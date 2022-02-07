Duke's A.J. Griffin is Dick Vitale's Diaper Dandy of the week, Arizona rises in top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois. He had 37 points, 12 rebounds vs. Wisconsin and also put up 17 points and 8 boards in a win over Indiana.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Arizona. The Wildcats beat a pair of ranked teams: UCLA and USC.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Bill Self, Kansas. He led the Jayhawks to a blowout of Baylor and a win over Iowa State.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Arizona State over UCLA. The Sun Devils came in 6-13 and stunned the Bruins in three overtimes.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: A.J. Griffin, Duke. He had 27 points in a win at North Carolina and chipped in with 13 points and nine boards in a victory over Louisville.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. Purdue

4. Arizona

5. Houston

6. Kentucky

7. Duke

8. Kansas

9. Providence

10. UCLA

11. Texas Tech

12. Wisconsin

13. Marquette

14. Baylor

15. Illinois

16. Ohio State

17. Villanova

18. Tennessee

19. USC

20. Michigan State

21. Texas

22. Iowa State

23. Wake Forest

24. Murray State

25. Davidson

The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.