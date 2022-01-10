Wisconsin moves up in Dick Vitale's top 25, Badgers' Johnny Davis player of the week

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin. He had 37 points and 14 rebounds in an upset at Purdue, 26 points and nine rebounds vs. Iowa and 19 points and seven boards against Maryland.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Wisconsin: The Badgers beat Purdue, Iowa and Maryland.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Will Wade, LSU. The Tigers beat a pair of ranked teams -- Kentucky and Tennessee.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Miami over Duke. The Hurricanes won at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Damian Dunn, Temple. The redshirt freshman (who is actually in his third year on campus) had 33 points in a win over East Carolina and hit game winning 3s against both the the Pirates and UCF.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Baylor

2. Purdue

3. Gonzaga

4. UCLA

5. USC

6. Duke

7. Auburn

8. LSU

9. Michigan State

10. Arizona

11. Kansas

12. Houston

13. Villanova

14. Wisconsin

15. Xavier

16. Iowa State

17. Kentucky

18. Ohio State

19. Seton Hall

20. Miami

21. Texas Tech

22. Texas

23. Providence

24. Illinois

25. Oklahoma

The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.