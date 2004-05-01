The boom of Dead money in college sports

Dead Money main image Dead Money main image

Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson famously warned mammas to not let their babies grow up to be cowboys. The country music stars might have encouraged them to be fired college coaches instead.

According to an ESPN analysis of financial records of athletics departments at public universities, FBS programs spent more than $533.6 million in dead money in an 11-year period from Jan. 1, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2021. That's money those programs owed coaches in football and men's and women's basketball who were fired without cause with time left on their contracts. The severance payments were made over several years or, in a few cases, in one lump sum.

Remarkably, the dead money total is actually much more than that. The financial records did not include payments for many of the coaches who were fired during or after the 2020 football and 2020-21 basketball seasons. In football alone, FBS schools committed another $107.6 million in severance pay before mitigation to fired coaches and their staffs in 2020.

116
Coaches who received more than $1 million
$1.4M
Nebraska paid the most dead money in women's hoops
$5.4M
Dead money payouts to strength & conditioning coaches
$471M
Total Power 5 dead money found

TOTALS BY CONFERENCE, SPORT

It does mean more in the SEC, so it's not all that surprising that SEC teams paid more ($123.2M) to dismissed football coaches than the Big Ten ($67.7M) and Big 12 ($50.0M) combined. Overall, football coaches were paid over three times as much as men's hoops coaches. Note: The numbers in the graphic below represent millions of dollars.

NCAAF

NCAAM

NCAAW

2.4

SEC

123.2

25.3

151

PAC-12

85.3

24.9

3.9

114.1

BIG TEN

67.7

34

5.1

106.8

2.6

NON-P5

47.4

12.8

62.8

BIG 12

50

8

58.8

0.8

ACC

28.7

11.2

40.1

0.2

TOTAL

($M)

402.3

116.3

15.1

Top 10 Schools

Chasing glory and championships is expensive in college sports. Just ask the biggest spenders in the FBS, who have combined to dole out more than $205 million in dead money since 2010. If your last mistake is indeed your best teacher, then these schools have failed time and time again.

Auburn
$31.2M
Talk about being all-in. More than $18 million (and counting) has been paid to Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn.
Nebraska
$25.8M
Bo Pelini and Mike Riley were fired within a year of extensions. The cost for those mistakes: about $12.8 million.
Texas
$21.5M
Everything is bigger in Texas, including buyouts. The total doesn't even include $24 million owed to Tom Herman and staff.
Ole Miss
$20.4M
The Rebels spent $8.7 million to move on from football coaches Houston Nutt and Matt Luke; letting Hugh Freeze go didn't cost a penny.
Kansas
$20M
The Jayhawks keep trying and paying. Firing Turner Gill, Charlie Weis and David Beaty cost over $14.4 million.
Arizona State
$18.7M
The Sun Devils forked over more than $11 million to football coach Todd Graham and more than $2.5 million to basketball coach Herb Sendek.
South Carolina
$18.6M
The Gamecocks more than doubled Florida's contribution to Will Muschamp's retirement fund with a $12.9 million buyout.
Oregon
$16.5M
Thank goodness for Nike. Showing Mike Bellotti and Mark Helfrich the door cost the Ducks more than $12 million.
Texas A&M
$16.4M
The Aggies paid just over $9 million to football coaches Kevin Sumlin, Mike Sherman and Dennis Franchione, plus $2.9 million to men's hoops coach Billy Kennedy.
UCLA
$15.5M
Football coach Jim Mora and men's basketball coaches Ben Howland and Steve Alford collected $15.5 million, yet not a single dollar went to assistants.

Top 10 Recipients

Nothing speaks to how important winning in football and men's basketball is to a program more than how much schools are willing to pay coaches to go away. These coaches all had high levels of success in their careers before things went south, leading to collective buyouts in excess of $100 million.

Will Muschamp
$19.2M
Muschamp's $12.9 million from South Carolina alone would have topped this list, but he earlier received $6.3 million to stop coaching Florida.
Charlie Strong
$11.8M
After three losing seasons in Austin, Strong received $10.1 million to exit Texas. He collected another $1.7 million after three years at South Florida.
Todd Graham
$11.1M
Graham had immediate success at Arizona State, leading the Sun Devils to three straight bowls and a pair of 10-win seasons, before mediocrity settled in.
Kevin Sumlin
$10.8M
Sumlin collected $7 million from Texas A&M and $3.8 million from Arizona. He failed to record a winning conference record at either school from 2013 to 2020.
Gus Malzahn
$10.7M
The Tigers dumped Malzahn in only his third season of a seven-year, $49 million contract he signed after the 2017 season, 75% of which was guaranteed.
Bo Pelini
$10.5M
After receiving $6.5 million upon his dismissal from Nebraska in 2014, Pelini picked up an additional $4 million after one season as LSU's defensive coordinator in 2020.
Mark Helfrich
$9.5M
Oregon's trip to the national championship game in 2014 didn't buy Helfrich much time: He was fired in 2016 while still owed over $9 million.
Rich Rodriguez
$9.3M
Rodriguez checks in with payments from three schools: $6.3 million from Arizona, $2.5 million from Michigan and $521,514 from coordinator role at Ole Miss.
Jim Mora
$9.2M
After going 29-11 in Mora's first three seasons, UCLA went just 17-19 in his final three. At the time, he was California's highest-paid state employee.
Thad Matta
$9.0M
Matta picked up a $9 million buyout from Ohio State in 2017. He's the only basketball coach to crack the top 10.

COLLEGE DEAD MONEY RANKINGS

ESPN requested the amount each public FBS university paid to coaches in men's basketball, women's basketball and football in severance pay from Jan. 1, 2010, to Jan. 1, 2021, including head coaches, assistant coaches, and strength and conditioning coaches.

Total money spent from 2010 through January 2021

School
Conference
Conf
Coaches
#
$1M+
Money
$
Akron Akron
Other
2
0
$889K 889K
Terry Bowden
Terry Bowden: $639K
Bowden was fired with two years remaining on his contract after a 4-8 2018 season. The Zips went 35-52 during his seven-year tenure.
$889K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$250K
Rob Ianello
Football head coach

Additional payments: None

Alabama Alabama
SEC
5
3
$8.1M 8.1M
Avery Johnson
Avery Johnson: $5.5 million
The former NBA coach went 75-62 and made one NCAA tournament appearance in four seasons at Alabama. He was owed roughly $8 million but settled for less.
$1.0M
Total dead money payments for football
$7.0M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$75K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.1M
Mark Gottfried
Basketball (M) head coach
$1.0M
Mike Shula
Football head coach
$349K
Anthony Grant
Basketball (M) head coach
$75K
Stephany Smith
Basketball (W) head coach

Additional payments: None

Arizona Arizona
Pac-12
3
3
$11.4M 11.4M
Rich Rodriguez
Rich Rodriguez: $6.3 million
Rodriguez was fired in January 2018 after six seasons in Tucson (2012-17). He compiled a 43-35 record with the Wildcats, losing at least four games each season.
$11.4
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$3.8M
Kevin Sumlin
Football head coach
$1.4M
Mike Stoops
Football head coach

