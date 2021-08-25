The history of Black hires in college football leadership

ESPN examined the hiring of Black leaders at every Power 5 football program, spotlighting four positions: head coach, athletic director, and offensive and defensive coordinator, the jobs most likely to produce head coaches.

BLACK HIRES IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL LEADERSHIP

In 1981, Dennis Green became the first Black head coach of a Power 5 football program (Northwestern). Two years earlier, Willie Jeffries broke the same ground in Division I-A (now FBS) at Wichita State.

Green and Jeffries were pioneers in a sport where Black men had increased representation on the field but not the sideline. But four decades after Green's hiring, college football's leadership remains disproportionately white, despite recent diversity initiatives. Since 1981, only 39 Black coaches and 29 Black athletic directors have been hired, slightly less than 10% of hires for each position. Only 30 of 65 power programs have hired a Black coach; 20 have hired a Black AD.

ESPN examined the hiring of Black leaders at every Power 5 football program (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC, plus Notre Dame), spotlighting four positions: Head coach, athletic director, and offensive and defensive coordinator, the jobs most likely to produce head coaches. Only those who had primary coordinator titles (sole or shared) were included; interims were not. ESPN sent data to the schools for verification.

Totals by year

ESPN sought to put four decades of hiring practices into context, as some schools frequently had opportunities to appoint Black coaches and administrators, while others rarely had jobs open. For example, Kansas has had 50 total changes (head coach, coordinators, athletic director) since 1981, while Iowa has had only 11 total changes.

All top leadership hires

Here are all combined Power 5 head coach and athletic director hires by year, with all races, 1981-2021.

By race

Black hires are in blue, all other hires are in gray. Although Black hires have increased since 2000, there have been years, most recently 2015, in which no Black coaches or ADs were hired.

Head coaches

Only three Black head coaches were hired between 1981-1993. Two were at the same school (Northwestern), and Dennis Green was hired at two schools (Northwestern, Stanford).

Athletic directors

Since Arizona State's hire of Charles White in 1985, only 19 other programs have hired Black ADs. Between 1985 and 2014, there were only two years featuring multiple Black AD hires.

Totals by school

ESPN tracked the year-to-year hiring trends of Black leaders in college football since 1981. Despite initial breakthroughs in the 1980s, hiring for both top jobs has yet to experience a sustained surge. There has been a moderate increase in Black hires since 2010.

No Black head coaches

35 Just over half of Power 5 programs have never hired a Black head coach, including none of the past four to win national titles (Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State).

No Black athletic directors

45 More than 69% of Power 5 programs have never been led by a Black AD, including nine in the Big 12 and 11 in the SEC.

No Black HCs or ADs

24 Of the 65 Power 5 programs, 24 (36.9%) have never hired a Black head coach or athletic director.

Back-to-back Black head coaches

4 Only four programs -- Northwestern, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Colorado -- have hired back-to-back Black head coaches.

ranking BLACK HIRES IN THE POWER 5

To create a Power 5 ranking, we compiled the percentage of Black hires combined between head coach and athletic director in the past four decades. Click on each school to view more details about their hiring.

Percentage of Black head coach/athletic director hires

ACC Average
Big 12 Average
Big Ten Average
Pac-12 Average
SEC Average
%
Power 5 Average
%

The ACC (not including Notre Dame) has eight programs that have hired a Black offensive and defensive coordinator, the second-most behind the Big Ten (nine schools).

The 10-team Big 12 has had the fewest Black head coach (5) and athletic director (1) hires, but three schools have hired Black head coaches, offensive coordinators and defensive coordinators (Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas).

The Big Ten featured the first two Black head coaches in the Power 5 (both at Northwestern), but none were hired between 1986 (Francis Peay) and December 1999 (Bobby Williams, Michigan State).

The Pac-12 is the only Power 5 league with more than 10 Black head coach hires, including three at both Stanford and Colorado, and two at Washington.

The SEC has had the most Black defensive coordinator hires (30, including five at South Carolina, and four at Florida and Missouri) of any Power 5 league, but only five Black head coaches.

