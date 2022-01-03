        <
        >

          Ohio State's Malaki Branham is Dick Vitale's player of the week, Kentucky rises in top 25

          Malaki Branham had the game of his young career on Sunday night. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
          10:30 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK AND DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Malaki Branham, Ohio State. He had 35 points in an overtime win vs. Nebraska. Branham's prior career-high was 11 points.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Baylor. The Bears went to Ames, Iowa and handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Ron Hunter, Tulane. He led the Green Wave to wins over Memphis and at Cincinnati.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Gardner-Webb over Georgia. The score was 77-60, giving coach Tim Craft a big road win.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Baylor
          2. Duke
          3. Purdue
          4. Gonzaga
          5. UCLA
          6. Kansas
          7. USC
          8. Texas
          9. Michigan State
          10. Arizona
          11. Auburn
          12. Iowa State
          13. Ohio State
          14. Kentucky
          15. Providence
          16. Houston
          17. Alabama
          18. Tennessee
          19. LSU
          20. Villanova
          21. Colorado State
          22. UConn
          23. Xavier
          24. Illinois
          25. Wisconsin

          The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.