Additional payments: None

Arizona State Arizona State
Pac-12
15
3
$18.7M 18.7M
Todd Graham
Todd Graham: $11.1 million
Graham, who went 46-32 at ASU, was fired during the 2017 season. After consecutive 10-win seasons early in his tenure, Graham's final three Sun Devils teams lost at least six games.
$15.2M
Total dead money payments for football
$3.46M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$2.7M
Herb Sendek
Basketball (M) head coach
$1.1M
Keith Patterson
Football assistant coach
$867K
Charlie Fisher
Football assistant coach
$772K
Brian Merritt
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$753K
Dennis Erickson
Football head coach
$581K
Robert Likens
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $899K to 8 recipients

Arkansas Arkansas
SEC
23
2
$6.0M 6.0M
Chad Morris
Chad Morris: $2.1 million
In less than two seasons, Morris' teams went 4-18 and were winless in 14 SEC games. Arkansas is paying him 70% of his remaining deal for four years after his 2019 firing.
$5.3M
Total dead money payments for football
$165K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$536K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.2M
John Chavis
Football assistant coach
$706K
Dan Enos
Football assistant coach
$458K
Jimmy Dykes
Basketball (W) head coach
$185K
Kurt Anderson
Football assistant coach
$177K
Kenny Ingram
Football assistant coach
$158K
Michael Smith
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $973K to 16 recipients

Auburn Auburn
SEC
20
7
$31.2M 31.2M
Gus Malzahn
Gus Malzahn: $10.7 million
Malzahn went 68-34 with the Tigers, reaching the BCS National Championship in his first season. He was owed $21.7 million, with 50% due in the first 30 days, when he was fired in 2020.
$26.6M
Total dead money payments for football
$4.7M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$7.7M
Gene Chizik
Football head coach
$2.7
Tony Barbee
Basketball (M) head coach
$2.2M
Ellis Johnson
Football assistant coach
$1.7M
Jeff Lebo
Basketball (M) head coach
$1.2M
Chip Lindsey
Football assistant coach
$1.1M
Charlie Harbison
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $3.8 million to 13 recipients

Ball State Ball State
Other
12
0
$312K 312K
David Elson
David Elson: $51.3K
Elson's three-year tenure as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator ended in 2019 after the team's 5-7 campaign.
$222K
Total dead money payments for football
$62.9K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$27.3K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$40K
Kevin Kelly
Football assistant coach
$30.2K
Justin Lustig
Football assistant coach
$28.1K
John Stollo
Football assistant coach
$26.4K
Robert Simmons
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$24.6K
Gregory Morrison
Football assistant coach
$23.7K
Terry Lantz
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $87.4K to 5 recipients

California California
Pac-12
22
3
$11.6M 11.6M
Jeff Tedford
Jeff Tedford: $5.4 million
Going 82-57 over 11 seasons, Tedford coached some of the best teams in Cal history. He was fired in 2012 after the Bears lost at least six games in each of his last three seasons.
$9.8M
Total dead money payments for football
$1.8M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$9K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$2.7M
Sonny Dykes
Football head coach
$1.7M
Wyking Jones
Basketball (M) head coach
$778K
Andrew Buh
Football assistant coach
$365K
Art Kaufman
Football assistant coach
$144K
Wes Chandler
Football assistant coach
$90K
Kenwick Thompson
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $442K to 15 recipients

Central Michigan Central Michigan
Other
1
0
$834K 834K
John Bonamego
John Bonamego: $834K
Bonamego led the Chippewas to bowl games in his first three seasons but was fired after a 1-11 2018 season. CMU went 22-29 during his four-year tenure.
$834K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Cincinnati Cincinnati
Other
3
1
$1.9M 1.9M
Tommy Tuberville
Tommy Tuberville: $1.5 million
Tuberville stepped down in 2016 after a 4-8 season and eight months after signing a two-year extension. The Bearcats went 29-22 during his four-year tenure.
$1.8M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$63K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$271K
Robert Prunty
Football assistant coach
$63K
Jamelle Elliott
Basketball (W) head coach

Additional payments: None

Clemson Clemson
ACC
2
0
$1.1M 1.1M
Kevin Steele
Kevin Steele: $936K
Steele, whose three-year run as Clemson's DC ended in 2012, is scheduled to rake in as much, about $861,000, for two months of work at Tennessee in 2021 -- without ever coaching a game.
$936K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$195K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$195K
Audra Smith
Basketball (W) head coach

Additional payments: None

Colorado Colorado
Pac-12
34
3
$15.2M 15.2M
Mike MacIntyre
Mike MacIntyre: $7.2 million
Honored with multiple national coach of the year awards in 2016, MacIntyre was fired just two years later. The Buffaloes went 30-44 during his six-year tenure in Boulder.
$13.9M
Total dead money payments for football
$10K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$1.3M
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$2.1M
Dan Hawkins
Football head coach
$1.6M
Jon Embree
Football head coach
$925K
Linda Lappe
Basketball (W) head coach
$781K
Eric Bieniemy
Football assistant coach
$521K
Klayton Adams
Football assistant coach
$300K
Kathy McConnell-Miller
Basketball (W) head coach

Additional payments: $1.7 million to 27 recipients

East Carolina East Carolina
Other
1
0
$6.2K 6.2K
Michael Yartin: $6.2K
Yartin worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Pirates from 2007 to 2011.
$6.2K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan
Other
20
0
$368K 368K
AnnMarie Gilbert
AnnMarie Gilbert: $118K
Gilbert resigned after the 2012 season. The Eagles women's basketball program went 94-64 during her five-year tenure.
$171K
Total dead money for football
$34.6K
Total dead money for men's basketball
$162K
Total dead money for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$24.1K
Bradley McCaslin
Football assistant coach
$20.6K
Stan Parrish
Football assistant coach
$17K
Ken Delgado
Football assistant coach
$16.7K
Mark Criner
Football assistant coach
$16.1K
Mike Brown
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$15.2K
Herb Haygood
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $140K to 13 recipients

Florida Florida
SEC
12
1
$8.2M 8.2M
Will Muschamp
Will Muschamp: $6.3 million
The Gators can look on the bright side -- South Carolina paid Muschamp twice as much ($12.9 million) in a lump sum when the Gamecocks parted ways with him in 2020.
$7.8M
Total dead money payments from football
$333K
Total dead money payments from men's basketball
$69.7K
Total dead money payments from women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$834K
Kurt Roper
Football assistant coach
$330K
John Pelphrey
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$291K
D.J. Durkin
Football assistant coach
$93.2K
Chris Leak
Football assistant coach
$70.7K
Derek Lewis
Football assistant coach
$60.7K
Brian White
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $168K to 5 recipients

