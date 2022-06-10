Dick Vitale picks his favorite NBA draft second-round sleepers

This year's crop of talent for the NBA draft is deep, and the teams with multiple selections should fare well. While the top picks in round one draw most of the attention, second-round picks can do more than just make a roster.

Last season, the New Orleans Pelicans took Herbert Jones of Alabama in round two. He averaged 9.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while showing impressive skills on the defensive end.

Jones is one of numerous second-round picks who have shined brightly over the years. MVP Nikola Jokic was a second-round choice. Khris Middleton, a major factor in Milwaukee's title run last season and he went in round two.

Take a look at some of these dazzling dozen second-round picks:

Nikola Jokic, 2014 (41st pick)

Draymond Green, 2012 (35th)

Khris Middleton, 2012 (39th)

Marc Gasol, 2007 (48th)

Malcolm Brogdon, 2016 (36th)

Paul Millsap, 2006 (47th)

Manu Ginobili, 1999 (57th)

Dennis Rodman, 1986 (27th)

Bruce Brown, 2018 (40th)

Devonte' Graham, 2018 (59th)

Isaiah Thomas, 2011 (60th)

Jeff Hornacek, 1986 (46th)

You could win with that team, baby!

Here are five players that could go in round two in 2022. Like those on the list above, these guys could make some noise! Keep an eye on these five:

Johnny Juzang, UCLA Bruins

A solid scorer who played in the 2021 Final Four, so the NBA should not provide pressure.

Julian Champagnie, St. John's Red Storm

One of the best players in the Big East, he could shine in the NBA. He had pressure being the top scorer for St. John's. Toronto is among the teams that has shown interest.

Christian Koloko, Arizona Wildcats

He showed signs of physical ability on the glass and inside. There is potential upside once Koloko adds more experience.

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke Blue Devils

Duke has a superb track record placing NBA players. Moore can score inside and outside and should fit in as a role player right away.

Dereon Seabron, NC State Wolfpack

He impressed some scouts at the combine and is a player worth a look.