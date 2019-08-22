Serena’s 20 years at the US Open

If you want to know when the legend of Serena Williams began, you have to go back to Sept. 11, 1999. The then-17-year-old Williams beat No. 1 Martina Hingis to capture her first Grand Slam singles title in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open.

Over the next 20 years, Williams won another 22 major titles, including five more in New York. She has regaled fans with her game and fashion; she has earned more than $90 million in career prize money. But she also has become an icon, evolving into one of sport's and culture's biggest and most important advocates for racial and gender equality, on and off the court.

Amid all of her success, many of her career highs and lows have come in Flushing Meadows. As she vies for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, we recount two decades' worth of memories in the Big Apple.