Florida Atlantic Florida Atlantic
Other
4
0
$385K 385K
Charlie Partridge
Charlie Partridge: $211K
Partridge was fired in 2016 after three straight 3-9 seasons leading the Owls. FAU lost seven straight games at one point during 2016.
$385K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$133K
Anthony Pecoraro
Football assistant coach
$34.5K
Nathan Trickett
Football assistant coach
$6.6K
Nathan York
Football strength coach

Additional payments: None

Florida International Florida International
Other
1
0
$3.7K 3.7K
James Vollono
James Vollono: $3.7K
Vollono was replaced as FIU's special teams coach after the 2019 season. He spent three years with the Panthers.
$3.7K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Florida State Florida State
ACC
13
1
$7.7M 7.7M
Willie Taggart
Willie Taggart: $4.1 million
Upon Taggart's hiring, FSU paid his $3 million buyout to Oregon and $1.3 million the Ducks owed South Florida after hiring him. He went 9-12 at FSU before his 2019 firing.
$7.7M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$650K
Rick Trickett
Football assistant coach
$593K
Charles Kelly
Football assistant coach
$587K
Harlon Barnett
Football assistant coach
$520K
Lawrence Dawsey
Football assistant coach
$468K
Bradley Lawing
Football assistant coach
$283K
Bill Miller
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $462K to 6 recipients

Fresno State Fresno State
Other
1
1
$2.5M 2.5M
Tim DeRuyter
Tim DeRuyter: $2.5 million
DeRuyter was fired after a 1-7 start to the 2016 season. He guided the Bulldogs to a 30-30 record over his four-plus seasons in charge of the football program.
$2.5M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Georgia Georgia
SEC
17
3
$9.6M 9.6M
Mark Richt
Mark Richt: $4.1 million
Richt ranks second at Georgia in career wins (145) and guided teams to bowl games in each of his 15 seasons. Richt won two SEC titles before his his run in Athens ended in 2015.
$7.4M
Total dead money payments for football
$2.2M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$62.5K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.2M
Brian Schottenheimer
Football assistant coach
$1.2M
Mark Fox
Basketball (M) head coach
$677K
Dennis Felton
Basketball (M) head coach
$533K
James Coley
Football assistant coach
$489K
Tracy Rocker
Football assistant coach
$384K
Jeremy Pruitt
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $1.0 million to 10 recipients

Georgia Tech Georgia Tech
ACC
25
3
$10.9M 10.9M
Paul Hewitt
Paul Hewitt: $6.1 million
After a Final Four run in 2004, Georgia Tech gave Hewitt an automatic roll-over contract, meaning his deal always had six years remaining. He was fired in 2011 after four losing seasons in his last six years.
$3.3M
Total dead money payments for football
$7.6M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$20K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.4M
Ted Roof
Football assistant coach
$1.3M
Brian Gregory
Basketball (M) head coach
$640K
Nathan Woody
Football assistant coach
$333K
Paul Johnson
Football head coach
$141K
Michael Pelton
Football assistant coach
$133K
Ronald West
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $767K to 18 recipients

Illinois Illinois
Big Ten
20
3
$12.3M 12.3M
Bruce Weber
Bruce Weber: $4.4 million
Weber's 2004-05 team went 37-2, tying the then-NCAA record for most wins in a season. He was fired in 2012 after a 55-66 Big Ten record over his last six seasons.
$5.3M
Total dead money payments to football
$5.8M
Total dead money payments to men's basketball
$1.2M
Total dead money payments to women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$2.9M
Ron Zook
Football head coach
$1.0M
Bill Cubit
Football head coach
$966K
John Groce
Basketball (M) head coach
$760K
Jolette Law
Basketball (W) head coach
$403K
Garrick McGee
Football assistant coach
$376K
Ryan Cubit
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $1.4M to 13 recipients

Indiana Indiana
Big Ten
30
1
$5.1M 5.1M
Tom Crean
Tom Crean: $1.3 million
After taking over the IU hoops program in 2008, Crean led the Hoosiers to a 166-135 record over nine seasons. They parted ways in 2017 after IU missed the NCAA tourney for the second time in four seasons.
$2.4M
Total dead money payments for football
$1.9M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$882K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$542K
Kevin Wilson
Football head coach
$494K
Felisha Legette-Jack
Basketball (W) head coach
$450K
Brian Knorr
Football assistant coach
$293K
Ed Schilling
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$263K
Lawrence McDaniel
Football assistant coach
$169K
Curt Miller
Basketball (W) head coach

Additional payments: $1.7 million to 23 recipients

Iowa Iowa
Big Ten
4
2
$4.0M 4.0M
Todd Lickliter
Todd Lickliter: $2.6 million
Lickliter never found the success he enjoyed at Butler and was fired as Iowa's hoops coach in 2010 with four years left on a seven-year deal. He had a 38-58 record with the Hawkeyes.
$1.4M
Total dead money payments for football
$2.6M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.1M
Chris Doyle
Football strength coach
$160K
Robert Kennedy
Football assistant coach
$148K
Chris White
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: None

Iowa State Iowa State
Big 12
1
1
$4.8M 4.8M
Paul Rhoads
Paul Rhoads: $4.8 million
Rhoads lasted seven years in Ames despite never winning more than three conference games in a season. He was fired in 2015 during a 3-9 campaign. The Cyclones went 32-55 under Rhoads.
$4.8M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Kansas Kansas
Big 12
42
3
$20.0M 20.0M
Turner Gill
Turner Gill: $6.4 million
In just two seasons at Kansas (2010-2011), Gil won only one Big 12 game and went 5-19 overall.
$19.5M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$470K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$5.4M
Charlie Weis
Football head coach
$2.7M
David Beaty
Football head coach
$519K
Doug Mecham
Football assistant coach
$427K
Les Koenning
Football assistant coach
$392K
Bill Miller
Football assistant coach
$389K
Bonnie Henrickson
Basketball (W) head coach

Additional payments: $3.8 million to 35 recipients

Kansas State Kansas State
Big 12
5
0
$806K 806K
Jon Fabris
Jon Fabris: $300K
Fabris returned for his second stint at Kansas State in 2017 to coach defensive ends. He was out after two seasons when Chris Klieman took over as head coach following Bill Snyder's resignation.
$806K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$177K
Brian Norwood
Football assistant coach
$148K
Andre Coleman
Football assistant coach
$107K
Mo Latimore
Football assistant coach
$74.2K
Charles Dickey
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: None

Kentucky Kentucky
SEC
25
2
$8.5M 8.5M
Joker Phillips
Joker Phillips: $2.8 million
Phillips went 12-23 overall, and his tenure ended in 2012 with an eight-game losing streak and 40-0 loss to Vanderbilt, UK's worst loss to the Commodores in 96 years.
$8.4M
Total dead money payments for football
$16.7K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$108K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.5M
Shannon Dawson
Football assistant coach
$414K
Greg Nord
Football assistant coach
$376K
Tommy Mainord
Football assistant coach
$345K
Chuck Smith
Football assistant coach
$308K
Steven Pardue
Football assistant coach
$296K
Steve Ortmayer
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $2.4 million to 18 recipients

Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech
Other
2
0
$536K 536K
Teresa Weatherspoon
Teresa Weatherspoon: $436K
Weatherspoon's tenure at her alma mater ended after the Lady Techsters went 12-20 in 2013-14. She went 99-71 in six years leading the women's basketball program.
$0
Total dead money payments for football
$100K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$436K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$100K
Kerry Rupp
Basketball (M) head coach

Additional payments: None

Louisiana Louisiana
Other
50
0
$1.1M 1.1M
Mark Hudspeth
Mark Hudspeth: $528K
Hudspeth officially went 29-38 in seven seasons (22 victories were forfeited) coaching the Ragin' Cajuns. He was fired in 2017 after a 5-7 campaign.
$944K
Total dead money payments for football
$96.3K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
57.2K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$51.9K
Ronald Roberts
Football assistant coach
$32.5K
Rickey Bustle
Football head coach
$27.9K
David Looney
Football assistant coach
$26.7K
Matt Powledge
Football assistant coach
$21.8K
Stephen Stringer
Football assistant coach
$21.2K
Robert Lee
Basketball (M) head coach

Additional payments: $387K to 43 recipients

Louisville Louisville
ACC
25
1
$8.4M 8.4M
Bobby Petrino
Bobby Petrino: $5.0 million
When Louisville AD Vince Tyra fired Petrino in 2018, he vowed to never fully guarantee a contract for another head coach. Petrino went 36-26 in his second tenure with the Cardinals.
$8.0M
Total dead money payments for football
$324K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$612K
Steve Kragthorpe
Football head coach
$468K
Brian VanGorder
Football assistant coach
$380K
Michael Summers
Football assistant coach
$239K
Lorenzo Ward
Football assistant coach
$227K
David Padgett
Basketball assistant coach
$188K
Alonzo Galloway
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $1.2 million to 18 recipients

LSU LSU
SEC
15
4
$14.8M 14.8M
Les Miles
Les Miles: $4.5 million
Miles had a 114-34 record and a BCS title in 11-plus seasons coaching the Tigers. He was fired four games into the 2016 season after going 19-10 in his last three-plus years at LSU.
$13.7M
Total dead money payments to football
$1.1M
Total dead money payments to men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments to women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$4.0M
Bo Pelini
Football assistant coach
$2.1M
Cam Cameron
Football assistant coach
$1.7M
Matt Canada
Football assistant coach
$778K
Johnny Jones
Basketball (M) head coach
$500K
Steve Ensminger
Football assistant coach
$484K
Dameyune Craig
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $768K to 8 recipients

Marshall Marshall
Other
11
0
$1.8M 1.8M
Tom Herrion
Tom Herrion: $741K
Herrion had two years left on his contract when he and the Thundering Herd split ways in March 2014 after an 11-22 season. Herrion finished his four-year tenure with a 67-67 record.
$1.1M
Total dead money payments for football
$741K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$601K
Mark Snyder
Football head coach
$110K
John Shannon
Football assistant coach
$108K
Rick Minter
Football assistant coach
$64K
Bob Fello
Football assistant coach
$72K
Bill Legg
Football assistant coach
$41K
Chris Rippon
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $91K to 4 recipients

Maryland Maryland
Big Ten
11
4
$13.0M 13.0M
D.J. Durkin
DJ Durkin: $5.4 million
Durkin was fired in October 2018 after investigations into the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair from a heatstroke he suffered at a workout.
$13.0M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$2.6M
Randy Edsall
Football head coach
$2.2M
Ralph Friedgen
Football head coach
$1.2M
Matt Canada
Football assistant coach
$583K
Chuck Heater
Football assistant coach
$315K
Rick Court
Football strength coach
$218K
Bryan Stinespring
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $407K to 4 recipients

Memphis Memphis
Other
16
2
$4.6M 4.6M
Tubby Smith
Tubby Smith: $2.4 million
Smith's brief two-year run leading the Tigers ended after a 21-13 season in 2018. He went 40-26 at Memphis, but he did not get the Tigers to the NCAA tournament.
$2.3M
Total dead money payments for football
$2.4M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.5M
Tommy West
Football head coach
$233K
Kevin Clune
Football assistant coach
$125K
Larry Porter
Football head coach
$112K
Tim Edwards
Football assistant coach
$74K
James Hopson
Football assistant coach
$59K
Tim Billings
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $197K to 8 recipients

Miami (Ohio) Miami (Ohio)
Other
4
0
$492K 492K
Donald Treadwell
Donald Treadwell: $207K
Treadwell was fired after an 0-5 start to the 2013 season. His 29-game tenure leading his alma mater's football program ended with an 8-21 record.
$207K
Total dead money payments for football
$172
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$285K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$165K
Maria Fantanarosa
Basketball (W) head coach
$120K
Cleve Wright
Basketball (W) head coach
$172
John Cooper
Basketball (M) head coach

Additional payments: None

Michigan Michigan
Big Ten
8
1
$4.0M 4.0M
Rich Rodriguez
Rich Rodriguez: $2.5 million
Rodriguez's tenure at Michigan included an 11-11 record at the Big House, 1-11 against ranked teams and 0-6 combined against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State.
$4.0M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$636K
Alan Borges
Football assistant coach
$496K
Mike Barwis
Football strength coach
$250K
Tim Drevno
Football assistant coach
$27.4K
Don Brown
Football assistant coach
$17.0K
Mark Naylor
Football strength coach
$17.0K
Corey Twine
Football strength coach

Additional payments: $13.6K to 1 recipient

Middle Tennessee Middle Tennessee
Other
4
0
$224K 224K
Tyrone Nix
Tyrone Nix: $148K
Nix's five-year run as defensive coordinator ended after the Blue Raiders' 8-5 2016 season. Middle Tennessee gave up at least 31 points in each of its last eight games that season.
$224K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$40K
Kezarrick McCorvey
Football assistant coach
$28K
Willie Simmons
Football assistant coach
$8.1K
John Palermo
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: None

Minnesota Minnesota
Big Ten
21
3
$9.3M 9.3M
Tubby Smith
Tubby Smith: $2.9 million
After leading Kentucky to a national title in 1998, Smith walked away from perhaps college basketball's biggest job to coach the Gophers in 2007. He went 124-81 in six seasons at Minnesota.
$4.5M
Total dead money payments for football
$4.2M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$601K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.1M
Robb Smith
Football assistant coach
$1.1M
Jerry Kill
Football head coach
$637K
Jay Johnson
Football assistant coach
$637K
Jay Sawvel
Football assistant coach
$489K
Pam Borton
Basketball (W) head coach
$324K
Tracy Claeys
Football head coach

