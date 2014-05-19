All season long, the focus has not just been on how Messi plays, but on how he feels, and yet, those two things have always felt like they go together as well. So while every move is psychoanalysed, every gesture interpreted and every line read between, it's been how he has been on the pitch that has felt like the best indicator of his future. And the good news is that he has played very well indeed since the turn of the year, the needle on the Messi Happiness Indicator creeping upwards.

The thing is, that's an impression, not a piece of information; making a call remains complicated, and your best guess wavers constantly, too. You wonder if Neymar's renewal at PSG makes Messi less likely to stay in Spain, but it also seems doubtful that anyone else can really find the money and the motivation to convince him. It seems hard to believe he will actually leave -- not now. Messi stays.