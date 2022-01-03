Ohio State's Malaki Branham is Dick Vitale's player of the week, Kentucky rises in top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK AND DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Malaki Branham, Ohio State. He had 35 points in an overtime win vs. Nebraska. Branham's prior career-high was 11 points.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Baylor. The Bears went to Ames, Iowa and handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Ron Hunter, Tulane. He led the Green Wave to wins over Memphis and at Cincinnati.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Gardner-Webb over Georgia. The score was 77-60, giving coach Tim Craft a big road win.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Kansas
7. USC
8. Texas
9. Michigan State
10. Arizona
11. Auburn
12. Iowa State
13. Ohio State
14. Kentucky
15. Providence
16. Houston
17. Alabama
18. Tennessee
19. LSU
20. Villanova
21. Colorado State
22. UConn
23. Xavier
24. Illinois
25. Wisconsin
