point losses, Wright got the Cats back on track, beating Xavier.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Paolo Banchero, Duke. He scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds vs. Virginia Tech.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Davidson over Alabama. The Wildcats stunned the Tide, 79-78.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Baylor
          2. Duke
          3. Purdue
          4. Gonzaga
          5. UCLA
          6. Kansas
          7. USC
          8. Texas
          9. Iowa State
          10. Michigan State
          11. Arizona
          12. Auburn
          13. Ohio State
          14. Seton Hall
          15. Kentucky
          16. Tennessee
          17. LSU
          18. Houston
          19. Providence
          20. West Virginia
          21. Colorado State
          22. UConn
          23. Villanova
          24. Oklahoma
          25. Alabama

