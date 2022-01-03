Ohio State's Malaki Branham is Dick Vitale's player of the week, Kentucky rises in top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK AND DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Malaki Branham, Ohio State. He had 35 points in an overtime win vs. Nebraska. Branham's prior career-high was 11 points.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Baylor. The Bears went to Ames, Iowa and handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Ron Hunter, Tulane. He led the Green Wave to wins over Memphis and at Cincinnati.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Gardner-Webb over Georgia. The score was 77-60, giving coach Tim Craft a big road win.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. USC

8. Texas

9. Michigan State

10. Arizona

11. Auburn

12. Iowa State

13. Ohio State

14. Kentucky

15. Providence

16. Houston

17. Alabama

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. Villanova

21. Colorado State

22. UConn

23. Xavier

24. Illinois

25. Wisconsin