Additional payments: $2.1 million to 14 recipients

Mississippi State Mississippi State
SEC
6
0
$1.6M 1.6M
Bob Shoop
Bob Shoop: $475K
In Shoop's first season as defensive coordinator in 2018, the Bulldogs led the FBS in total defense. But Joe Moorhead and his staff were fired after a 6-7 record in 2019.
$1.5M
Total dead money payments for football
$20.8K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$400K
Michael Johnson
Football assistant coach
$350K
Terry Richardson
Football assistant coach
$262K
Andrew Breiner
Football assistant coach
$46K
Cory Bichey
Football strength coach
$21K
Rick Ray
Basketball (M) head coach

Additional payments: None

Missouri Missouri
SEC
11
0
$3.7M 3.7M
Josh Henson
Josh Henson: $642K
Henson was hired as offensive line coach and later promoted to offensive coordinator, helping the Tigers win SEC East titles in 2013-14.
$3.3M
Total dead money payments for football
$450K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$534K
Derek Dooley
Football assistant coach
$529K
DeMontie Cross
Football assistant coach
$450K
Kim Anderson
Basketball (M) head coach
$397K
Cornell Ford
Football assistant coach
$303K
Garrick McGee
Football assistant coach
$298K
Vernon Hargreaves
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $579K to 4 recipients

NC State NC State
ACC
16
0
$4.9M 4.9M
Mark Gottfried
Mark Gottfried: $950K
The basketball coach sued NC State for the rest of his buyout, and the sides reached a $400,000 settlement through mediation in August. He was fired in 2017 after two straight losing seasons.
$2.7M
Total dead money payments for football
$2.1M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$22.6K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$664K
David Huxtable
Football assistant coach
$522K
Heath Schroyer
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$465K
Matt Canada
Football assistant coach
$382K
Butch Pierre
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$356K
Dana Bible
Football assistant coach
$328
George Barlow
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $1.2 million to 9 recipients

Nebraska Nebraska
Big Ten
31
5
$25.8M 25.8M
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini: $6.5 million
Nebraska fired Pelini in November 2014, less than a year after giving him an extension. The Cornhuskers paid him $128,000 every month for more than four years.
$19.0M
Total dead money payments for football
$5.4M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$1.4M
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$6.3M
Mike Riley
Football head coach
$2.8M
Doc Sadler
Basketball (M) head coach
$2.6M
Tim Miles
Basketball (M) head coach
$1.1M
Connie Yori
Basketball (W) head coach
$932K
Bob Diaco
Football head coach
$604K
Danny Langsdorf
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $5.0 million to 24 recipients

Nevada Nevada
Other
2
0
$1.2M 1.2M
David Carter
David Carter: $665K
Carter's five-year Nevada tenure started with two 20-win seasons in his first three years but ended with three straight losing campaigns. He was fired in 2015 after a 9-22 season.
$525K
Total dead money payments for football
$665K
Total dead money payments for men's college basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$525K
Brian Polian
Football head coach

Additional payments: None

North Texas North Texas
Other
13
0
$1.9M 1.9M
Dan McCarney
Dan McCarney: $950K
McCarney was fired after an 0-5 start to the 2015 season. He coached the Mean Green to a 22-32 record in four-plus seasons in Denton.
$1.25M
Total dead money payments for football
$5.7K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$629K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$393K
Michael Petersen
Basketball (W) head coach
$237K
Shanice Stephens
Basketball (W) head coach
$131K
Todd Dodge
Football head coach
$78K
Chris Cosh
Football assistant coach
$34K
Marc Yellock
Football assistant coach
$24K
Troy Reffett
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $69K to 6 recipients

Northern Illinois Northern Illinois
Other
3
0
$787K 787K
Ricardo Patton
Ricardo Patton: $311K
Patton's four-year tenure at NIU ended in 2011 after a 9-21 season. The Huskies' men's basketball program went 35-83 under Patton.
$0
Total dead money payments for football
$560K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$227K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$249K
Mark Montgomery
Basketball (M) head coach
$227K
Kathi Bennett
Basketball (W) head coach

Additional payments: None

Ohio State Ohio State
Big Ten
8
1
$10.2M 10.2M
Thad Matta
Thad Matta: $9.0 million
Matta went 337-123 in 13 seasons at Ohio State, winning at least 20 games in every season but one. His tenure in Columbus ended in 2017 after OSU missed two straight NCAA tournaments.
$292K
Total dead money payments for football
$9.6M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$323K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$323K
Jim Foster
Basketball (W) head coach
$300K
Chris Jent
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$185K
Dave Dickerson
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$167K
Ed Warinner
Football assistant coach
$110K
Greg Paulus
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$108K
Taver Johnson
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $16K to 1 recipient

Oklahoma Oklahoma
Big 12
12
1
$3.1M 3.1M
Jeff Capel
Jeff Capel: $1.6 million
Capel led the Sooners to 30 wins and the Elite Eight in 2009, but back-to-back losing seasons followed -- and he was fired after the 2010-11 season. Capel went 96-69 in a five-year tenure at OU.
$1.3M
Total dead money payments for football
$1.7M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$89K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$383K
Josh Heupel
Football assistant coach
$346K
Mike Stoops
Football assistant coach
$221K
Kerry Cooks
Football assistant coach
$190K
Tim Kish
Football assistant coach
$148K
Bruce Kittle
Football assistant coach
$39K
Chad Thrailkill
Basketball (W) assistant coach

Additional payments: $125K to 5 recipients

Oklahoma State Oklahoma State
Big 12
7
1
$4.8M 4.8M
Travis Ford
Travis Ford: $3.9 million
Five NCAA tournament appearances in eight seasons wasn't enough to save Ford's job after the Cowboys went 12-20 in 2015-16. He left with a 155-111 record at OSU.
$707K
Dead money payments for football
$4.1M
Dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$377K
Bill Young
Football assistant coach
$179K
Robert Matthews
Football assistant coach
$168K
David Kontaxis
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$128K
Greg Adkins
Football assistant coach
$23K
Jason Ray
Football assistant coach
$8.5K
Steve Middleton
Basketball (M) assistant coach

Additional payments: None

Ole Miss Ole Miss
SEC
51
6
$20.4M 20.4M
Houston Nutt
Houston Nutt: $5.7 million
Nutt resigned in November 2011 after the Rebels lost 12 consecutive SEC games. Ole Miss went 2-10 in his final season (two wins were later vacated). Nutt's tenure ended with a 24-26 record.
$16.0M
Total dead money payments for football
$3.35M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$969K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$3.1M
Matt Luke
Football head coach
$3.1M
Andy Kennedy
Football head coach
$1.4M
Wesley McGriff
Football assistant coach
$1.3M
Dan Werner
Football assistant coach
$1.1M
Tyrone Nix
Football assistant coach
$633K
Robert Wommack
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $4.7 million to 45 recipients

Old Dominion Old Dominion
Other
2
0
$467K 467K
Bobby Wilder
Bobby Wilder: $450K
Wilder resigned after a 1-11 season in 2019. He finished his 13-year tenure with the Monarchs with a 77-56 record.
$450K
Total dead money payments for football
$16.7K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$16.7K
Blaine Taylor
Basketball (M) head coach

