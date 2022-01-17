        <
          Oregon is Dick Vitale's Team of the Week, Gonzaga No. 1 in Vitale's Top 25

          Oregon got its season back on track during a three-game road winning streak last week. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          8:10 PM ET
          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Darius McGhee, Liberty. He had 48 points in a win over Florida Gulf Coast.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Oregon. The Ducks beat a pair of top-10 teams on the road, UCLA and USC.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Dana Altman, Oregon. He earned his 700th coaching win when Oregon scored an upset at UCLA. Altman got 701 at USC.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Northwestern over Michigan State. The Wildcats, without injured leading scorer Pete Nance, won at East Lansing, snapping the Spartans' nine-game win streak.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky. He had 28 points and five assists vs. Tennessee.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Gonzaga
          2. Auburn
          3. Purdue
          4. Kansas
          5. Duke
          6. Arizona
          7. UCLA
          8. Houston
          9. Baylor
          10. Villanova
          11. Wisconsin
          12. Kentucky
          13. Michigan State
          14. LSU
          15. Iowa State
          16. Illinois
          17. USC
          18. Providence
          19. Texas Tech
          20. Ohio State
          21. Texas
          22. Xavier
          23. Davidson
          24. North Carolina
          25. Colorado State

