Dick Vitale's 2022 midseason college basketball All-Americans

It has been a challenging college basketball season. COVID-19 cancellations have affected the game, but we are on track for a thrilling postseason and I cannot wait until March Madness.

I have been frustrated sitting on the sidelines with issues to my vocal chords, as well as the fight against cancer that has been my toughest challenge. On the bright side, I have watched a lot of games and taken in all the scintillating, sensational play from all over the country.

There have been several intriguing storylines, and a number of guys have put up solid performances. The number 37 has been very important in college basketball this season:

Kofi Cockburn of Illinois scored 37 points vs. Wisconsin. The Badgers' Johnny Davis put up 37 points at Purdue. Drew Timme of Gonzaga had 37 vs. Texas. Ochai Agbaji of Kansas posted 37 against Texas Tech. Oscar Tshiebwe hasn't scored 37 but he has been a rebounding machine, grabbing 28 vs. Western Kentucky.

Those five players have stood out as my midseason All-Americans (even though I know most teams are a little farther into the second half of their seasons than others). Here are my first three All-America squads as the season heads into its final weeks. They are PTPers, baby!

First Team

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Second Team

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

James Akinjo, Baylor

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Third Team

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

My midseason Player of the Year is Tshiebwe, who not only dominates on the glass but also scores for a top-10 Wildcats team.

My midseason Diaper Dandy of the Year is Banchero, who edged out Holmgren.

My midseason Coach of the Year is Tommy Lloyd of Arizona. The Wildcats have dominated the Pac-12 and exceeded expectations, earning a top five ranking.

There you have it, the crème de la crème of the midseason.