School
Conference
Conf
Total
Black
Pct
AlabamaAlabama
SEC
15
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 15 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Woody McCorvey
Woody McCorvey
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 1996
Alabama's only Black coordinator until 2017
9.1
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
11
Pct. of Alabama students who identify as Black
Alabama is one of 24 Power 5 athletic departments that has never hired a Black head football coach or athletic director.
Woody McCorvey became the first Black offensive coordinator in Alabama history when he was promoted to the position in 1996.
Three Black former Saban assistants at Alabama have gone on to become head coaches: Mike Locksley (Maryland), Mel Tucker (Michigan State) and Charles Huff (Marshall).
ArizonaArizona
Pac-12
11
1
9.19.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 11 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Calvin Magee
Calvin Magee
CO-OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2012-2017
Also OC at West Virginia, Michigan, Pitt
10.4
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
3.7
Pct. of Arizona students who identify as Black
Arizona is the only school in the Pac-12 that has had a Black head coach, offensive and defensive coordinator over the past five years.
Arizona gave Dino Babers his first opportunity to be a coordinator (1998-2000), which came 18 years before he became a Power 5 head coach at Syracuse.
All four Black coaches who have served as a head coach or coordinator (Kevin Sumlin, Dino Babers, Calvin Magee, Marcel Yates) served at least three years in the role.
Arizona StateArizona State
Pac-12
13
4
30.830.8
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(4 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Herm Edwards
Herm Edwards
HEAD COACH, 2018-present
Former NFL head coach with Jets, Chiefs
9.7
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
4.3
Pct. of Arizona State students who identify as Black
Arizona State made history in 1985 when it hired Charles Harris as the first Black athletic director at a Power 5 school.
Since Harris was hired, the Arizona State athletic department has been led by two other Black ADs (Gene Smith and Ray Anderson) for a total of 24 years.
Arizona State is one of only three Power 5 schools that currently have a Black head football (Herm Edwards) coach and AD (Anderson). The other two are Stanford and Maryland.
ArkansasArkansas
SEC
12
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Paul Haynes
Paul Haynes
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2012
Went on to become Kent State's head coach
6.2
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
5
Pct. of Arkansas students who identify as Black
Darrell Brown became the first Black player to join Arkansas' football team in 1965, but an ankle injury his freshman year ended his career before he could appear in a game.
Arkansas is one of 24 Power 5 athletic departments that has never hired a Black head football coach or athletic director.
While Arkansas has hired the fewest athletic directors in the SEC since 1981 (2), it has hired the most head coaches in the conference (10).
AuburnAuburn
SEC
11
1
9.19.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 11 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Allen Greene
Allen Greene
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, 2018-present
SEC's first Black AD hire in 14 years
11.5
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
5
Pct. of Auburn students who identify as Black
When Allen Greene was hired in 2018, he became the first Black athletic director in school history and the third ever in the SEC.
Derek Mason became Auburn's first Black defensive coordinator when he joined Bryan Harsin's staff this offseason after seven seasons as head coach at Vanderbilt.
Auburn has never had a Black offensive coordinator. Dameyune Craig and Kodi Burns held the title of co-coordinators, although neither was in charge of calling plays.
BaylorBaylor
Big 12
13
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Brick Haley
Brick Haley
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 1999-2001
Coached defense at seven Power 5 programs
11.4
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
6.9
Pct. of Baylor students who identify as Black
The Bears have never hired a Black head coach, though Dave Aranda was a minority hire. He identifies as a Mexican-American.
Darryl Drake became the first Black coordinator in the Big 12 in 1997, when Baylor hired him to run the offense. His tenure lasted one year.
On Sept. 10, 1966, John Westbrook became the first Black football player in the Southwest Conference, in a 35-12 win over Syracuse.
Boston CollegeBoston College
ACC
13
1
7.77.7
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Tem Lukabu
Tem Lukabu
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2020-present
First Black coordinator in past 40 seasons
4.2
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
4
Pct. of Boston College students who identify as Black
Martin Jarmond became the youngest athletic director (37) in the Power Five when he was hired in 2017, and also just the fourth Black AD in the ACC's history.
Defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu became the school's first Black coordinator when he joined new coach Jeff Hafley's staff in 2020.
While BC has never had a Black offensive coordinator, five white OCs since 1994 have earned head coaching jobs after departing, including Ohio State's Ryan Day and Bowling Green's Scot Loeffler.
CaliforniaCalifornia
Pac-12
14
1
7.17.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 14 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Hue Jackson
Hue Jackson
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 1996
First of two OC jobs in Pac-12 (USC)
2.9
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
3
Pct. of California students who identify as Black
Cal has never had a Black head football coach and Hue Jackson is the only Black coach to ever serve as an offensive or defense coordinator in Berkeley when he was OC in 1996.
Michael Williams, the only Black athletic director Cal has hired, began in the role on an interim basis in 2014 before being hired full-time and staying in the job until 2018.
There have been 21 offensive and defensive coordinator hires made over the last 25 years: None of them have been Black.
ClemsonClemson
ACC
7
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 7 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Tony Elliott
Tony Elliott
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2015-present
Play-caller for two national championship teams
12.5
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
6
Pct. of Clemson students who identify as Black
Clemson's Tony Elliott is currently the ACC's only Black play caller, a role he shared until his counterpart, Jeff Scott, left in 2020 to become head coach at USF.
Ron Dickerson served as Clemson's defensive coordinator in 1991 and 1992, one of just three Black coaches to hold a coordinator title in the ACC in the 1990s.
Dabo Swinney's mentor and chief of football operations is Woody McCorvey, who also served as Alabama's first Black offensive coordinator in 1996 and 1997 and worked as OC for the SEC's first Black head coach, Sylvester Croom, at Mississippi State from 2004-08.
ColoradoColorado
Pac-12
12
3
2525
