The record for NFL draft first-round offensive selections is 19 (three times, most recently in 2009), and there's a chance we hit the over in 2021. Whether you are looking for a franchise QB, a dynamic receiver, a game-changing running back or a mauling lineman, the class is loaded with elite talent on that side of the ball.

Is your favorite NFL team targeting offense on April 29? What is its biggest need, and what kind of player might it be looking for? Today, you get to play GM and draft a difference-maker. Answer the following three questions to get an idea of who might fit perfectly when your team is on the clock -- and our ESPN Draft Day Predictor tool will help gauge whether each player could still be available.