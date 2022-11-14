Dick Vitale: In my ranking, Gonzaga looks impressive

Dick Vitale's weekly top 25:
1. North Carolina
2. Kentucky
3. Arkansas
4. Houston
5. Gonzaga
6. Kansas
7. Duke
8. Creighton
9. UCLA
10. Baylor
11. Texas
12. Arizona
13. Indiana
14. Auburn
15. Ohio State
16. Texas Tech
17. Alabama
18. TCU
19. Michigan State
20. Virginia
21. Tennessee
22. Michigan
23. Connecticut
24. Florida
25. Illinois
• PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan. 26.5. ppg., 9.5 rpg., 78.6 FG pct. in two wins.
• TEAM OF THE WEEK: Gonzaga. The Zags rallied to beat Michigan State.
• SHOCK OF THE WEEK: Temple over Villanova. The Owls rallied after a loss to Wagner and upset the Wildcats.
• COACH OF THE WEEK: Kelvin Sampson, Houston. He led the Cougars to wins by 47 and 26 points.
• DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK: Brandon Miller, Alabama. He averaged 17 ppg. and 10.5 rpg. in a pair of wins.
The 18th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 5, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.