Dick Vitale: I'm healed and excited to watch these six teams that missed the Big Dance last season

I recently received some good news: My throat has healed. I am looking forward to calling games this season, and I cannot wait for the season to start.

I've decided to look at my super six teams that didn't go dancing last season. I feel that their fans have more reason to be enthusiastic. I believe these six can make it to the field of 68 after falling short last year. (Teams listed with last season's record.)

Cincinnati (18-15)

Wes Miller's team has added talented transfers. Landers Nolley II from Memphis, David DeJulius from Michigan, John Newman III from Clemson and Rob Phinisee from Indiana are all on the roster and should provide experience and leadership. The Bearcats will have several early tests, including Arizona and Xavier. This squad can make noise.

Florida State (17-14)

The Seminoles had their fewest wins in seven years. Florida State made the Sweet 16 in three NCAA tournaments in a row before falling short last year. (There was no tourney in the hardest-hit COVID-19 year of 2020). The transfer process has helped as former Houston guard Caleb Mills and Central Florida's Darin Green Jr. go to Tallahassee, and Jaylan Gainey is in from Brown and Cam'Ron Fletcher comes in from Kentucky. There is a lot of excitement over diaper dandy Matthew Cleveland, a two-time high school All-American.

Texas A&M (27-13)

The Aggies deserved an NCAA bid last season. Instead, Buzz Williams led his team to the NIT finals. Williams has brought in a number of transfers. Including Julius Marble II from Michigan State and Dexter Dennis from Wichita State. Dennis was AAC Defensive Player of the Year last season. Williams has relied on transfers before, bringing in Henry Coleman III from Duke and Tyrece Radford from Virginia Tech. The SEC is loaded, but Texas A&M should be in the tournament picture.

St. John's (17-15)

The Red Storm last won an NCAA tournament game in 2015. Mike Anderson is optimistic as Posh Alexander leads the returning talent. Joel Soriano has improved and is in great shape, so he could put up a double-double each night. With Julian Champagne gone, DePaul transfer David Jones is expected to carry the scoring load. Illinois transfer Andre Curbelo hopes to return to the form he showed as a freshman. Kolby King and AJ Storr are freshmen who could contribute. The team gained experience with a summer trip to the Dominican Republic.

Xavier (23-13)

The Musketeers won the 2022 NIT and hope to build on that momentum. Sean Miller is back on the collegiate sideline, and that should provide excitement. Xavier has size up front with Zach Freemantle and former Iowa player Jack Nunge. There are veteran guards in Adam Kunkel and Colby Jones providing experience. The addition of UTEP transfer Souley Boum will be a positive; he was second-team All-Conference USA last season.

Oregon (20-15)

The Ducks don't play a true nonconference road game, which can help. Will Richardson, N'Faly Dante and Quincy Guerrier provide veteran leadership. Dana Altman brought in transfers Keeshawn Barthelemy from Colorado and Jermaine Couisnard from South Carolina. I look for the Ducks to return to the NCAA tournament.

