          Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren is Dick Vitale's Diaper Dandy of the Week, Auburn No. 1 in Vitale's Top 25

          Chet Holmgren had one of his best games of the 2021-22 season to date against San Francisco. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
          10:07 PM ET
          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State. He had 40 points, hitting 14 of 22 field goals while adding eight rebounds in an upset of Loyola Chicago.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Marquette. Shaka Smart's team beat Villanova and Xavier.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Leonard Hamilton, Florida State. The Seminoles beat Duke and Miami.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Missouri State over Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers had a 30-game home court winning streak stopped by the Bears.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga. He had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots vs. San Francisco.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Auburn
          2. Gonzaga
          3. Arizona
          4. Kansas
          5. UCLA
          6. Houston
          7. Baylor
          8. Purdue
          9. Duke
          10. USC
          11. Villanova
          12. Michigan State
          13. Wisconsin
          14. Providence
          15. Kentucky
          16. Texas Tech
          17. Ohio State
          18. LSU
          19. Iowa State
          20. Davidson
          21. Colorado State
          22. Marquette
          23. Tennessee
          24. Illinois
          25. UConn

