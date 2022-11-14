        <
          Dick Vitale: In my ranking, Gonzaga looks impressive

          Gonzaga's Drew Timme grabs a rebound against Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
          1:17 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
          Dick Vitale's weekly top 25:

          1. North Carolina

          2. Kentucky

          3. Arkansas

          4. Houston

          5. Gonzaga

          6. Kansas

          7. Duke

          8. Creighton

          9. UCLA

          10. Baylor

          11. Texas

          12. Arizona

          13. Indiana

          14. Auburn

          15. Ohio State

          16. Texas Tech

          17. Alabama

          18. TCU

          19. Michigan State

          20. Virginia

          21. Tennessee

          22. Michigan

          23. Connecticut

          24. Florida

          25. Illinois

          • PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan. 26.5. ppg., 9.5 rpg., 78.6 FG pct. in two wins.

          • TEAM OF THE WEEK: Gonzaga. The Zags rallied to beat Michigan State.

          • SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Temple over Villanova. The Owls rallied after a loss to Wagner and upset the Wildcats.

          • COACH OF THE WEEK: Kelvin Sampson, Houston. He led the Cougars to wins by 47 and 26 points.

          • DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Brandon Miller, Alabama. He averaged 17 ppg. and 10.5 rpg. in a pair of wins.

          The 18th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 5, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.