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(3 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Karl Dorrell
Karl Dorrell
HEAD COACH, 2020-present
Colorado's third Black head coach since 2011
10.4
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
2.7
Pct. of Colorado students who identify as Black
Starting with Jon Embree in 2011, Colorado has selected a Black head coach when hiring three of its last four head football coaches.
Chris Wilson became the first Black defensive coordinator in program history when he was promoted to the role in January.
Before being named the head coach prior to the 2020 season, Karl Dorrell was also the first Black offensive coordinator in CU history (1995).
DukeDuke
ACC
10
1
1010
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 10 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Scottie Montgomery
Scottie Montgomery
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2013-2015
Left to become East Carolina's head coach
9.1
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
9
Pct. of Duke students who identify as Black
Scottie Montgomery served as Duke's first Black offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015 before being hired as the head coach at East Carolina.
Both Ben Albert and Marion Hobby have served as co-defensive coordinators under head coach David Cutcliffe, the first two Black DCs in the school's history.
Albert uses his social media platform to promote racial justice and educate followers on Black history in the U.S., something Cutcliffe says he encourages his staff to do.
FloridaFlorida
SEC
11
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 11 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Brian Johnson
Brian Johnson
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2020
Promoted after two years as QBs coach
15.6
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
7
Pct. of Florida students who identify as Black
Willie Jackson and Leonard George, the first Black football players at Florida, signed one day apart in December 1968.
In 2020, Brian Johnson became the first Black offensive coordinator in Florida history. Johnson played for head coach Dan Mullen at Utah.
Florida is one of 24 Power 5 athletic departments that has never hired a Black head football coach or athletic director.
Florida StateFlorida State
ACC
9
2
22.222.2
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(2 Black, 9 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Willie Taggart
Willie Taggart
HEAD COACH, 2018-2019
First Black coach in team history
11.1
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
9
Pct. of Florida State students who identify as Black
In 2018, Florida State became the only FBS school with a Black athletic director (Stan Wilcox), football coach (Willie Taggart) and men's basketball coach (Leonard Hamilton).
While Taggart remains FSU's lone full-time Black head coach, longtime assistant Odell Haggins has twice served as interim head coach, going 4-2 overall.
Calvin Patterson is officially remembered as the first Black football player in Florida State history, joining the team in 1968. He never played a snap.
GeorgiaGeorgia
SEC
8
1
12.512.5
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 8 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Damon Evans
Damon Evans
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, 2004-2010
Played WR at Georgia from 1988-1991
10
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
8
Pct. of Georgia students who identify as Black
Damon Evans became the second Black athletic director in the history of the SEC when he was hired by Georgia in 2003.
Georgia has never hired a Black head coach. It has had the lowest turnover at the position with just four hires in the past four decades (Ray Goff, Jim Donnan, Mark Richt, Kirby Smart).
Georgia is one of four SEC programs not to have hired a Black offensive coordinator in the past four decades.
Georgia TechGeorgia Tech
ACC
10
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 10 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Brian Baker
Brian Baker
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 1995
Team's only Black coordinator in past 40 years
3.6
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
5
Pct. of Georgia Tech students who identify as Black
Brian Baker became Georgia Tech's first Black coordinator in 1995 after being promoted from linebackers coach by George O'Leary. He served just one year before heading to the NFL.
While Eddie McAshan officially became Georgia Tech's first Black scholarship football player in 1970, he was actually preceded on the team by “Pee Wee” Burns, but Burns wasn't on scholarship until 1971.
No ACC team has had fewer years with a Black coordinator than Georgia Tech. Baker's single season is the lone representation among AD, head coach or coordinator since 1981.
IllinoisIllinois
Big Ten
12
1
8.38.3
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Lovie Smith
Lovie Smith
HEAD COACH, 2016-2020
School's first Black coach in football or basketball
21.4
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
5.7
Pct. of Illinois students who identify as Black
Lovie Smith in 2016 became the first Black coach in the Big Ten to have coached an NFL team to a Super Bowl (Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XLI).
Smith's first coordinator hires were both Black (Garrick McGee on offense, Hardy Nickerson on defense), and he had one of the nation's most diverse coaching staffs.
After Richard Solomon's final year as defensive coordinator in 1985, Illinois went 20 years before hiring a Black offensive or defensive coordinator.
IndianaIndiana
Big Ten
14
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 14 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Charlton Warren
Charlton Warren
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2021-present
Coached defensive backs at five Power 5 schools
11.4
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
4.6
Pct. of Indiana students who identify as Black
Indiana is the Big Ten school with the highest number of total coach/athletic director changes (14) without hiring a Black person for either job.
Indiana enters its first season with a Black coordinator on both sides of the ball (Grant Heard as co-offensive coordinator, Charlton Warren as defensive coordinator).
Indiana had been among three Big Ten schools never to name a Black offensive coordinator until elevating Heard after the 2019 season.
IowaIowa
Big Ten
3
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 3 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Carl Jackson
Carl Jackson
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 1989-1991
Iowa's only Black coordinator in past 40 years
12.5
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
3.1
Pct. of Iowa students who identify as Black
Iowa has hired only one Black head coach or coordinator, but also has the fewest total changes (one head coach, eight coordinator) among Big Ten teams.
Carl Jackson served as offensive coordinator from 1989 to 1991 but spent 22 total seasons on Iowa's coaching staff.
Despite no Black offensive or defensive coordinators, Iowa has had LeVar Woods oversee special teams since 2017. Woods has been on staff since 2008.
Iowa StateIowa State
Big 12
10
1
1010
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 10 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Gene Smith
Gene Smith
