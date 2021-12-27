USC moving up in Dick Vitale's Top 25, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe player of the week

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky. He had 28 rebounds, 14 points and three steals vs. Western Kentucky.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Tennessee. The Vols handed Arizona its first loss of the season, 77-73.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Jay Wright, Villanova. After back-to-back 20-point losses, Wright got the Cats back on track, beating Xavier.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Paolo Banchero, Duke. He scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds vs. Virginia Tech.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Davidson over Alabama. The Wildcats stunned the Tide, 79-78.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. USC

8. Texas

9. Iowa State

10. Michigan State

11. Arizona

12. Auburn

13. Ohio State

14. Seton Hall

15. Kentucky

16. Tennessee

17. LSU

18. Houston

19. Providence

20. West Virginia

21. Colorado State

22. UConn

23. Villanova

24. Oklahoma

25. Alabama

The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.