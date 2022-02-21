Julian Champagnie of St. John's is Dick Vitale's Player of the Week, Purdue up to No. 3 in top 25

Every week in 2021-22, I will hand out awards for the week that just unfolded in college basketball and unveil a new top 25:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Julian Champagnie, St. John's. He averaged 29 PPG in wins over Xavier and Butler.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Texas Tech. The Red Raiders got wins over a pair of ranked teams, Baylor and at Texas.

COACH OF THE WEEK: Dan Hurley, UConn. He led the Huskies to wins over Seton Hall and Xavier.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Hartford over Vermont. The Hawks came in 6-16 and handed the Catamounts their first America East loss of the season.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Jabari Smith, Auburn. He averaged 29.5 PPG in two games.

VITALE'S TOP 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Purdue

4. Kentucky

5. Kansas

6. Auburn

7. Texas Tech

8. Villanova

9. Duke

10. Baylor

11. Providence

12. UCLA

13. USC

14. Tennessee

15. Wisconsin

16. Houston

17. Arkansas

18. Illinois

19. Murray State

20. UConn

21. Ohio State

22. Texas

23. Saint Mary's

24. Wake Forest

25. Davidson