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, 1993-2000
Remains only Black AD in Big 12 history
0
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
2.7
Pct. of Iowa State students who identify as Black
Iowa State is the only school in the Big 12 that has never had a Black head coach or coordinator.
Gene Smith is the only Black athletic director in Big 12 history, having served at Iowa State from 1993-2000 before becoming one of the most powerful ADs in the country at Ohio State.
Jack Trice Stadium is named after the school's first Black football player. Trice played in only one game in 1923 against Minnesota. He was injured in the game and died two days later from internal bleeding.
KansasKansas
Big 12
18
1
5.65.6
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 18 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Turner Gill
Turner Gill
HEAD COACH, 2010-2011
Only Black head coach or assistant since 1981
0
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
4.2
Pct. of Kansas students who identify as Black
Turner Gill was fired after two seasons at Kansas, going 5-19.
Out of 32 total coordinator hires over the past four decades, Kansas has never hired a Black coordinator.
Edward Harvey was the school's first Black player in 1893. He also played on the 1890 baseball team with his brothers, Sherman and Grant.
Kansas StateKansas State
Big 12
14
1
7.17.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 14 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Ron Prince
Ron Prince
HEAD COACH, 2006-2008
Succeeded Bill Snyder as coach at age 36
10
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
2.9
Pct. of Kansas State students who identify as Black
Kansas State and Baylor have the most Black coordinator hires in the Big 12 with four total (two offensive, two defensive).
In 2006, Kansas State became the first Power 5 school with a Black head coach (Ron Prince) and two Black coordinators (James Franklin as OC and Raheem Morris as DC).
Franklin (Vanderbilt, Penn State) and Morris (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) went on to become head coaches.
KentuckyKentucky
SEC
10
1
1010
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 10 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Joker Phillips
Joker Phillips
HEAD COACH, 2010-2012
Spent five years as Kentucky's OC before promotion
8
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
7
Pct. of Kentucky students who identify as Black
In 1967, Nate Northington became the first Black player to appear in an SEC football game. Five years later, every team in the conference fielded a Black athlete.
Two years after Sylvester Croom was fired at Mississippi State, the SEC had its second ever Black head coach when Kentucky hired Joker Phillips.
Phillips remains the only Black offensive coordinator in Kentucky football history.
LouisvilleLouisville
ACC
10
2
2020
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(2 Black, 10 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Bryan Brown
Bryan Brown
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2019-present
Fourth Black defensive coordinator since 1995
16.7
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
11
Pct. of Louisville students who identify as Black
The Cardinals are one of two ACC teams to have hired multiple Black offensive and defensive coordinators -- two on offense, four on defense -- since 1981.
Charlie Strong, a successful defensive coordinator at Florida, took issue with a lack of head coaching opportunities prior to being hired at Louisville. In 2013, he led the Cardinals to a Sugar Bowl win over his former team, the Gators.
Louisville has had at least one Black coordinator every season since 2010. The Cardinals have had a Black coordinator in 16 of 27 seasons since 1995.
LSULSU
SEC
12
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Daronte Jones
Daronte Jones
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2021-present
Only LSU's second Black coordinator (first since 1990)
6.4
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
14
Pct. of LSU students who identify as Black
John Mitchell, the first Black man to play football at Alabama, also became the first Black defensive coordinator in the SEC at LSU in 1990.
William Tate became the first Black president in LSU and SEC history when he was hired earlier this year.
LSU is one of four SEC programs not to have hired a Black offensive coordinator in the past four decades.
MarylandMaryland
Big Ten
15
3
2020
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(3 Black, 15 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Mike Locksley
Mike Locksley
HEAD COACH, 2019-present
Also Terrapins' OC from 2012-2015
23.3
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
12
Pct. of Maryland students who identify as Black
Maryland is the only Big Ten school and one of two Power 5 schools (Arizona State) to currently have both a Black head coach and athletic director.
Maryland has had the most Black offensive coordinators (5) among Power 5 teams, including two who are current Power 5 coaches (James Franklin, Mike Locksley).
Brian Stewart, who this fall begins his second stint as Maryland's defensive coordinator, is the only Black man to hold the role since 1981.
MiamiMiami
ACC
14
1
7.17.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 14 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Randy Shannon
Randy Shannon
HEAD COACH, 2007-2010
First Black coach to lead alma mater
12.5
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
9
Pct. of Miami students who identify as Black
The Hurricanes are one of two ACC teams to have hired multiple Black offensive and defensive coordinators -- two on each side of the ball -- since 1981.
Randy Shannon was hired as the school's first Black head coach after serving as Miami's defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2006. He also spent 1991 through 1997 as a GA and position coach.
Thomas Brown, who played for then-head coach Mark Richt at Georgia, served as Miami's first Black offensive coordinator in 2016, though Richt called the plays.
MichiganMichigan
Big Ten
13
2
15.415.4
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(2 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Warde Manuel
Warde Manuel
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, 2016-present
Played defensive tackle at Michigan from 1986-1989
25
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
4
Pct. of Michigan students who identify as Black
Michigan's four Black offensive coordinators mark the second most in the Power 5. Michigan and Maryland are the only schools to hire more than three Black OCs.
Fred Jackson served as offensive coordinator at three Big Ten schools, but spent the most total time on Michigan's staff (23 seasons, two as coordinator).
Warde Manuel is the only Black athletic director currently overseeing a Power 5 department at his alma mater. Manuel is a former Michigan defensive lineman.
Michigan StateMichigan State
Big Ten
13
4
30.830.8
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(4 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker
HEAD COACH, 2020-present
Started as MSU grad assistant for Nick Saban
14.3
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
7.9
Pct. of Michigan State students who identify as Black
Michigan State is the only Big Ten school to hire two Black head coaches (Bobby Williams, Mel Tucker) and two Black ADs (Merritt Norvell, Clarence Underwood).
