Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren is Dick Vitale's Diaper Dandy of the Week, Auburn No. 1 in Vitale's Top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State. He had 40 points, hitting 14 of 22 field goals while adding eight rebounds in an upset of Loyola Chicago.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Marquette. Shaka Smart's team beat Villanova and Xavier.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Leonard Hamilton, Florida State. The Seminoles beat Duke and Miami.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Missouri State over Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers had a 30-game home court winning streak stopped by the Bears.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga. He had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots vs. San Francisco.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. Arizona
4. Kansas
5. UCLA
6. Houston
7. Baylor
8. Purdue
9. Duke
10. USC
11. Villanova
12. Michigan State
13. Wisconsin
14. Providence
15. Kentucky
16. Texas Tech
17. Ohio State
18. LSU
19. Iowa State
20. Davidson
21. Colorado State
22. Marquette
23. Tennessee
24. Illinois
25. UConn
