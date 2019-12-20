The record for NFL draft first-round offensive selections is 19 (three times, most recently in 2009), and there's a chance we hit the over in 2021. Whether you are looking for a franchise QB, a dynamic receiver, a game-changing running back or a mauling lineman, the class is loaded with elite talent on that side of the ball.
Is your favorite NFL team targeting offense on April 29? What is its biggest need, and what kind of player might it be looking for? Today, you get to play GM and draft a difference-maker. Answer the following three questions to get an idea of who might fit perfectly when your team is on the clock -- and our ESPN Draft Day Predictor tool will help gauge whether each player could still be available.
When is your team picking?
Remember, the Texans, Seahawks and Rams do not have a first-round pick. See full draft order.
What offensive position is your team seeking?
Sorry, there aren't any early Round 1 running backs this year ...
Sorry, the Round 1 quarterbacks are already off the board ...
What skill set does your offense need most?
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence won't be an option here because he's expected to be off the board with the first pick.
Regardless of their standout skill, both potential first-round RBs will likely be three-down NFL players.
There is most likely only one first-round TE, so if that's your biggest need, look to Round 2 instead ...
Remember, many of the first-round linemen are versatile and can play multiple positions.
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Justin Fields
Ohio State
Fields is accurate and throws with plenty of velocity ... the ball just jumps out of his hand. His six-TD performance against Clemson in January showed just how good he can be when he's on. But while he shows touch on his vertical throws and keeps his eyes downfield when under pressure, Fields still needs to improve his anticipation.
QBR
Fields' 99 QBR on throws at least 25 yards downfield over the past two seasons is the best in the nation (min. 60 such attempts).
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Photo Illustrations by Chuck Anderson
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Mac Jones
Alabama
Jones has incredible ball placement, timing and anticipation on his throws. The Bama star leads his receivers into the catch, though his deep ball is occasionally underthrown. And while he won't do much as a runner, Jones does have high-level NFL traits. Did the 49ers trade up for him, or will he be available beyond No. 3?
Completion percentage
Jones led the nation in completion percentage in 2020 at 77.4% -- and he was off-target on only 5.9% of his 402 passes.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Zach Wilson
BYU
Wilson has a big arm, high-end accuracy and running traits. But perhaps his best skill is extending plays when it all breaks down. He is instinctive in creating outside of the pocket, and he can throw from many different arm angles on the run. And if nothing is there, he has shown the ability to tuck and run. Is he destined to be the No. 2 pick?
Yards per dropback
Among QBs with at least 55 dropbacks resulting in a play outside the pocket, only Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma, 9.82) bettered Wilson's 9.36 yards per dropback in those situations.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Trey Lance
North Dakota State
A small 17-start sample size might concern some, but Lance brings his huge arm, great field vision and productive rushing ability to the table for NFL teams. He isn't the most accurate quarterback, but he has good touch on vertical throws and can extend plays. He'll beat you with his feet too: He ran for 1,100 yards and 14 TDs in 2019.
Passes without an interception
Lance is the only FBS/FCS quarterback to throw more than 200 passes in a season without an interception since 2000. He had 287 pass attempts in 2019 and zero picks.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
Smith won the Heisman Trophy in 2020 behind a 1,856-yard campaign. He is a savvy route runner, showing great instincts and burst off the line and out of his breaks. His ability to gain separation and find coverage voids helps make up for size limitations (6-foot-1, 170 pounds). Could he join former Bama teammate Tua Tagovailoa in Miami?
Touchdowns
Smith has the most career receiving touchdowns in Power 5 history, edging Oklahoma's Ryan Broyles (45, 2008-11) -- and exactly half of them came in his 2020 season.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama
Waddle has navigated some injury woes, and he isn't the most consistent pass-catcher in traffic, but there isn't a more dangerous player in the country when given space. He explodes off the line and shows great breakaway speed. His field vision, elusiveness and elite wheels make him tough to stop.
Yards after the catch per reception
The only FBS wide receiver over the past two seasons to have more yards after the catch per reception than Waddle's 11.38 is Antonio Gibson (Memphis, 11.87).
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU
Chase opted out in 2020, and some might have forgotten that he torched college football in 2019 with 1,780 yards and 20 TDs. He is physical at 6-foot and 201 pounds, and he has good speed, but his best trait is the way he tracks and adjusts to the ball in the air. Which WR-needy team will land arguably the best of the class?
Yards after contact
Not only did Chase lead the FBS in receiving in 2019, he also ranked No. 1 in receiving yards after first contact with 411 -- 30-plus more than anyone else.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Kyle Pitts
Florida
Pitts is not your typical tight end and will likely be used all over the formation in the NFL. His ability to make tough contested catches makes him a problem for defenses, and his 6-foot-6 frame and speedy separation skill mean he's a real mismatch, especially in the red zone.
Touchdowns
Pitts' 12 receiving touchdowns ranked third in 2020, and he was the only player in the nation to haul in at least 10 while also averaging more than 17 yards per reception.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Penei Sewell
Oregon
An opt-out in 2020, Sewell is the top offensive lineman in the draft class. He gets set quickly in pass protection and has the wingspan to deny pass-rushers. Sewell also displays the ability to get to the second level as a zone blocker and move defenders off the ball with power.
Sacks allowed
Over the 2018-19 seasons, Sewell was attributed just two sacks against on 675 pass-blocking snaps.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern
Slater played left and right tackle before opting out in 2020, but his shorter arms and some issues handling speed off the edge mean he could slide inside in the NFL. He is smooth getting set and has good body control in pass protection, and he is powerful as a run-blocker. His versatility makes him extra valuable.