Additional payments: None

Oregon Oregon
Pac-12
11
3
$16.5M 16.5M
Mark Helfrich
Mark Helfrich: $9.5 million
Oregon's disastrous 4-8 season in 2016 led to Helfrich's firing, but he was 33-8 in his first three seasons and the Ducks were the national runner-up in 2014.
$16.5M
Total dead money payments football
$0
Total dead money payments men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$3.1M
Mike Bellotti
Football head coach/AD
$2.3M
Jim Leavitt
Football assistant coach
$311K
Tom Osborne
Football assistant coach
$303K
Don Pellum
Football assistant coach
$227K
John Neal
Football assistant coach
$261K
Gary Campbell
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $521K to 4 recipients

Oregon State Oregon State
Pac-12
13
2
$7.6M 7.6M
Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson: $3.8 million
In Robinson's six seasons in Corvallis, his teams were never invited to the NIT, let alone the NCAA tournament, and he was fired in 2014 after a 16-16 season. The Beavers went 94-105 during his tenure.
$2.3M
Total dead money payments for football
$4.1M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$1.2M
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.2M
LaVonda Wagner
Basketball (W) head coach
$473K
Kevin Clune
Football assistant coach
$414K
T.J. Woods
Football assistant coach
$347K
Kevin McGiven
Football assistant coach
$345K
Rod Perry
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$310K
John Garrett
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $740K to 6 recipients

Purdue Purdue
Big Ten
29
1
$6.8M 6.8M
Darrell Hazell
Darrell Hazell: $4.1 million
Hazell was fired in 2016 with a 9-33 record in three-plus seasons with the Boilermakers. His teams never won more than three games in a single season.
$6.7M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$28.3K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$600K
Danny Hope
Football head coach
$212K
John Shoop
Football assistant coach
$210K
Greg Hudson
Football assistant coach
$201K
Terry Malone
Football assistant coach
$159K
Nick Holt
Football assistant coach
$138K
Gary Nord
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $1.1 million to 22 recipients

Rutgers Rutgers
Big Ten
40
4
$15.4M 15.4M
Chris Ash
Chris Ash: $2.2 million
Ash's teams went 8-32 in three-plus seasons with the Scarlet Knights, including 3-26 in Big Ten play with two winless seasons in conference games. He was fired in 2019.
$10.7M
Total dead money payments for football
$4.6M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$75.8K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$2.0M
Eddie Jordan
Basketball (M) head coach
$1.9M
Mike Rice
Basketball (M) head coach
$1.5M
Kyle Flood
Football head coach
$871K
Robert Fraser
Football assistant coach
$844K
James Panagos
Football assistant coach
$655K
John McMulty
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $5.4 million to 33 recipients

South Alabama South Alabama
Other
34
0
$1.1M 1.1M
Steve Campbell
Steve Campbell: $299K
Campbell was fired in 2020 after a 4-7 season. The Jaguars went 9-26 during his three seasons leading the football program.
$873K
Total dead money payments for football
$172K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$104K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$176K
Joey Jones
Football head coach
$86K
Rick Pietri
Basketball (W) head coach
$69K
Matthew Graves
Basketball (M) head coach
$40K
Brian Turner
Football assistant coach
$31K
Richard Owens
Football assistant coach
$30K
Bryant Vincent
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $419K to 27 recipients

South Carolina South Carolina
SEC
13
2
$18.6M 18.6M
Will Muschamp
Will Muschamp: $12.9 million
Muschamp went 28-30 in four-plus seasons. The Gamecocks actually saved about $2.1 million when his contract was restructured in December 2019.
$16.4M
Total dead money payments for football
$2.2M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$2.2M
Darrin Horn
Basketball (M) head coach
$801K
Tavaris Robinson
Football assistant coach
$700K
Dan Werner
Football assistant coach
$665K
Lorenzo Ward
Football assistant coach
$400K
Kurt Roper
Football assistant coach
$310K
Jon Hoke
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $582K to 6 recipients

South Florida South Florida
Other
33
3
$10.5M 10.5M
Skip Holtz
Skip Holtz: $2.5 million
Holtz was fired after a 3-9 season in 2012 after receiving a contract extension five months earlier. He went 16-21 during his three-year tenure with the Bulls.
$9.6M
Total dead money payments for football
$823K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$2.2M
Jim Leavitt
Football head coach
$1.7M
Charlie Strong
Football head coach
$593K
Matt Mattox
Football assistant coach
$500K
Orlando Antigua
Basketball (M) head coach
$411K
Kerwin Bell
Football assistant coach
$321K
Paul Wulff
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $2.3 million to 26 recipients

Southern Miss Southern Miss
Other
1
1
$2.1M 2.1M
Ellis Johnson
Ellis Johnson: $2.1 million
Johnson was fired after one season with the Golden Eagles in 2012. He went 0-12 and had three seasons remaining on his contract.
$2.1M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Tennessee Tennessee
SEC
26
1
$4.0M 4.0M
Butch Jones
Butch Jones: $1.3 million
Jones guided the Vols to nine-win seasons in 2015 and 2016 but was just 2-10 in his last 12 SEC games before getting fired in 2017.
$3.3M
Total dead money payments for football
$51.7K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$623K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$623K
Holly Warlick
Basketball (W) head coach
$485K
Sal Sunseri
Football assistant coach
$306K
Derek Dooley
Football head coach
$151K
John Jancek
Football assistant coach
$125K
Phillip Fulmer
Football head coach
$99.2K
Bob Shoop
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $897.4K to 19 recipients

Texas Texas
Big 12
21
6
$21.5M 21.5M
Charlie Strong
Charlie Strong: $10.1 million
Strong's tenure in Austin was a disaster even before factoring in the eight-figure buyout. The Longhorns went 16-21 in three seasons under Strong, who was fired after a 5-7 campaign in 2016.
$19.5M
Total dead money payments for football
$1.75M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$209K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.75M
Rick Barnes
Basketball (M) head coach
$1.7M
Sterlin Gilbert
Football assistant coach
$1.4M
Mack Brown
Football head coach
$1.1M
Todd Orlando
Football assistant coach
$1.1M
Matt Mattox
Football assistant coach
$881K
Vance Bedford
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $3.5 million to 14 recipients

Texas A&M Texas A&M
SEC
30
3
$16.4M 16.4M
Kevin Sumlin
Kevin Sumlin: $7.0 million
In six seasons, Sumlin's teams went 51-26, but the Aggies didn't have a winning SEC record after his initial 6-2 mark in 2012, going 4-4 four times and 3-5 once.
$12.7M
Total dead money payments for football
$3.7M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$2.9M
Billy Kennedy
Basketball (M) head coach
$1.7M
Mike Sherman
Football head coach
$959K
Dave Christensen
Football assistant coach
$585K
Mark Snyder
Football assistant coach
$518K
John Chavis
Football assistant coach
$507K
David Kennedy
Football strength coach

