Julian Champagnie of St. John's is Dick Vitale's Player of the Week, Purdue up to No. 3 in top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Julian Champagnie, St. John's. He averaged 29 PPG in wins over Xavier and Butler.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Texas Tech. The Red Raiders got wins over a pair of ranked teams, Baylor and at Texas.
COACH OF THE WEEK: Dan Hurley, UConn. He led the Huskies to wins over Seton Hall and Xavier.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Hartford over Vermont. The Hawks came in 6-16 and handed the Catamounts their first America East loss of the season.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Jabari Smith, Auburn. He averaged 29.5 PPG in two games.
VITALE'S TOP 25:
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Purdue
4. Kentucky
5. Kansas
6. Auburn
7. Texas Tech
8. Villanova
9. Duke
10. Baylor
11. Providence
12. UCLA
13. USC
14. Tennessee
15. Wisconsin
16. Houston
17. Arkansas
18. Illinois
19. Murray State
20. UConn
21. Ohio State
22. Texas
23. Saint Mary's
24. Wake Forest
25. Davidson
The 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 6, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.