Williams, who led Michigan State from 2000 to 2002, was the Big Ten's only Black coach between 1991 (Francis Peay, Northwestern) and 2013 (Darrell Hazell, Purdue).
Former defensive coordinator Sherman Lewis, who coached at Michigan State from 1969 to 1982, was the school's only Black coordinator until 2007 (Don Treadwell, Harlon Barnett).
MinnesotaMinnesota
Big Ten
15
1
6.76.7
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 15 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
McKinley Boston
McKinley Boston
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, 1991-1995
First Black athletic director in Big Ten history
13.9
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
5.3
Pct. of Minnesota students who identify as Black
McKinley Boston in 1991 became the first Black athletic director in Big Ten history and the second at a Power 5 school (Charles Harris, Arizona State).
After Clarence Hudson served as Minnesota's offensive coordinator in 1983, the school didn't hire another Black coordinator until David Lockwood on defense in 2005.
Two of Minnesota's Black coordinators, Thomas Hammock and Everett Withers, went on to become FBS head coaches (Hammock currently coaches Northern Illinois).
Mississippi StateMississippi State
SEC
12
1
8.38.3
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Sylvester Croom
Sylvester Croom
HEAD COACH, 2004-2008
First Black coach in SEC history
13.3
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
18
Pct. of Mississippi State students who identify as Black
In 2004, Mississippi State hired the first Black head coach in the SEC -- Sylvester Croom, who had been a finalist for the Alabama job a year earlier.
Croom hired former Alabama assistant Woody McCorvey, making him the first Black offensive coordinator in Mississippi State history.
Croom won SEC Coach of the Year in 2007 after leading the Bulldogs to an 8-5 record, but was fired the following season after going 4-8.
MissouriMissouri
SEC
13
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Steve Wilks
Steve Wilks
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2021-present
Former Arizona Cardinals coach
21
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
8
Pct. of Missouri students who identify as Black
Coach Eli Drinkwitz has assembled one of the most diverse staffs in the country with eight Black assistant coaches.
Missouri is one of 24 Power 5 athletic departments that has never hired a Black head football coach or athletic director.
Missouri is one of four SEC programs not to have hired a Black offensive coordinator in the past four decades.
NC StateNC State
ACC
12
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
George McDonald
George McDonald
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2019
Shared coordinator role with Desmond Kitchings
7.1
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
7
Pct. of NC State students who identify as Black
George McDonald and Des Kitchings both served as co-coordinators of the offense in 2019, the only tandem of Black assistants to hold the job concurrently in the ACC.
In 1970, Marcus Martin became the first Black scholarship player at NC State. In 1997, he gave the graduation commencement speech at the school, and in 2020 was named the alumnus of the year.
NC State has had just one season since 1981 in which it had a Black AD, head coach or play caller, tied with Georgia Tech for the fewest in the ACC.
NebraskaNebraska
Big Ten
10
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 10 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Jay Norvell
Jay Norvell
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2004-2006
Had top-25 offense in his final season
11.8
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
2.6
Pct. of Nebraska students who identify as Black
Nebraska is one of five Big Ten schools to never hire a Black coach or athletic director, and one of two without a Black defensive coordinator.
Jay Norvell, who became Nebraska's first black coordinator in 2004 and served for three seasons, is entering his fifth season as Nevada's head coach.
Troy Walters, who joined coach Scott Frost at Nebraska from UCF, in 2018 became Nebraska's first Black coordinator since the school joined the Big Ten.
North CarolinaNorth Carolina
ACC
8
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 8 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Everett Withers
Everett Withers
INTERIM HEAD COACH, 2011
Went 7-6 with bowl appearance in lone season
10.7
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
11
Pct. of North Carolina students who identify as Black
Everett Withers was North Carolina's lone Black head coach, though he held the position as an interim for just a year after Butch Davis was fired amid NCAA sanctions.
Withers served as both the first Black coordinator at Louisville and the second Black coordinator at North Carolina.
While UNC has had just two full-time Black coordinators who called plays, Cleve Bryant served as a passing game coordinator, Ken Rucker as a special teams coordinator and Donnie Thompson as an assistant head coach.
NorthwesternNorthwestern
Big Ten
13
3
23.123.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(3 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Dennis Green
Dennis Green
HEAD COACH, 1981-1985
First Black coach at a Power 5 school
21.1
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
6.1
Pct. of Northwestern students who identify as Black
Northwestern hired the first and second Black coaches in Power 5 history (Dennis Green, Francis Peay), but has not hired a Black coach since 1986.
In June, Derrick Gragg became Northwestern's first Black athletic director. He previously led the NCAA's inclusion and diversity efforts in encouraging leadership hires.
Two of Northwestern's three Black coordinators -- Peay and Garrick McGee -- went on to become FBS coaches. McGee led UAB for two seasons.
Notre DameNotre Dame
ACC
12
1
8.38.3
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Tyrone Willingham
Tyrone Willingham
HEAD COACH, 2002-2004
Won national coach of the year in 2002
8.8
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
3
Pct. of Notre Dame students who identify as Black
While Mike Haywood served as the school's lone Black offensive coordinator since 1981, he did not call plays.
Lance Taylor currently serves as Notre Dame's run game coordinator, while Marcus Freeman, hired in 2021, is the defensive coordinator.
Tyrone Willingham became the first Black head coach at Notre Dame in 2002 after the same role at Stanford, and later at Washington.
Ohio StateOhio State
Big Ten
9
1
11.111.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 9 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Everett Withers
Everett Withers
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2012-2013
Later became HC at James Madison, Texas State
7.4
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
6.9
Pct. of Ohio State students who identify as Black
Ohio State is the only Big Ten school without a Black head coach or offensive coordinator. The Buckeyes have made 11 offensive coordinator changes since 1981.
Ohio State's Gene Smith is the Big Ten's longest-tenured athletic director and the third longest-tenured AD in the Power 5.
The Buckeyes' first Black defensive coordinator, Mel Tucker in 2004, is entering his second season as Michigan State's head coach.
OklahomaOklahoma
Big 12
8
1
12.512.5