Additional payments: $2.2 million to 23 recipients

Texas State Texas State
Other
14
0
$1.3M 1.3M
Everett Withers
Everett Withers: $784K
After leading the Bobcats to just seven wins in three seasons, Withers was fired in 2018 with a 7-28 overall record in San Marcos.
$1.3M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$135K
Brad Wright
Football head coach
$68.4K
Robert Stitt
Football assistant coach
$48.3K
Chris Woods
Football assistant coach
$32.5K
Zak Kuhr
Football assistant coach
$32.1K
Ron Antoine
Football assistant coach
$29.5K
Brett Elliott
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $165K to 7 recipients

Texas Tech Texas Tech
Big 12
4
0
$841K 841K
Billy Gillispie
Billy Gillispie: $498K
Gillispie's one-year tenure in Lubbock included only one Big 12 win during an 8-23 season. He resigned citing health concerns in September 2012.
$326K
Total dead money payments for football
$498K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$17K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$226K
Matt Wallerstedt
Football assistant coach
$100K
Chad Glasgow
Football assistant coach
$17K
Sheryl Swoopes
Basketball (W) assistant coach

Additional payments: None

UAB UAB
Other
32
0
$1.9M 1.9M
Mike Davis
Mike Davis: $676K
Davis, who led the Blazers to a 122-73 record over six seasons, was fired with one year left on his contract after a 15-16 2011-12 campaign.
$902K
Total dead money payments for football.
$1.0M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$478K
Neil Callaway
Football head coach
$156K
Robert Ehsan
Basketball (M) head coach
$76K
Reginald Johnson
Football assistant coach
$61.5K
Kim Helton
Football assistant coach
$41.2K
Turner Battle
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$36.5K
Donnie Marsh
Basketball (M) assistant coach

Additional payments: $391K to 25 recipients

UCLA UCLA
Pac-12
3
3
$15.5M 15.5M
Jim Mora
Jim Mora: $9.2 million
Mora compiled a 46-30 record in six seasons with the Bruins. After going 29-11 in his first three seasons, UCLA went just 17-19 in his last three seasons. He was fired in 2017.
$9.2M
Total dead money payments for football
$6.3M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$3.5M
Steve Alford
Basketball (M) head coach
$2.8M
Ben Howland
Basketball (M) head coach

Additional payments: None

UConn UConn
Other
42
1
$9.1M 9.1M
Bob Diaco
Bob Diaco: $4.3 million
Diaco coached the Huskies to an 11-26 record over three seasons. He was fired in December 2016, seven months after agreeing to a contract extension through 2020.
$7.39M
Total dead money payments for football
$1.65M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$19.5K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$798K
Kevin Ollie
Basketball (M) head coach
$340K
Billy Crocker
Football assistant coach
$256K
Glen Miller
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$229K
Donnie Patterson
Football assistant coach
$228K
Frank Verducci
Football assistant coach
$221K
Ricky Moore
Basketball (M) assistant coach

Additional payments: $2.7 million to 35 recipients

Charlotte Charlotte
Other
11
0
$2.0M 2.0M
Bobby Lutz
Bobby Lutz: $652K
Lutz, the 49ers' winningest men's basketball coach (218-158), was fired with four years left on his contract after a 19-12 season in 2009-10.
$523K
Total dead money payments for football
$1.5M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$425K
Brad Lambert
Football head coach
$389K
Mark Price
Basketball (M) head coach
$320K
Alan Major
Basketball (M) head coach
$48.7K
Jeff Mullen
Football assistant coach
$38.2K
Ryan Odom
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$31.5K
Matt Wallerstedt
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $72.7K to 4 recipients

UNLV UNLV
Other
27
0
$2.5M 2.5M
David Rice
David Rice: $508K
After two NCAA tournament appearances to begin Rice's tenure, the Rebels didn't return under his watch. A 9-7 start led to his midseason dismissal in 2015-16. UNLV went 98-54 during Rice's four-plus seasons.
$1.4M
Total dead money payments for football
$857K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$194K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$400K
Bobby Hauck
Football head coach
$329K
Tony Sanchez
Football head coach
$261K
Stacey Augmon
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$166K
Kathy Olivier
Basketball (W) head coach
$66K
Travis Burkett
Football assistant coach
$66K
Alfred Simmons
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $673K to 20 recipients

Utah Utah
Pac-12
12
1
$3.8M 3.8M
Jim Boylen
Jim Boylen: $1.2 million
The Utes reached the NCAA tournament in 2009, but consecutive losing seasons followed. Boylen, who went 69-60 over four years, was fired in 2011 before Utah's move to the Pac-12.
$1.6M
Total dead money payments for football
$1.6M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$608K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$803K
Aaron Roderick
Football assistant coach
$591K
Dennis Erickson
Football assistant coach
$551K
Anthony Levrets
Basketball (W) head coach
$350K
Ray Giacoletti
Basketball (M) head coach
$213K
Daniel Finn
Football assistant coach
$31.3K
Jeff Smith
Basketball (M) assistant coach

Additional payments: $107K to 5 recipients

Utah State Utah State
Other
7
0
$156K 156K
Tarvish Felton: $38K
Felton spent 10 seasons as a men's basketball assistant coach with the Aggies under head coaches Stew Morrill and Tim Duryea.
$0
Total dead money payments for football
$99.5K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$56.6K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$28.5K
Louis Wilson
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$22.5K
Ben Finkbeiner
Basketball (W) assistant coach
$19.3K
Jesse Parker
Basketball (M) staff
$18.9K
Ashley Gill
Basketball (W) assistant coach
$15.2K
Rod Jensen
Basketball (W) assistant coach
$13.8K
Kyle Taylor
Basketball (M) staff

Additional payments: None

UTEP UTEP
Other
18
0
$964K 964K
Brent Pease
Brent Pease: $130K
UTEP fired the offensive coordinator after an 0-3 start to the 2017 season. Pease was in his second season with the Miners.
$822K
Total dead money payments for football
$134K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$7.7K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$96.3K
Thomas Mason
Football assistant coach
$91.3K
Sean Kugler
Football assistant coach
$89.2K
Dorn Leftwich
Football assistant coach
$83.8K
Patrick Higgins
Football assistant coach
$55.1K
Cornell Jackson
Football assistant coach
$54.7K
Phillip Johnson
Basketball (M) assistant coach

Additional payments: $363K to 11 recipients

UTSA UTSA
Other
14
1
$2.3M 2.3M
Frank Wilson
Frank Wilson: $1.0 million
The Roadrunners fired Wilson after a 4-8 2019 campaign. Wilson went 19-29 in four seasons running the UTSA football program.
$1.9M
Total dead money payments for football
$250K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$177K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$651K
Larry Coker
Football head coach
$210K
Brooks Thompson
Basketball (M) head coach
$114K
Jeff Kastl
Football assistant coach
$91.2K
Rae Blair
Basketball (W) head coach
$85.4K
Lubomyr Lichonczak
Basketball (W) head coach
$34.1K
Kevin Brown
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $113K to 7 recipients

