          Dick Vitale: Halfway through the season, time to reflect and look into the future

          6:38 PM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          With conference play well underway, it is time to reveal my midseason all-Rolls Royce squads.

          When I did my preseason All-America clubs, the first team was easy to select. The midseason initial team had a few possibilities.

          Leading the way is Purdue big man Zach Edey, who has had a terrific campaign as a scorer, Windex man on the glass and shot blocker.

          I've been very impressed with Kansas forward Jalen Wilson. Bill Self has been thrilled with Wilson.

          My preseason squads did not include freshmen, as I wanted to let them get on the court and see how they performed. My top diaper dandy so far is Brandon Miller of Alabama.

          Here are my four midseason teams:

          FIRST TEAM

          Zach Edey, Purdue
          Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
          Drew Timme, Gonzaga
          Marcus Sasser, Houston
          Jalen Wilson, Kansas

          SECOND TEAM

          Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
          Mike Miles, TCU
          Kris Murray, Iowa
          Armando Bacot, North Carolina
          Jaime Jaquez, UCLA

          THIRD TEAM

          Adama Sanogo, Connecticut
          Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
          Brandon Miller, Alabama
          Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
          Kendric Davis, Memphis

          FOURTH TEAM

          Kyle Filipowski, Duke
          Isaiah Wong, Miami
          Antoine Davis, Detroit
          Marcus Carr, Texas
          Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State