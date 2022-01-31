        <
          Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe is Dick Vitale's player of the week, UK rises in top 25

          Oscar Tshiebwe had another huge week for a Kentucky team that is rounding into form. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
          7:40 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky. He had 21 points and 22 rebounds vs. Mississippi State and 17 points and 14 rebounds vs. Kansas.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Kentucky. The Wildcats won at Kansas 80-62 and beat Mississippi State 82-74.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Mick Cronin, UCLA. The Bruins won three games by an average margin over 20 PPG. They beat Arizona 75-59, Stanford 66-43 and Cal 81-57.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Stanford over USC. The Cardinal swept the season series for the first time since 2015, winning in L.A. 75-69.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Daeshun Ruffin, Ole Miss. He had 17 points and seven rebounds in a win over Kansas State.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Auburn
          2. Gonzaga
          3. UCLA
          4. Purdue
          5. Arizona
          6. Houston
          7. Duke
          8. Kentucky
          9. Baylor
          10. Kansas
          11. Villanova
          12. Wisconsin
          13. Providence
          14. Michigan State
          15. Texas Tech
          16. Ohio State
          17. Marquette
          18. Iowa State
          19. Illinois
          20. USC
          21. UConn
          22. Tennessee
          23. TCU
          24. Miami
          25. LSU

