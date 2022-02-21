        <
          Julian Champagnie of St. John's is Dick Vitale's Player of the Week, Purdue up to No. 3 in top 25

          Julian Champagnie (2) and St. John's emerged from a 5-9 stretch of basketball with a surprisingly dominant week. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
          10:50 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Julian Champagnie, St. John's. He averaged 29 PPG in wins over Xavier and Butler.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK: Texas Tech. The Red Raiders got wins over a pair of ranked teams, Baylor and at Texas.

          COACH OF THE WEEK: Dan Hurley, UConn. He led the Huskies to wins over Seton Hall and Xavier.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Hartford over Vermont. The Hawks came in 6-16 and handed the Catamounts their first America East loss of the season.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Jabari Smith, Auburn. He averaged 29.5 PPG in two games.

          VITALE'S TOP 25:

          1. Gonzaga
          2. Arizona
          3. Purdue
          4. Kentucky
          5. Kansas
          6. Auburn
          7. Texas Tech
          8. Villanova
          9. Duke
          10. Baylor
          11. Providence
          12. UCLA
          13. USC
          14. Tennessee
          15. Wisconsin
          16. Houston
          17. Arkansas
          18. Illinois
          19. Murray State
          20. UConn
          21. Ohio State
          22. Texas
          23. Saint Mary's
          24. Wake Forest
          25. Davidson

