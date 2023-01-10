Dick Vitale: Halfway through the season, time to reflect and look into the future

With conference play well underway, it is time to reveal my midseason all-Rolls Royce squads.
When I did my preseason All-America clubs, the first team was easy to select. The midseason initial team had a few possibilities.
Leading the way is Purdue big man Zach Edey, who has had a terrific campaign as a scorer, Windex man on the glass and shot blocker.
I've been very impressed with Kansas forward Jalen Wilson. Bill Self has been thrilled with Wilson.
My preseason squads did not include freshmen, as I wanted to let them get on the court and see how they performed. My top diaper dandy so far is Brandon Miller of Alabama.
Here are my four midseason teams:
FIRST TEAM
Zach Edey, Purdue
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
SECOND TEAM
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Mike Miles, TCU
Kris Murray, Iowa
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Jaime Jaquez, UCLA
THIRD TEAM
Adama Sanogo, Connecticut
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Kendric Davis, Memphis
FOURTH TEAM
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Antoine Davis, Detroit
Marcus Carr, Texas
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State