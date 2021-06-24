Through their work on the executive committee and the social justice council, Clarendon has had a big hand in helping the WNBA become the most progressive league in pro sports. "She puts everything on her back," Nneka Ogwumike says. The Tyler Twins for ESPN

CLARENDON STOOD AT half court before the first game of the 2020 WNBA bubble season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It had been almost two months to the day since George Floyd was murdered, and just over four since Breonna Taylor was killed in her own apartment. With COVID-19 raging and protests in the streets persisting, it wasn't a foregone conclusion that the players would even play this season.

But here they were. And here was Clarendon, representing all of their voices with his own.

Speaking up wasn't new; Clarendon had been doing that for years. They had recently been elected to a second term on the executive committee of the WNBPA, another three-year assignment as first vice president, and the demands were many.

Clarendon helped negotiate the WNBA's lauded new CBA following the player opt-out after the 2019 season. The contract included salary raises for all rookies, veterans and maximum-contract-level players. Travel accommodations were improved, as was support for players who were also parents. "She was a big hand in us doing our best to reflect every player," says Nneka Ogwumike, WNBPA president and Los Angeles Sparks forward.

Clarendon built on that success by drawing a hard line during negotiations between the league and the players about the bubble season. Social justice was top of mind for Clarendon. "Lay said, 'You're not allowed to sign any side letter for a 2020 season, unless we have a provision that speaks to social justice,'" the WNBPA's Jackson says. "Lay's point was we're not going to just do a handshake agreement with the league on this. We will have nothing to hold them accountable."

It was Clarendon's idea to dedicate the 2020 season to the Say Her Name campaign. When the WNBPA launched the social justice council to steer the players' activism efforts, Clarendon spearheaded it. When an idea was pitched to put "Black Lives Matter" on the court, Clarendon drew rudimentary sketches of basketball courts in Microsoft Paint, brainstorming how to make the concept work.

“That I wasn’t able to be seen in my fullness and wholeness was actually really difficult.” - Layshia Clarendon

In the bubble, the social justice council hosted webinars with the African American Policy Forum; politician Stacey Abrams; Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor's mother; and others. Clarendon hosted a conversation with Raquel Willis, a Black transgender writer and activist. Clarendon also lent their expertise to the "Vote Warnock" campaign -- the players' successful mission to oust then-Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler from the U.S. Senate as well as from the league.

"It was heavy work, it was heavy lifting, and she does it," Ogwumike says. "She puts everything on her back."

"Layshia has been kind of the pedestal on which that whole platform stands," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert says.

Adds Seattle Storm guard and WNBPA executive committee vice president Sue Bird: "The one that we could all follow."

Holding a microphone on that opening night of the 2020 season, and about to speak to a national audience on TV, Clarendon had that familiar feeling of a heavy emotional anchor, tying their feet to this moment and giving them courage. "I felt like I was standing on holy ground," Clarendon says.

With no notes, Clarendon said their names. Sandra Bland. Atatiana Jefferson. Dominique Rem'mie Fells. Breonna Taylor.

There wasn't a discernible trace of the personal struggle Clarendon was battling within.

LESS THAN A month after holding their child for the first time, and just over a year after their conversation at Rico Rico Taco, Jessica dropped Layshia off at a surgery center in the Bay Area. Layshia wrapped his flannel shirt around himself as he entered the building. He felt the emotion coursing through him, and the presence of the divine. It was that holy ground again -- an anchor in the emotional ocean crashing over them.

When she unwrapped the bandages to see her chest without breasts for the first time, a smile spread across her face. "I knew you were in there this whole time," Layshia said.

Jessica felt similarly when she saw her spouse's chest, and it was a familiar sensation. When they were both at Cal, and Layshia cut his hair into that mohawk, not everyone approved. "There were some rumblings in the office about it, and people had different opinions," Jessica says. "Mine was like, 'Oh my gosh, you look so much like yourself.'"

Seeing Layshia's smile as the bandages came off brought those feelings to the surface. "You look like you," she said. "You look more like you than when I dropped you off."

“You can’t get to the other side of that and not love them more, not see them more and not want to be there for the next journey of expansion.” - Jessica Clarendon

When Layshia and Jessica got married in 2017, they wrote into their vows the commitment to love each other as they grow and change, years before Layshia would share with Jessica the knowledge that they were transgender. "I remember at one point she came back to our vows to say, 'We actually agreed to love each other through all these changes, and trans people aren't the only ones transitioning in life,'" Layshia says. "If you're not changing and shifting, then you're not really alive."

"My experience of Lay's expansion is it only gets better," Jessica says. "So, lucky me! You can't get to the other side of that and not love them more, not see them more and not want to be there for the next journey of expansion."

In the bubble, Clarendon's New York Liberty had worn "Black Trans Lives Matter" T-shirts, but Clarendon hadn't been explicit that those shirts represented his life. After the season, Clarendon told the WNBA and the world, becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender player in WNBA history. Later, Clarendon shared that he had removed his breasts, and it retroactively addressed a tension Clarendon had felt since the summer.

"In the bubble, I was having a lot of my gender-expansive feelings, knowing I wanted to have surgery," Clarendon says. "That I wasn't able to be seen in my fullness and wholeness was actually really difficult."