Pressure allowed
Slater allowed pressure on just 0.6% of his 326 pass-pro snaps in 2019 and was attributed only one sack against.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech
Darrisaw is a very good zone blocker who can climb to the second level and has the power to knock defenders back when he is in space. In pass protection, he changes direction well and can ride speed rushers past the QB, but he occasionally lunges.
Yards per rush
Thanks in part to Darrisaw's blocking, Virginia Tech's 5.58 yards per rush in 2020 ranked ninth in the country.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC
Vera-Tucker moved outside to tackle in 2020, but he projects best inside at guard, where he played in 2018-19. He gets into sound initial position as a run-blocker and takes great angles when climbing to the second level. As a pass protector, he is smooth getting set and anchors well.
Blown plays
Over three seasons and 1,452 snaps, Vera-Tucker has allowed a pressure or blown a run block on just nine plays. Only six players in the FBS with as many snaps over that time have fewer.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Travis Etienne
Clemson
Etienne has the acceleration and explosive second gear to take any touch to the house. He is decisive and runs hard, and he's a nightmare in space. His pass-catching has improved quite a bit too, making him even more dangerous out of the backfield. But how much will a heavy college workload impact Etienne's NFL ceiling?
Touchdowns
Over four seasons at Clemson, Etienne had 78 touchdowns from scrimmage. Twenty-four of those were 20-plus yards, which is tied for fourth among FBS running backs since 2004.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Najee Harris
Alabama
Slippery between the tackles and decisive as a runner, Harris brings power and good speed to the running back position. He plays light on his feet for a bigger back (230 pounds), has excellent ball security and can contribute in pass protection and as a pass-catcher. Which team might make him its new No. 1 back?
Forced missed tackles
Over the past two seasons, Harris led the FBS with 168 total forced missed tackles, evading 79 and breaking 89.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Elijah Moore
Ole Miss
Moore is a little undersized at 5-foot-10 and 178 pounds but can attack the middle of the field against zone coverage or create separation against man coverage. Working primarily from the slot, he has great hands and the burst to make defenders miss. But he isn't the most dangerous receiver downfield.
Receiving yards per game
Yes, DeVonta Smith set an SEC record for receiving yards, but Moore actually averaged 6.4 more yards per game in 2020 at 149.1. He just played five fewer games.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Kadarius Toney
Florida
Toney -- who is primarily a slot receiver -- is at his best in space thanks to explosiveness, open-field instincts and strong contact balance. He has the speed to threaten vertically, but look for him to do a lot of damage in the NFL on sweeps, screens and quick-game passes. Once he has the ball in his hands, he is tough to contain.
Forced missed tackles
Toney forced 21 missed tackles in 2020, the fifth most among FBS wide receivers.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Rashod Bateman
Minnesota
Bateman has a strong build and is crafty with his route running. He isn't afraid to work the middle of the field, can adjust well to misthrown passes and catches the ball away from his frame. And he's a physical runner after the catch. Bateman opted out, then opted back in ... and then opted out again in 2020.
First down/TD percentage
Over the past two seasons, 81.3% of Bateman's 96 catches have gone for a first down or a touchdown.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU
Marshall has good speed, threatens cornerbacks with his acceleration and is surprisingly elusive after the catch for a 6-foot-3 receiver. His catch radius is high-end, as he makes a lot of contested catches look easy. And his size causes issues for opponents in the red zone. After playing nearby at LSU, Marshall might be a good match for the Saints in Round 1.
Red-zone touchdowns
Over the past two years, Marshall ranks third in the country in receiving touchdowns inside the 20 with 15.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Jalen Mayfield
Michigan
Mayfield has played both left and right tackle, and he is especially tough as a pass-protector -- even though he is a little inconsistent with his hand placement. On run plays, Mayfield is a strong drive blocker and moves well in zone-blocking schemes.
Blown plays
Mayfield played only two games in 2020, but he did not get beat on a single play. He was attributed zero sacks, pressures or blown run blocks in his 126 snaps.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Wyatt Davis
Ohio State
Davis has perfect size and agility at guard, showing the ability to mirror and slide and to pick up late pass-rush moves. He has great balance and awareness. As a run-blocker, Davis takes good angles and shows strong initial power. Could Davis end up with the Packers, where his Hall of Fame grandfather Willie played?
Pressures allowed
Over the past two seasons, Davis has allowed just 11 pressures -- tied for 18th in the country among Power 5 offensive linemen with at least 1,400 offensive snaps.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Dillon Radunz
North Dakota State
Radunz is a great mover for his size, and he could really excel in an NFL zone-blocking scheme. He has range as a second-level blocker, though he isn't going to drive many defenders backward. In pass protection, he mirrors well but does give up some ground at times.
Tackles for loss allowed per game
In 2019, the Bison led the FCS with only 3.56 tackles for loss allowed per game and rushed for a school-record 4,601 yards, thanks in part to Radunz's blocking.
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
Your Suggested Draft Pick
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State
Jenkins is likely a tackle in the NFL, but he does have shorter arms and experience at guard, making him a candidate to move inside at the next level. He plays with power, but he also has some range at the second level. In pass protection, he has great balance but needs to work on his mirror-and-slide skills.
Blown run blocks
Of the FBS linemen with as many run-block snaps as Jenkins over the past two seasons (692), only four have fewer blown blocks than him (four).
Draft Predictor Results
ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor forecasts the range of draft outcomes for NFL prospects based on mock drafts, team needs and Scouts Inc. grades.
Chance to be available at No. 5 Chance to be available at No. 16
Chance to be available at No. 10 Chance to be available at No. 24
Chance to be available at No. 15 Chance to be available at No. 32
