        <
        >

          Duke's A.J. Griffin is Dick Vitale's Diaper Dandy of the week, Arizona rises in top 25

          A.J. Griffin was on fire in Duke's rout of North Carolina on Saturday night. Grant Halverson/Getty Images
          8:25 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois. He had 37 points, 12 rebounds vs. Wisconsin and also put up 17 points and 8 boards in a win over Indiana.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Arizona. The Wildcats beat a pair of ranked teams: UCLA and USC.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Bill Self, Kansas. He led the Jayhawks to a blowout of Baylor and a win over Iowa State.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Arizona State over UCLA. The Sun Devils came in 6-13 and stunned the Bruins in three overtimes.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: A.J. Griffin, Duke. He had 27 points in a win at North Carolina and chipped in with 13 points and nine boards in a victory over Louisville.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Auburn
          2. Gonzaga
          3. Purdue
          4. Arizona
          5. Houston
          6. Kentucky
          7. Duke
          8. Kansas
          9. Providence
          10. UCLA
          11. Texas Tech
          12. Wisconsin
          13. Marquette
          14. Baylor
          15. Illinois
          16. Ohio State
          17. Villanova
          18. Tennessee
          19. USC
          20. Michigan State
          21. Texas
          22. Iowa State
          23. Wake Forest
          24. Murray State
          25. Davidson

          The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.