        <
        >

          Jared Bynum of Providence is Dick Vitale's Player of the Week, Gonzaga new No. 1 in top 25

          After starting his career with a struggling mid-major at Saint Joseph's, Jared Bynum is now thriving for one of the top teams in the country. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
          4:23 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Jared Bynum, Providence. He averaged 28.5 points and six rebounds per game in wins over Georgetown and DePaul.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights earned a pair of wins over ranked teams -- Ohio State and at Wisconsin.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Tim Jankovich, SMU. He led the Mustangs to an upset of Houston, and now has his team tied for the American Athletic Conference lead.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Virginia over Duke. The Cavaliers went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and shocked the Blue Devils.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Jalen Duren, Memphis. He had a pair of double-doubles, including 14 points and 11 rebounds in an upset of Houston.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Gonzaga
          2. Arizona
          3. Auburn
          4. Kentucky
          5. Purdue
          6. Providence
          7. Kansas
          8. Baylor
          9. Texas Tech
          10. Duke
          11. Villanova
          12. USC
          13. UCLA
          14. Tennessee
          15. Wisconsin
          16. Houston
          17. Michigan State
          18. Ohio State
          19. Illinois
          20. Murray State
          21. Texas
          22. Wyoming
          23. Marquette
          24. Saint Mary's
          25. Alabama

          The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.