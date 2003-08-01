How does Dabo celebrate his first playoff berth? With a pizza party for himself and 50,000 of his closest friends, of course! The idea started with an offhand joke Swinney made after the first playoff rankings were released in 2015, with Clemson checking in at No. 1. He didn't want his team celebrating success too early, he said, but "if we're still No. 1 in the final rankings, we'll throw a pizza party for the whole stadium." Well, that's what happened, a fitting end to a season in which Dabo's personality -- from his "bring your own guts" bluster after a rain-soaked win against Notre Dame to his awkward dancing in the locker room -- became as much a part of the story as the on-field success. In the years since, the narrative that Clemson is a fun place to play has stood in stark contrast to Nick Saban's "process" at Alabama and has helped turn Clemson into a recruiting juggernaut.

