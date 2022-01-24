Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren is Dick Vitale's Diaper Dandy of the Week, Auburn No. 1 in Vitale's Top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State. He had 40 points, hitting 14 of 22 field goals while adding eight rebounds in an upset of Loyola Chicago.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Marquette. Shaka Smart's team beat Villanova and Xavier.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Leonard Hamilton, Florida State. The Seminoles beat Duke and Miami.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Missouri State over Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers had a 30-game home court winning streak stopped by the Bears.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga. He had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots vs. San Francisco.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. Arizona

4. Kansas

5. UCLA

6. Houston

7. Baylor

8. Purdue

9. Duke

10. USC

11. Villanova

12. Michigan State

13. Wisconsin

14. Providence

15. Kentucky

16. Texas Tech

17. Ohio State

18. LSU

19. Iowa State

20. Davidson

21. Colorado State

22. Marquette

23. Tennessee

24. Illinois

25. UConn

The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.