But just a handful of months later, while feeling more like himself than he ever had, Clarendon was forced to face the fragility of his professional identity.

HOLDING BABY C against her hip, Jessica gingerly walked down the steps from the Barclays Center suite where she would watch the Liberty-Lynx game. She called Layshia over and held Baby C over the railing toward him. Layshia planted a kiss on Baby C's face once, twice, and they came back for one more. Layshia ran onto the court to finish the pregame shootaround. He said hello to Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve at center court.

As tipoff neared for the May 18 game, the Liberty returned to the locker room. It was Clarendon who emerged first to lead the team back onto the court. Despite not receiving much playing time -- a combined three minutes in the first two games -- Clarendon brought energy wherever she could. They clapped for their teammates, and celebrated big plays. "I played every role in this league except 12th man," says Clarendon, who averaged a career-high 11.5 points per game for the Liberty in 2020 and started all 19 games they played in. "So I thought maybe, 'Hey, this is a new year for me to be the 12th person on this bench and bring culture and energy. I was ready and prepared to play that role."

Led by a triple-double from Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty beat the Lynx 86-75; Clarendon didn't see a minute of action. A night later, Clarendon was waived.

"I was just as shocked as all of Twitter or people in the basketball world to be cut by New York," Clarendon says. "Particularly as someone who was brought in to help rebuild the team, as someone who's on a guaranteed contract, who's not a culture problem or a bad teammate and brings so much to the team."

As they packed up their Brooklyn apartment, Layshia looked over at Jessica and wondered aloud if this was actually it. Was this how his professional basketball career -- which had spanned 218 games across Indiana, Atlanta, Connecticut and New York -- would end? Unceremoniously filling empty boxes and feeling forced out, with so much yet to be accomplished?

But that fleeting moment at half court might have mattered much more than it seemed.

Days after Clarendon was cut by New York, the Lynx signed them to a hardship contract. She'd been in Minnesota for barely a week when she made her debut against the Connecticut Sun on May 30. He came off the bench to play more minutes than he had in three games combined with the Liberty. He finished with 12 points, and the Lynx got their first win of the season.

Still, there was someplace else Clarendon needed to be.

WEARING SHORTS, a long-sleeved shirt and sneakers a day after his debut, Clarendon got out of the car and felt unsure whether he could make the walk. George Floyd Square was only a block away. But everything felt heavy.

Clarendon put one foot in front of the other and approached the iron fist pointing to the sky at the intersection of East 38th and Chicago. She wasn't alone when she arrived at the sprawling memorial that honored the life of Floyd and others who have been killed by police. Groups of people milled about, looking at the murals, painted planters and messages honoring the loss of Black life.

Eliza Wesley (she/her), the square's gatekeeper, greeted Clarendon as she wandered around. "You play for the Lynx, right?" Wesley asked. "I know who you are."

In the early 2000s, Wesley had cooked for Lynx players who lived in the Residence Inn managed by her husband. They'd come over to Wesley's home and she'd serve them cornbread and greens, food that reminded them of home. "They liked the country food," Wesley says.

She still follows the Lynx, which is why she recognized Clarendon. "She's the only [WNBA] player that came out there," Wesley says. "She came out there as a regular, normal person. She was herself."

Wesley led Clarendon farther down Chicago Avenue, past the greenhouses. At "Say Their Names" cemetery, Clarendon saw rows of faux tombstones with the names of Black people lost to violence. Too many names. "So many I had never even heard of," Clarendon says.

This is the world in which Clarendon is raising their child, a Black bundle of joy Clarendon knows will experience racism because all Black and brown people do. It is this world Clarendon desperately wants to fix. "I view the world and people just as sacred as I do Baby C," Clarendon says. "There's no 'those other's people's kids' out there."

Clarendon's relationship with his own parents has run hot and cold. While she and her mother have a fractured relationship for reasons she isn't ready to discuss, Clarendon and her father have reconciled. "I just wanted him to love me for all of me and not just the basketball player," Clarendon says. "And he does."

Clarendon marveled at the intention of each part of the square. The iron fist made of debris from the uprising last summer. The murals. The chalk writing scribbled on the asphalt. The food pantry. The library in the shed on the corner of the old Speedway gas station. "It's the people who do this work," Clarendon says.

Organizing work -- the work -- is something 30-year-old Clarendon is considering pursuing after his basketball career ends. He also has thought about broadcasting, maybe coaching. Perhaps even taking time off to be a full-time caregiver for Baby C. "I don't want to run for mayor or anything directly in politics," Clarendon says. "But I do want to help people get free."

In the square, Clarendon took note of one particular planter. Stripes of pink, sky blue and white adorned the box, with a Black power fist on the side. Painted in black letters on the front were four words: "Black Trans Lives Matter."

"I feel very woman, and I feel very man. I feel both, and I feel neither, and I feel like all the gender expansiveness that exists in the world is in me. I think that's what the word 'trans' means to me too. It's such a beautiful word, and such a beautiful community that is full of resilience. And it ..."

Clarendon pauses.

"It just feels like magic."

Katie Barnes Barnes is an award-winning writer who focuses on basketball, MMA, and the intersection of gender and sports. Follow them on Twitter at Barnes is an award-winning writer who focuses on basketball, MMA, and the intersection of gender and sports. Follow them on Twitter at Katie_Barnes3

