Dick Vitale: Halfway through the season, time to reflect and look into the future

With conference play well underway, it is time to reveal my midseason all-Rolls Royce squads.

When I did my preseason All-America clubs, the first team was easy to select. The midseason initial team had a few possibilities.

Leading the way is Purdue big man Zach Edey, who has had a terrific campaign as a scorer, Windex man on the glass and shot blocker.

I've been very impressed with Kansas forward Jalen Wilson. Bill Self has been thrilled with Wilson.

My preseason squads did not include freshmen, as I wanted to let them get on the court and see how they performed. My top diaper dandy so far is Brandon Miller of Alabama.

Here are my four midseason teams:

Zach Edey, Purdue

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Mike Miles, TCU

Kris Murray, Iowa

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Jaime Jaquez, UCLA

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Kendric Davis, Memphis

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Antoine Davis, Detroit

Marcus Carr, Texas

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State