Thank you from Dick Vitale for a special night at the ESPYS

Watch Dick Vitale's speech in full after he accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2022 ESPYS. (20:44)

The 2022 ESPYS were so special for me and my family.

I received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance on Wednesday night and it was an incredible honor. Seeing so many great athletes and hearing passionate stories all night long was truly touching.

If you didn't get emotional after stories on Vitali Klitschko and his struggles in Ukraine, you were missing out. If you didn't understand how special Billie Jean King was speaking about Title IX turning 50 years old ... wow!

Receiving this award made me think of the very first ESPYS. Jimmy V gave the speech of a lifetime: "...don't give up, don't ever give up." Those words started the V Foundation and we have now raised over $150 million dollars for cancer research.

We need even more dollars to beat this dreaded disease. We have made great strides, but there is a lot more work ahead. If you can donate, please give to the V Foundation.

I want to thank the ESPYS, my second family at ESPN -- President Jimmy Pitaro, former President George Bodenheimer, the great Chris Berman, and everyone involved in a special evening that I will never forget.

The 18th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 5, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.