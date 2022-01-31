Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe is Dick Vitale's player of the week, UK rises in top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky. He had 21 points and 22 rebounds vs. Mississippi State and 17 points and 14 rebounds vs. Kansas.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Kentucky. The Wildcats won at Kansas 80-62 and beat Mississippi State 82-74.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Mick Cronin, UCLA. The Bruins won three games by an average margin over 20 PPG. They beat Arizona 75-59, Stanford 66-43 and Cal 81-57.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Stanford over USC. The Cardinal swept the season series for the first time since 2015, winning in L.A. 75-69.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Daeshun Ruffin, Ole Miss. He had 17 points and seven rebounds in a win over Kansas State.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. UCLA

4. Purdue

5. Arizona

6. Houston

7. Duke

8. Kentucky

9. Baylor

10. Kansas

11. Villanova

12. Wisconsin

13. Providence

14. Michigan State

15. Texas Tech

16. Ohio State

17. Marquette

18. Iowa State

19. Illinois

20. USC

21. UConn

22. Tennessee

23. TCU

24. Miami

25. LSU

The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.