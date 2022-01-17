Oregon is Dick Vitale's Team of the Week, Gonzaga No. 1 in Vitale's Top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Darius McGhee, Liberty. He had 48 points in a win over Florida Gulf Coast.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Oregon. The Ducks beat a pair of top-10 teams on the road, UCLA and USC.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Dana Altman, Oregon. He earned his 700th coaching win when Oregon scored an upset at UCLA. Altman got 701 at USC.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Northwestern over Michigan State. The Wildcats, without injured leading scorer Pete Nance, won at East Lansing, snapping the Spartans' nine-game win streak.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky. He had 28 points and five assists vs. Tennessee.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. Auburn

3. Purdue

4. Kansas

5. Duke

6. Arizona

7. UCLA

8. Houston

9. Baylor

10. Villanova

11. Wisconsin

12. Kentucky

13. Michigan State

14. LSU

15. Iowa State

16. Illinois

17. USC

18. Providence

19. Texas Tech

20. Ohio State

21. Texas

22. Xavier

23. Davidson

24. North Carolina

25. Colorado State