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 8 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
John Blake
John Blake
HEAD COACH, 1996-1998
Played for and coached under Barry Switzer at Oklahoma
3.8
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
5.2
Pct. of Oklahoma students who identify as Black
Though John Blake spent three years as head coach (1996-98), many of the players he recruited were instrumental in helping the Sooners win the national title in 2000 under Bob Stoops.
Jay Norvell is the only Black offensive coordinator in Oklahoma history, and he eventually became head coach at Nevada in 2016.
Though the school has never had a Black defensive coordinator, Ruffin McNeill did it on an interim basis -- when he replaced Mike Stoops, who was fired midway through the 2018 season.
Oklahoma StateOklahoma State
Big 12
11
1
9.19.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 11 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Kasey Dunn
Kasey Dunn
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2020-present
Part of Oklahoma State's staff since 2011
9.6
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
4.2
Pct. of Oklahoma State students who identify as Black
Bob Simmons became the first Black head coach in Big 12 history when he was hired in 1995, and the only Black coach to win Big 12 coach of the year honors in 1997.
Vance Bedford served as the only Black full-time defensive coordinator at two different Big 12 schools: Oklahoma State (2005-06) and Texas (2014-16).
Kasey Dunn accepted a job as UNLV offensive coordinator in 2020, only to return to Oklahoma State a few weeks later when Mike Gundy promoted him to offensive coordinator. Dunn spent the previous nine years on staff as receivers coach.
Ole MissOle Miss
SEC
14
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 14 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Wesley McGriff
Wesley McGriff
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2012; 2017-2018
Defensive assistant at five SEC programs
8.1
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
13
Pct. of Ole Miss students who identify as Black
In 1971, five years after the first Black player appeared in an SEC game, Ole Miss became the last SEC team to field a Black player (Ben Williams).
Ole Miss is one of 24 Power 5 athletic departments that has never hired a Black head football coach or athletic director.
Ole Miss is one of four SEC programs not to have hired a Black offensive coordinator in the past four decades.
OregonOregon
Pac-12
12
1
8.38.3
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Don Pellum
Don Pellum
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2014-2015
On staff for 21 years before DC promotion
4.2
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
2.4
Pct. of Oregon students who identify as Black
Willie Taggart is the only Black head coach in program history and departed after just one season (2017).
When Don Pellum became the Ducks' first Black coordinator in 2014, it came after he served as the Ducks linebackers coach for 14 seasons.
The Ducks have never had a Black offensive coordinator.
Oregon StateOregon State
Pac-12
13
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Booker Brooks
Booker Brooks
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 1984
Oregon State's lone Black coordinator, coach or AD
3.7
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
1.6
Pct. of Oregon State students who identify as Black
The last time Oregon State had a Black coach serve as an offensive or defensive coordinator was 1984, when Booker Brooks was OC.
Although the Beavers have never had a Black head coach, Cory Hall served as the interim head coach for six games in 2017 after Gary Andersen's midseason departure.
Oregon State is one of three Pac-12 schools that have never hired a Black athletic director or head football coach.
Penn StatePenn State
Big Ten
6
1
16.716.7
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 6 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
James Franklin
James Franklin
HEAD COACH, 2014-present
Led PSU to 2016 Big Ten championship
13.3
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
5.63
Pct. of Penn State students who identify as Black
James Franklin in 2014 became Penn State's first Black football coach. He has hired the school's only two Black coordinators (Tim Banks, Anthony Poindexter).
Penn State has made nine offensive coordinator changes since 1981 but has yet to hire a Black candidate for the role.
Penn State has never hired a Black athletic director but hired its first female athletic director, Sandy Barbour, in 2014.
PittsburghPittsburgh
ACC
17
1
5.95.9
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 17 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Paul Randolph
Paul Randolph
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2011
Only Black defensive coordinator in past 40 years
8.1
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
8
Pct. of Pitt students who identify as Black
Pitt has never had a Black head coach lead the team onto the field, though Mike Haywood was hired for the job in December 2011 before domestic assault charges led to his firing less than a month later.
In 1993, Charles Coe became offensive coordinator at Pitt, the earliest any current ACC team had a Black coach leading the offense. He later served as head coach at Alabama State.
The three Black coordinators at Pitt since 1981 -- Coe, Calvin Magee and Paul Randolph -- each held the position for just one year.
PurduePurdue
Big Ten
9
1
11.111.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 9 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Darrell Hazell
Darrell Hazell
HEAD COACH, 2013-2016
Purdue's first Black coach in football or men's basketball
25
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
3
Pct. of Purdue students who identify as Black
Purdue hired consecutive Black offensive coordinators (Fred Jackson, Bobby Turner) in 1989 and 1991, but did not hire another Black coordinator again until 2010 (Gary Emanuel).
In December 2012, Darrell Hazell became Purdue's first Black coach in football or men's basketball, and the first in Big Ten football in 13 years (Bobby Williams, MSU).
Purdue has had a Black head coach or coordinator on staff every season since 2016. Current coach Jeff Brohm has hired three Black coordinators.
RutgersRutgers
Big Ten
11
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 11 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Rod Sharpless
Rod Sharpless
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 1997-1998
Served as associate head coach from 1996-2000
8.3
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
6.4
Pct. of Rutgers students who identify as Black
Longtime NFL assistant Ted Cottrell began his coaching career at Rutgers and held defensive coordinator roles in both 1980 and 1983.
Rutgers has had 18 offensive coordinator changes since 1981 but has hired only one Black candidate, Ron Prince, who later became Kansas State's head coach.
Rutgers, which has never hired a Black head coach, has had significant gaps in hiring Black coordinators with none since Prince in 2013.
South CarolinaSouth Carolina
SEC
12
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Travaris Robinson
Travaris Robinson
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2016-2020
Third of five Black DCs at South Carolina
24.1
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
10
