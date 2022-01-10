        <
        >

          Wisconsin moves up in Dick Vitale's top 25, Badgers' Johnny Davis player of the week

          Johnny Davis led the Badgers to wins over Purdue, Iowa and Maryland this past week. Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
          10:30 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin. He had 37 points and 14 rebounds in an upset at Purdue, 26 points and nine rebounds vs. Iowa and 19 points and seven boards against Maryland.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Wisconsin: The Badgers beat Purdue, Iowa and Maryland.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Will Wade, LSU. The Tigers beat a pair of ranked teams -- Kentucky and Tennessee.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Miami over Duke. The Hurricanes won at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Damian Dunn, Temple. The redshirt freshman (who is actually in his third year on campus) had 33 points in a win over East Carolina and hit game winning 3s against both the the Pirates and UCF.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Baylor
          2. Purdue
          3. Gonzaga
          4. UCLA
          5. USC
          6. Duke
          7. Auburn
          8. LSU
          9. Michigan State
          10. Arizona
          11. Kansas
          12. Houston
          13. Villanova
          14. Wisconsin
          15. Xavier
          16. Iowa State
          17. Kentucky
          18. Ohio State
          19. Seton Hall
          20. Miami
          21. Texas Tech
          22. Texas
          23. Providence
          24. Illinois
          25. Oklahoma

          The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.