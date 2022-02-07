Duke's A.J. Griffin is Dick Vitale's Diaper Dandy of the week, Arizona rises in top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois. He had 37 points, 12 rebounds vs. Wisconsin and also put up 17 points and 8 boards in a win over Indiana.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Arizona. The Wildcats beat a pair of ranked teams: UCLA and USC.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Bill Self, Kansas. He led the Jayhawks to a blowout of Baylor and a win over Iowa State.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Arizona State over UCLA. The Sun Devils came in 6-13 and stunned the Bruins in three overtimes.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: A.J. Griffin, Duke. He had 27 points in a win at North Carolina and chipped in with 13 points and nine boards in a victory over Louisville.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. Purdue
4. Arizona
5. Houston
6. Kentucky
7. Duke
8. Kansas
9. Providence
10. UCLA
11. Texas Tech
12. Wisconsin
13. Marquette
14. Baylor
15. Illinois
16. Ohio State
17. Villanova
18. Tennessee
19. USC
20. Michigan State
21. Texas
22. Iowa State
23. Wake Forest
24. Murray State
25. Davidson
The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.