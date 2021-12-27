USC moving up in Dick Vitale's Top 25, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe player of the week

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky. He had 28 rebounds, 14 points and three steals vs. Western Kentucky.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Tennessee. The Vols handed Arizona its first loss of the season, 77-73.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Jay Wright, Villanova. After back-to-back 20-point losses, Wright got the Cats back on track, beating Xavier.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Paolo Banchero, Duke. He scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds vs. Virginia Tech.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Davidson over Alabama. The Wildcats stunned the Tide, 79-78.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Kansas
7. USC
8. Texas
9. Iowa State
10. Michigan State
11. Arizona
12. Auburn
13. Ohio State
14. Seton Hall
15. Kentucky
16. Tennessee
17. LSU
18. Houston
19. Providence
20. West Virginia
21. Colorado State
22. UConn
23. Villanova
24. Oklahoma
25. Alabama
