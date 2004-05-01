The boom of Dead money in college sports
Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson famously warned mammas to not let their babies grow up to be cowboys. The country music stars might have encouraged them to be fired college coaches instead.
According to an ESPN analysis of financial records of athletics departments at public universities, FBS programs spent more than $533.6 million in dead money in an 11-year period from Jan. 1, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2021. That's money those programs owed coaches in football and men's and women's basketball who were fired without cause with time left on their contracts. The severance payments were made over several years or, in a few cases, in one lump sum.
Remarkably, the dead money total is actually much more than that. The financial records did not include payments for many of the coaches who were fired during or after the 2020 football and 2020-21 basketball seasons. In football alone, FBS schools committed another $107.6 million in severance pay before mitigation to fired coaches and their staffs in 2020.
- Paula Lavigne/Mark Schlabach: Inside the dead money numbers
- ESPN staff: Catch up on the 2021 college football coaching carousel
- Jeff Borzello: Preseason men's college basketball coaching hot seat
TOTALS BY CONFERENCE, SPORT
It does mean more in the SEC, so it's not all that surprising that SEC teams paid more ($123.2M) to dismissed football coaches than the Big Ten ($67.7M) and Big 12 ($50.0M) combined. Overall, football coaches were paid over three times as much as men's hoops coaches. Note: The numbers in the graphic below represent millions of dollars.
NCAAF
NCAAM
NCAAW
2.4
SEC
123.2
25.3
151
PAC-12
85.3
24.9
3.9
114.1
BIG TEN
67.7
34
5.1
106.8
2.6
NON-P5
47.4
12.8
62.8
BIG 12
50
8
58.8
0.8
ACC
28.7
11.2
40.1
0.2
TOTAL
($M)
402.3
116.3
15.1
NCAAF
NCAAM
NCAAW
SEC
123.2
25.3
151
2.4
PAC-12
114.1
24.9
85.3
3.9
67.7
BIG TEN
34.1
106.8
5.1
NON-P5
62.8
47.4
2.6
12.8
BIG 12
58.8
50
0.8
8
ACC
28.7
40.1
0.2
11.2
TOTAL
($M)
402.3
116.3
15.1
NCAAF
NCAAM
NCAAW
SEC
123.2
25.3
151
2.4
PAC-12
114.1
24.9
85.3
3.9
67.7
BIG TEN
34.1
106.8
5.1
NON-P5
12.8
62.8
47.4
2.6
BIG 12
8
58.8
50
0.8
ACC
11.2
28.7
40.1
0.2
TOTAL
($M)
402.3
116.3
15.1
Top 10 Schools
Chasing glory and championships is expensive in college sports. Just ask the biggest spenders in the FBS, who have combined to dole out more than $205 million in dead money since 2010. If your last mistake is indeed your best teacher, then these schools have failed time and time again.
Top 10 Recipients
Nothing speaks to how important winning in football and men's basketball is to a program more than how much schools are willing to pay coaches to go away. These coaches all had high levels of success in their careers before things went south, leading to collective buyouts in excess of $100 million.
COLLEGE DEAD MONEY RANKINGS
ESPN requested the amount each public FBS university paid to coaches in men's basketball, women's basketball and football in severance pay from Jan. 1, 2010, to Jan. 1, 2021, including head coaches, assistant coaches, and strength and conditioning coaches.
Total money spent from 2010 through January 2021
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $899K to 8 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $973K to 16 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $3.8 million to 13 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $87.4K to 5 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $442K to 15 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $1.7 million to 27 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $140K to 13 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $168K to 5 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $462K to 6 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $1.0 million to 10 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $767K to 18 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $1.4M to 13 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $1.7 million to 23 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $3.8 million to 35 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $2.4 million to 18 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $387K to 43 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $1.2 million to 18 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $768K to 8 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $91K to 4 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $407K to 4 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $197K to 8 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $13.6K to 1 recipient
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $2.1 million to 14 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $579K to 4 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $1.2 million to 9 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $5.0 million to 24 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $69K to 6 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $16K to 1 recipient
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $125K to 5 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $4.7 million to 45 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $521K to 4 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $740K to 6 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $1.1 million to 22 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $5.4 million to 33 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $419K to 27 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $582K to 6 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $2.3 million to 26 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $897.4K to 19 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $3.5 million to 14 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $2.2 million to 23 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $165K to 7 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $391K to 25 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $2.7 million to 35 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $72.7K to 4 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $673K to 20 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $107K to 5 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $363K to 11 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $113K to 7 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $602K to 12 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $687K to 15 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $1.3 million to 31 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $59.5K to 5 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $27K to 1 recipient
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: $141K to 6 recipients
Other top dead money recipients
Additional payments: None
Reporting by Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach. Editing by David Duffey and Laura Purtell. Additional reporting by Kyle Bonagura and Maya Jones.
Produced by ESPN Creative Studio: Michelle Bashaw, Heather Donahue, Karen Frank, Jarret Gabel, Luke Knox and Jason Potterton.
Illustrations by Rafa Alvarez. Photos from AP Photo, Getty Images, USA TODAY Sports, US PRESSWIRE.