Pct. of South Carolina students who identify as Black
Jackie Brown, South Carolina's first Black varsity letterman, came to school on a baseball scholarship in 1969 and switched to football a year later.
Charlie Strong became the first Black defensive coordinator at South Carolina in 1999. In 2003, he left to become the first Black DC at Florida.
South Carolina is one of 24 Power 5 athletic departments that has never hired a Black head football coach or athletic director.
StanfordStanford
Pac-12
10
4
4040
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(4 Black, 10 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
David Shaw
David Shaw
HEAD COACH, 2011-present
Four-time Pac-12 coach of the year
21.9
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
7
Pct. of Stanford students who identify as Black
Willie and David Shaw form the only father-son pairing of Black coaches who held coordinator roles at the same Power 5 school.
Stanford hired the Pac-12's first and second Black coaches in Green (1989) and Willingham (1995). The third came eight years later (Karl Dorrell, UCLA, 2003).
Stanford in 2011 became the second Pac-12 school (UCLA) to have both a Black offensive and defensive coordinator (Pep Hamilton and Derek Mason).
SyracuseSyracuse
ACC
9
2
22.222.2
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(2 Black, 9 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Dino Babers
Dino Babers
HEAD COACH, 2016-present
ACC coach of the year in 2018
11.5
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
7
Pct. of Syracuse students who identify as Black
Syracuse is one of just three current ACC schools to have had a Black AD, head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.
Ernie Davis became the first Black player to win the Heisman trophy in 1961 and was drafted first overall the following spring.
Wilmeth Sidat-Singh broke the color barrier for Syracuse football in 1935. He was at the school on a basketball scholarship before joining the football team. He later served as a captain of the Tuskegee Airmen.
TCUTCU
Big 12
8
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 8 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Curtis Luper
Curtis Luper
CO-OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2017-2019
One of TCU's two Black coordinators since 1981
8
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
5.2
Pct. of TCU students who identify as Black
TCU has only made four head coaching hires over the past four decades. Current coach Gary Patterson is the longest-serving head coach in the Big 12, entering his 21st season.
The Horned Frogs' one Black defensive coordinator, DeMontie Cross, only served in the role for one season (2015).
Curtis Luper, the only Black offensive coordinator at TCU, spent three years in that role but seven total years with the Horned Frogs -- including time as recruiting coordinator.
TennesseeTennessee
SEC
12
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Larry Scott
Larry Scott
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2017
Tennessee's first Black coordinator in past 40 years
11.1
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
6
Pct. of Tennessee students who identify as Black
Lester McClain became the first Black player to appear in a game for Tennessee in 1968, helping the team to an SEC Championship as a junior in 1969.
Three years later, in 1972, Tennessee fielded the SEC's first Black starting quarterback (Conredge Holloway).
Tennessee is one of 24 Power 5 athletic departments that has never hired a Black head football coach or athletic director.
TexasTexas
Big 12
9
1
11.111.1
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 9 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Charlie Strong
Charlie Strong
HEAD COACH, 2014-2016
Only Black coach in team history
5.9
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
4.5
Pct. of Texas students who identify as Black
When Charlie Strong was hired in 2014, he became the first Black head coach of any men's sports team at Texas.
Texas has made 34 combined coordinator hires since 1981, with one Black OC and one Black DC.
Texas is the last school in the Big 12 to have a Black letterman: Julius Whittier in 1970.
Texas A&MTexas A&M
SEC
13
1
7.77.7
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Kevin Sumlin
Kevin Sumlin
HEAD COACH, 2012-2017
SEC coach of the year in debut season
14.3
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
3
Pct. of Texas A&M students who identify as Black
Texas A&M entered the SEC in 2012 with its first Black head coach -- Kevin Sumlin, who had been an assistant on staff 10 years earlier.
Former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum hired both of the school's first Black coordinators, Sumlin and Dino Babers. Both went on to become head coaches.
The first Black student enrolled at Texas A&M in 1963. Seven years later, Hugh McElroy became the first Black player to play in a game at A&M.
Texas TechTexas Tech
Big 12
10
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 10 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Ruffin McNeill
Ruffin McNeill
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2007-2009
Interim head coach for Alamo Bowl win in 2009
7.7
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
6.3
Pct. of Texas Tech students who identify as Black
Texas Tech has made 36 hires for ADs, coaches and coordinators since 1981 and two are Black -- both defensive coordinators.
When Ruffin McNeill was named defensive coordinator in 2007, he became the first Black coordinator, head coach or athletic director at Texas Tech.
Co-defensive coordinator Derek Jones, who was hired in 2020, is one of two Black defensive coordinators currently in the Big 12.
UCLAUCLA
Pac-12
8
2
2525
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(2 Black, 8 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Martin Jarmond
Martin Jarmond
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, 2020-present
First Black AD at both UCLA and Boston College
1.3
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
3
Pct. of UCLA students who identify as Black
When DeWayne Walker was hired as defensive coordinator in 2006, it set him up to be named head coach at New Mexico State in 2009.
Karl Dorrell's appointment as the first black head football coach in UCLA history came after he was the offensive coordinator at three other college programs, including Colorado and Washington.
Current athletic director Martin Jarmond was the first AD at both UCLA and Boston College.
USCUSC
Pac-12
13
2
15.415.4
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(2 Black, 13 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Lynn Swann
Lynn Swann
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, 2016-2018
All-America receiver helped USC to 1972 national title
10.4
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
5.5
Pct. of USC students who identify as Black
USC is one of two Pac-12 schools that have had multiple Black athletic directors (Mike Garrett, 1993-09; Lynn Swann, 2016-18).
Despite having a Black offensive coordinator in 1981 (John Jackson), the Trojans have never had a Black head football coach or defensive coordinator.
Hue Jackson is one of two Black coaches that have been a coordinator at two Pac-12 schools (Cal and USC).
UtahUtah
Pac-12
8
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 8 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Brian Johnson
Brian Johnson
