Dick Vitale's biggest winners of the 2022 NBA draft

The 2022 NBA draft is in the books and it started off with drama.

There was lots of speculation that Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. would go number one, but the Orlando Magic surprised many by choosing Paolo Banchero from Duke. I believe the Magic made the right decision because they need an immediate impact player and Banchero will fill that role. I feel he will be a big star at the next level.

I love what the Detroit Pistons did, adding Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Ivey will team up with Cade Cunningham to form a dynamic duo -- I love their potential. Dwayne Casey's team should improve next season.

The Sacramento Kings are going to appreciate the addition of Keegan Murray. His versatility and scoring ability will help the Kings improve. I love guys that can shoot the rock.

The Portland Trail Blazers took the mystery man, Shaedon Sharpe, who has looked super in video highlights. He practiced with Kentucky but did not play with the Wildcats. The key to playing in the NBA will be Sharpe's ability to respond in game situations. He is going to a perfect place to grow as the Blazers are in a rebuilding mode.

I loved the Charlotte Hornets picking up Mark Williams from Duke. The 7-2 defensive wizard is a terrific shot-blocker and rim protector. Michael Jordan's club took a player from his beloved Tar Heels' biggest rival, but I believe Williams will be special in his first three years.

There were several quality players that slid down to the second round. I feel Jaden Hardy from the G League and Kennedy Chandler of Tennessee could contribute right away.

The winners in the draft were the Pistons, Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

