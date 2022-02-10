        <
          Dick Vitale's 2022 midseason college basketball All-Americans

          Ochai Agbaji has had a terrific year for a Kansas team with designs on a national championship. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          It has been a challenging college basketball season. COVID-19 cancellations have affected the game, but we are on track for a thrilling postseason and I cannot wait until March Madness.

          I have been frustrated sitting on the sidelines with issues to my vocal chords, as well as the fight against cancer that has been my toughest challenge. On the bright side, I have watched a lot of games and taken in all the scintillating, sensational play from all over the country.

          There have been several intriguing storylines, and a number of guys have put up solid performances. The number 37 has been very important in college basketball this season:

          Kofi Cockburn of Illinois scored 37 points vs. Wisconsin. The Badgers' Johnny Davis put up 37 points at Purdue. Drew Timme of Gonzaga had 37 vs. Texas. Ochai Agbaji of Kansas posted 37 against Texas Tech. Oscar Tshiebwe hasn't scored 37 but he has been a rebounding machine, grabbing 28 vs. Western Kentucky.

          Those five players have stood out as my midseason All-Americans (even though I know most teams are a little farther into the second half of their seasons than others). Here are my first three All-America squads as the season heads into its final weeks. They are PTPers, baby!

          First Team

          Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
          Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
          Drew Timme, Gonzaga
          Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
          Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

          Second Team

          Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
          Collin Gillespie, Villanova
          James Akinjo, Baylor
          Paolo Banchero, Duke
          Jabari Smith, Auburn

          Third Team

          Johnny Juzang, UCLA
          Jaden Ivey, Purdue
          Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
          E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
          Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

          My midseason Player of the Year is Tshiebwe, who not only dominates on the glass but also scores for a top-10 Wildcats team.

          My midseason Diaper Dandy of the Year is Banchero, who edged out Holmgren.

          My midseason Coach of the Year is Tommy Lloyd of Arizona. The Wildcats have dominated the Pac-12 and exceeded expectations, earning a top five ranking.

          There you have it, the crème de la crème of the midseason.