FERNANDO AND MARIA blinked once and Tatis wound up in a full-leg cast. Kevin Newman blinked once and Tatis scored on a popup to second base. The Chicago White Sox blinked once and it might change the course of baseball for the next decade.

The White Sox traded Tatis to the Padres in 2016 in an effort to bolster their playoff hopes with aging starter James Shields. Today it's easy to call the deal this generation's Brock for Broglio, a trade so lopsided history excised its principals' first names. Just because Tatis said he wanted to be the Dominican Derek Jeter doesn't mean that anybody, even the greatest soothsayers in the player-development community, would have conceived he actually could be.

Tatis had grown to 6-2 by the time he left Juan Dolio for the White Sox's complex in Arizona. He was still flaco, but scouts trawling the back fields during extended spring training noticed the development. All of the instincts and actions on which his backers dreamed were turning tangible. Padres pro scouts swinging through the White Sox's complex in Glendale were asked to give Tatis a look. The reports agreed: If a trade scenario with Chicago ever materialized, he was the perfect target.

"We didn't make the trade for Fernando saying [we're] ultimately gonna guarantee that he's gonna be this level of player at the major league level," Preller says. "But our scouts did a good job, led by [pro scouting director] Pete DeYoung, telling me that, Hey, we think we have a guy that could be a very important player for our franchise."

On June 22, 2016, just 18 days after the trade, Tatis debuted for the Arizona League Padres and went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. The next day, he got his first hit and drove in two runs. Five days after his debut, he hammered his first professional home run -- against the White Sox's Arizona League team. So began Tatis' rapid ascent to the major leagues. At 18, he grew another inch and flayed the full-season Midwest League, where the average age was over 21. In Double-A the next season, he sprouted another inch and cemented his full-blown phenom status. Tatis ended 2018 hoping to debut in the major leagues at some point in 2019.

Before that, he returned home with an even deeper purpose. His father had been named manager of Estrellas Orientales, the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League team in San Pedro. For a city as rich in baseball history as San Pedro, Estrellas were historically bad. They'd last won a championship in 1968.

Tatis joined his father's roster and was a revelation. Senior beamed every night writing Junior's name on the lineup card. In one late-season game with playoff implications, Junior stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with runners on first and second and the score tied at 3. His father called for him to bunt. Tatis twice failed to lay it down. Facing an 0-2 count, he swung at the next pitch. As he left the batter's box, Tatis unleashed a two-handed granny-style bat flip into the cosmos. The ball soared over the left-field fence. Estrellas advanced to the best-of-nine championship series, won it in six games and did for San Pedro what the Cubs had done for Chicago and the Red Sox for Boston. The city emptied into the streets. An 18-wheeler hauled Estrellas players into the sea of revelers. No one wanted the celebration to end. In the middle of it were Tatis Sr. and Bebo, the manager and the star, father and son.

"It was the most fun I've ever had in baseball," Tatis Jr. says. "You know, playing for my hometown, playing for my family, playing for the people I grew up with -- seeing them going every day to the field and cheering out for us and just pushing. And it was a great, great feeling for me. I've never seen so many happy people. It was just a celebration."

AT THE END of March 2019, the Padres were expected to send Tatis to Triple-A for a few weeks. It's standard operating procedure for the best prospects, a spirit-of-the-law manipulation that delays free agency by a year. Before 2019, the last top-five prospect to debut Opening Day was Jason Heyward with Atlanta. That was in 2010.

When the Padres told Tatis he had made the team out of spring training, his first call was to Maria. "Get ready," he said through tears of joy. "We're going to San Diego." When the Tatis clan arrived at the hotel in San Diego, there was such a festive commotion that someone called security.

In his debut, he stroked two hits. On April Fools' Day, he homered for the first time. By the end of April, he was ranked in the top 10 in position-player WAR and had a 12-game hitting streak under his belt before he stretched on defense for an out -- rare is the man Tatis' size who can do the splits -- and wound up on the injured list.

After he returned in June, seemingly every day offered something new and amazing, the oeuvre of Tatis revealing itself in the moment. Against Atlanta in July, Tatis got caught leaning toward second base by Braves starter Mike Soroka. Rather than dive back to first, Tatis started to run. "If anybody can get out of a pickle," Padres announcer Jesse Agler said on the broadcast, "it's Fernando Tatis Jr." Just then, Tatis seemed to momentarily liquefy the bones in his torso. As he slid, his top half contorted in such a way to avoid Soroka's tag. He was safe. "What doesn't he do?" Agler asked. "What isn't exciting?"

