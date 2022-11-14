Dick Vitale: In my ranking, Gonzaga looks impressive

Dick Vitale's weekly top 25:

1. North Carolina

2. Kentucky

3. Arkansas

4. Houston

5. Gonzaga

6. Kansas

7. Duke

8. Creighton

9. UCLA

10. Baylor

11. Texas

12. Arizona

13. Indiana

14. Auburn

15. Ohio State

16. Texas Tech

17. Alabama

18. TCU

19. Michigan State

20. Virginia

21. Tennessee

22. Michigan

23. Connecticut

24. Florida

25. Illinois

• PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan. 26.5. ppg., 9.5 rpg., 78.6 FG pct. in two wins.

• TEAM OF THE WEEK: Gonzaga. The Zags rallied to beat Michigan State.

• SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Temple over Villanova. The Owls rallied after a loss to Wagner and upset the Wildcats.

• COACH OF THE WEEK: Kelvin Sampson, Houston. He led the Cougars to wins by 47 and 26 points.

• DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Brandon Miller, Alabama. He averaged 17 ppg. and 10.5 rpg. in a pair of wins.

