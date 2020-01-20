Consider a day in the life of a Major League Baseball player. Chillin' in the clubhouse. Sharing meals and bus rides with teammates and coaches. Signing autographs and posing for fan photos. Barking at umpires and greeting old friends on the other team. High-fiving after a dinger. On an average day before the coronavirus, that player might encounter hundreds of people.

But in this strange season, MLB has 100-plus pages of rules to keep players, coaches, umpires and team staff apart and healthy. A few measures will be visible to fans on TV, but many others will unfold behind the scenes. We mapped out a single day to determine the number of people an average player might encounter -- if he lives and plays by the book.