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2012-2013
Former Utes QB became OC at age 25
6.9
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
1.2
Pct. of Utah students who identify as Black
Former Utes QB Brian Johnson became the second Black offensive coordinator in Utah history at just 25 years old (2012).
Fred Graves spent 14 years on staff at Utah prior to becoming the first Black coordinator in 1995.
Utah is one of three Pac-12 schools that has never had a Black athletic director or head football coach.
VanderbiltVanderbilt
SEC
14
5
35.735.7
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(5 Black, 14 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Candice Storey Lee
Candice Storey Lee
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, 2021
First Black female athletic director in SEC history
9
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
11
Pct. of Vanderbilt students who identify as Black
Vanderbilt is the only school in the SEC and one of two schools in the Power 5 to have hired three Black athletic directors in the past four decades. The other is Arizona State.
Candice Storey Lee is the first Black woman to hold the job of athletic director in the SEC.
Vanderbilt is the only school in the SEC to have hired two Black head football coaches -- James Franklin (2011-2013) and Derek Mason (2014-2020).
VirginiaVirginia
ACC
9
3
33.333.3
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(3 Black, 9 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Mike London
Mike London
HEAD COACH, 2010-2015
ACC coach of the year in 2011
10
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
7
Pct. of Virginia students who identify as Black
Virginia is the only ACC program to hire two Black athletic directors (Craig Littlepage and Carla Williams). The school has had a Black AD every year since 2001.
Virginia is one of just three current ACC schools to have had a Black AD, head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, though Mike London served as both coach and DC.
Ruffin McNeil served as Virginia's assistant head coach under Bronco Mendenhall in 2016 but did not hold a coordinator role.
Virginia TechVirginia Tech
ACC
9
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 9 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Justin Hamilton
Justin Hamilton
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2020-present
Replaced Bud Foster, team's DC since 1995
7.7
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
4
Pct. of Virginia Tech students who identify as Black
Justin Hamilton became Virginia Tech's first Black defensive coordinator in 2020. The school had hired just five men to the position since 1981.
While at Virginia Tech, current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians roomed with James Barber, father of NFL players Ronde and Tiki Barber. It was the first interracial roommate pairing in the school's history.
Virginia Tech has had a Black interim AD and a Black interim offensive play caller but none have ever held the job full-time.
Wake ForestWake Forest
ACC
7
1
14.314.3
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(1 Black, 7 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Jim Caldwell
Jim Caldwell
HEAD COACH, 1993-2000
First Black coach in ACC history
10
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
6
Pct. of Wake Forest students who identify as Black
Jim Caldwell became the ACC's first Black head coach in 1993 and led Wake Forest until 2000. He later served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.
Caldwell had a Black defensive coordinator throughout his tenure, with Chris Allen from 1993-96, James Bell from 1997-99 and Theo Lemon in 2000.
“Fast Freddie” Summers became one of the ACC's first Black stars in 1967, when he was the Demon Deacons' starting QB, winning All-ACC honors and leading the conference in total offense.
WashingtonWashington
Pac-12
11
2
18.218.2
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(2 Black, 11 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Jimmy Lake
Jimmy Lake
HEAD COACH, 2020-present
DC for three seasons before promotion
7.7
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
4.3
Pct. of Washington students who identify as Black
Jimmy Lake is the only Black head coach in Pac-12 history that was promoted into the role after serving as the school's defensive coordinator.
Washington's first Black head coach (Tyrone Willingham, 2005) and first Black offensive coordinator (Karl Dorrell, 1999) both previously held those titles at other Pac-12 schools.
Washington has hired two women athletic directors, but it has never hired a Black candidate.
Washington StateWashington State
Pac-12
12
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 12 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Ted Williams
Ted Williams
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 1992-1993
Coached QB Drew Bledsoe as Cougars OC
5
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
3
Pct. of Washington State students who identify as Black
Washington State is one of three Pac-12 schools that has never had a Black athletic director or head football coach.
Ted Williams (1993-94) is the only Black coach to serve as a coordinator in Washington State history.
Washington State has made 12 coordinator hires since Williams' tenure ended in 1994.
West VirginiaWest Virginia
Big 12
7
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 7 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Chad Scott
Chad Scott
CO-OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 2019-present
Offensive assistant at fifth Power 5 program
12
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
3.96
Pct. of West Virginia students who identify as Black
West Virginia is the only school in the Big 12 entering the season with Black coordinators on offense (Chad Scott) and defense (ShaDon Brown).
Calvin Magee was the first Black offensive coordinator at West Virginia in 2005 under Rich Rodriguez, helping the Mountaineers to three straight 11-win seasons.
Roger Alford, one of the first Black football players at West Virginia in 1963, was inducted into the West Virginia University Hall of Fame in 1999.
WisconsinWisconsin
Big Ten
8
0
00
Head Coach and Athletic Director Hires by Year
(0 Black, 8 Total)
Non-Black
Black
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
HC
AD
Fred Jackson
Fred Jackson
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, 1982-1986
OC at three Big Ten schools (Purdue, Michigan)
5
Pct. of Black hires as coordinators
2
Pct. of Wisconsin students who identify as Black
The Badgers haven't had a Black head coach or athletic director. They have made only four AD changes and five head-coaching changes since 1981.
Former offensive coordinator Fred Jackson (1982-86) is the team's only Black coordinator in the past four decades, tied for the lowest total in the Big Ten.
Wisconsin has made 12 defensive coordinator changes since 1981 but is one of only three Big Ten programs without a Black DC during the span.

Written by Adam Rittenberg. Additional reporting by Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, David M. Hale and Alex Scarborough. Editing by Glenn Yoder.

Produced by ESPN Creative Studio: Heather Donahue, Karen Frank, Jarret Gabel, Lori Higginbotham, Luke Knox and Kristine LaManna.

Illustrations by Elias Stein. Photographs by AP Photo, Getty Images, USA TODAY and courtesy respective colleges.