By then, supercuts of Tatis highlights already were dotting YouTube. The parabolic home runs to left, the tee shots to center, the pokes to right. Tatis' spray chart, with half of his home runs up the middle, is like a Rorschach inkblot where the proper answer is "great hitter." On Aug. 13, all of those inches Tatis had grown came in handy when Tampa Bay first baseman Jose Aguilar lined a ball to shortstop. Tatis leapt, snagged the ball at its peak, spun 180 degrees and returned to earth with it.

“There’s no question, he’s the face of this franchise. And I think he’s gonna be the face of this game very, very soon.” - Eric Hosmer

One day later, after a swing, Tatis' back locked up with a stress reaction. He missed the rest of the regular season but still finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. Back home, he didn't play for Estrellas -- and his father didn't spend nearly as much time with the team either. In November, after Estrellas started the 2019-20 season 5-15, Tatis Sr. was fired. Junior was livid. He tapped a fiery Instagram post saying Estrellas could trade him. Fans in San Pedro offered their feelings in a subtler, more biting fashion. They returned to the streets -- this time in protest with lit candles. For the Tatis dynasty, they held a vigil. It was real, all this power they had. Bebo used it for his family, for his city, for his country, for the Padres.

Now comes the natural evolution, albeit amid the sort of circumstances he never could have envisioned. The 2020 season is for his entire sport too.

"It's a big responsibility," Tatis says. "I just see it that way. You know, this game has been here for so long and now we're a part of it. We've got to be responsible to keep it at the same level or bring it to a higher level. I think that's going to be the key for us, for this game."

The hours alone in his apartment this spring gave Tatis time to think -- about his game and so much else. People are dying. The coronavirus isn't going anywhere. He missed his family. He FaceTimes with his mom every day and his dad nearly as often. When Elijah and Maria Fernanda flew to San Diego to visit in mid-July, it was the first time he'd seen any Tatis in person in months.

It also gave Tatis time to think about his place in baseball. Dynastic aspirations tend to do that. Lately, he has said he would love to stay in San Diego and get a statue like Tony Gwynn. When the Padres shut down spring training, a number of Tatis' teammates waited to see whether he was going back to the Dominican Republic before booking tickets home. When Tatis decamped to San Diego instead, they joined.

All the time Tatis spent fixing his foibles paid off. His swings and misses on pitches outside the zone are down by nearly 40% from his rookie season. After committing 18 errors last year, most of them on routine plays, Tatis came around to the idea that every play need not be flashy. He could take the proper angles. Use more feet, less arm. He has zero errors through 16 games this season. As his agent Roger Tomas tells Tatis, sometimes it's OK to be boring.

Perhaps that says as much about who Fernando Tatis Jr. is as anything: He has to actively work at being boring. It took a pandemic and an increasingly monitored set of protocols to keep him from unleashing new sets of choreographed handshakes to celebrate his and the Padres' triumphs. And even constrained -- or as constrained as he can get -- Tatis still manages to make antiseptic, fake-noise-infused, empty-stadium baseball feel urgent.

Two weeks into this strange season, Tatis is at the plate. He's down 0-2, that same count as with Estrellas, this time against Ross Stripling, the starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom the Padres and everyone else are chasing in the National League. Stripling throws a high fastball. Tatis is hunting it. He loads his body so you can see TATIS JR. and the No. 23 on his back, then looses his bat on the unsuspecting ball. As the ball flies off the barrel at 112 mph, Tatis doesn't even bother flipping his bat. He just lets it go, and it twirls in august fashion before touching the ground.

By then, Tatis is walking out of the batter's box. Not running. Not jogging. He walks, because he can and because a home run like this -- 430 feet, seemingly still climbing when it clangs in the empty stadium, accompanied by a perfect TV play-by-play call: "To the moon!" -- warrants appreciation.

Except Tatis isn't even looking at the ball. He's staring into the Padres' dugout that hot mics catch yelling, "Ohhhhhhh!" The scion of a dynasty, the favorite son of a nation, the fulcrum of the Padres, the next face of baseball is eyeing his teammates. They already know what everyone else is about to learn: This is only the beginning.

