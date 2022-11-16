Dick Vitale: It was a thrill to be back on the sideline calling Kentucky and Michigan State

Tuesday night in Indianapolis was so special.

I had been thinking about that night since the day Dr. Rick Brown said I was cancer free and Dr. Steven Zeitels said my vocal cord surgeries were successful. I was finally cleared to return to the sidelines, calling basketball games for ESPN.

I was thrilled to join Dan Shulman and Holly Rowe to call the Michigan State-Kentucky game at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. It was a thrill to see Tom Izzo and John Calipari face off in a great early-season test. The coaches have passion and pride and are consistent winners. They are two of the best in the business!

Of course the game went double overtime, with Michigan State getting a big win. Quite a performance coming off the Gonzaga loss.

The game changed when Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe fouled out after posting his 17th straight double-double. ﻿Michigan State is tough and tenacious and gets good guard play. Then add H squared, Malik Hall and Joey Hauser. Izzo celebrated with some pasta after the W!

﻿Kentucky may be one of most talented teams in America. Tsiebwe is back after winning Player of the Year last season. He can dominate games, starring on both ends of the court. He is a rebounding machine. The Cats have depth, talent, and outside shooting with transfers Antonio Reeves and CJ Frederick.

It was fun to see the talented college basketball players in action. College hoops is about the name of the front of the jersey, baby!

After the game, my wife Lorraine and I got on a plane and flew to Boston to undergo a scoping by Dr. Zeitels to determine how my vocal cords responded to the two-plus hours talking, calling the contest.

I was filled with anxiety but was prepared and ready to start my 44th season at ESPN. I love being around the fans and love the excitement of calling games. Thanks to everyone who has played a role in making Tuesday night a reality. My family, led by my wife Lorraine, and my second family at ESPN, led by President Jimmy Pitaro, have been so good to me during this challenging time.

I have to thank so many fans, coaches, players that sent me encouraging messages during my cancer and vocal cord battles.When I was sitting in the hospital battling cancer, all the text messages I received really lifted my spirits to get me to Tuesday night. I kept saying "Never give up."

It has already been a wacky season with plenty of upsets. I'm excited about calling more games in the 2022-23 season.

The 18th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, will be held May 5, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. For more information visit dickvitaleonline.com.