Jared Bynum of Providence is Dick Vitale's Player of the Week, Gonzaga new No. 1 in top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Jared Bynum, Providence. He averaged 28.5 points and six rebounds per game in wins over Georgetown and DePaul.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights earned a pair of wins over ranked teams -- Ohio State and at Wisconsin.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Tim Jankovich, SMU. He led the Mustangs to an upset of Houston, and now has his team tied for the American Athletic Conference lead.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Virginia over Duke. The Cavaliers went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and shocked the Blue Devils.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Jalen Duren, Memphis. He had a pair of double-doubles, including 14 points and 11 rebounds in an upset of Houston.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Auburn

4. Kentucky

5. Purdue

6. Providence

7. Kansas

8. Baylor

9. Texas Tech

10. Duke

11. Villanova

12. USC

13. UCLA

14. Tennessee

15. Wisconsin

16. Houston

17. Michigan State

18. Ohio State

19. Illinois

20. Murray State

21. Texas

22. Wyoming

23. Marquette

24. Saint Mary's

25. Alabama