Virginia Virginia
ACC
19
3
$7.1M 7.1M
Mike London
Mike London: $2.1 million
London, who won an FCS national title at Richmond, endured losing records in five of six seasons leading the Cavaliers' football program and never beat rival Virginia Tech.
$6.0M
Total dead money payments for football
$1.1M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.8M
Al Groh
Football head coach
$1.1M
Dave Leitao
Basketball (M) head coach
$806K
Jon Tenuta
Football assistant coach
$272K
Gregg Brandon
Football assistant coach
$186K
Anthony Poindexter
Football assistant coach
$184K
Marques Hagans
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $602K to 12 recipients

Washington Washington
Pac-12
22
1
$6.0M 6.0M
Lorenzo Romar
Lorenzo Romar: $2.9 million
Romar's 15-year run in Seattle featured six NCAA tournament berths but none over his final five seasons. He was fired in 2017 after the Huskies went 9-22.
$2.7M
Total dead money payments for football
$2.9M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$325K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$747K
Nick Holt
Football assistant coach
$522K
Bush Hamdan
Football assistant coach
$413K
Eric Kiesau
Football assistant coach
$300K
Tosh Lupoi
Football assistant coach
$253K
Mike Cox
Football assistant coach
$205K
Tia Jackson
Basketball (W) head coach

Additional payments: $687K to 15 recipients

Washington State Washington State
Pac-12
38
2
$7.7M 7.7M
Ernie Kent
Ernie Kent: $2.6 million
The Cougars were 58-98 in Kent's five seasons in Pullman and were 22-68 in Pac-12 play. He was fired in 2019 after Washington State went 11-21.
$2.5
Total dead money payments for football
$4.7M
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$500K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$1.7M
Ken Bone
Basketball (M) head coach
$809K
Paul Wulff
Football head coach
$476K
Bill Doba
Football head coach
$400K
June Daugherty
Basketball (W) head coach
$188K
Michael Breske
Football assistant coach
$186K
Eric Russell
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $1.3 million to 31 recipients

West Virginia West Virginia
Big 12
4
1
$3.0M 3.0M
Bill Stewart
Bill Stewart: $1.7 million
Stewart was forced to resign before the 2011 season in the wake of a controversy with coach-in-waiting Dana Holgorsen. Stewart went 28-12 with the Mountaineers.
$3.0M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$788K
Anthony Gibson
Football assistant coach
$321K
Vic Koenning
Football assistant coach
$283K
Joe Wickline
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: None

Western Kentucky Western Kentucky
Other
1
1
$1.2M 1.2M
Mike Sanford
Mike Sanford: $1.2 million
Sanford was fired by WKU in 2018 after the Hilltoppers went 3-9 in his second season on the job. Sanford went 9-16 at WKU.
$1.2M
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Western Michigan Western Michigan
Other
2
0
$259K 259K
Tasha McDowell: $131K
McDowell was fired in 2012 with a year left on her contract after an 8-22 campaign. The Broncos' women's hoops program went 33-87 during her four-year tenure.
$128K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$131K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$128K
Bill Cubit
Football head coach

Additional payments: None

Wisconsin Wisconsin
Big Ten
12
0
$1.1M 1.1M
Bobbie Kelsey
Bobbie Kelsey: $300K
The Badgers were 47-100 during her five-year tenure, including a 19-65 record in the Big Ten. Wisconsin never finished higher than ninth in the league under Kelsey.
$442K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$632K
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$282K
Lisa Stone
Basketball (W) head coach
$185K
Michael Markuson
Football assistant coach
$95.1K
Jeff Genyk
Football assistant coach
$95.1K
Bill Busch
Football assistant coach
$35.0K
Ben Strickland
Football assistant coach
$22.5K
Jeff Moore
Football strength coach

Additional payments: $59.5K to 5 recipients

Wyoming Wyoming
Other
8
0
$1.7M 1.7M
Dave Christensen
Dave Christensen: $570K
From 2009 to 2013, Christensen coached the Cowboys to a 27-35 record with two bowl appearances. He was fired with three years left on his contract after a 5-7 season in 2013.
$710K
Total dead money payments for football
$955K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$517K
Heath Schroyer
Basketball (M) head coach
$220K
Allen Edwards
Basketball (M) head coach
$135K
Fred Langley
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$83.3K
Scott Duncan
Basketball (M) assistant coach
$57.4K
Robert Cole
Football assistant coach
$55K
Kenni Burns
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $27K to 1 recipient

Bowling Green Bowling Green
Other
1
0
$431K 431K
Mike Jinks
Mike Jinks: $431K
Jinks had a 7-24 record from 2016 to 2018 as head football coach of the Falcons. He was fired in 2018 after a 1-6 start to the season.
$431K
Total dead money payments for footall
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Georgia State Georgia State
Other
1
0
$286K 286K
Trent Miles: $286K
Miles was fired in 2016 after nearly four seasons coaching the Panthers. He led Georgia State to its first bowl game in 2015 but left with a 9-38 record.
$286K
Total dead money payments for football
$0
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Houston Houston
Other
13
1
$3.4M 3.4M
Major Applewhite
Major Applewhite: $1.7M
Applewhite was fired in 2018 after guiding the Cougars to a 15-7 overall record and 0-3 in bowl games during his two-plus seasons leading the football program.
$3.2M
Total dead money payments for football
$250K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$467K
Mark D'Onofrio
Football assistant coach
$452K
Tony Levine
Football head coach
$250K
James Dickey
Basketball (M) head coach
$147K
Travis Bush
Football assistant coach
$141K
Paul Williams
Football assistant coach
$93K
Michael Nesbitt
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: $141K to 6 recipients

San Jose State San Jose State
Other
1
0
$130K 130K
Dave Wojcik
Dave Wojcik: $130K
Wojcik resigned in July 2017 a few months after the Spartans went 14-16 in his final season leading the basketball program. San Jose State went 32-90 during his four-year tenure.
$0
Total dead money payments for football
$130K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Hawaii Hawaii
Other
6
0
$1.2M 1.2M
Greg McMackin
Greg McMackin: $600K
McMackin's four-year tenure at Hawaii ended in 2011. The Rainbow Warriors went 29-25 and reached two bowl games under his direction.
$841K
Total dead money payments for football
$349K
Total dead money payments for men's basketball
$0
Total dead money payments for women's basketball
Other top dead money recipients
$200K
Bob Nash
Basketball (M) head coach
$200K
Norm Chow
Football head coach
$148K
Gib Arnold
Basketball (M) head coach
$36.4K
Aaron Price
Football assistant coach
$5.1K
Sean Duggan
Football assistant coach

Additional payments: None

Reporting by Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach. Editing by David Duffey and Laura Purtell. Additional reporting by Kyle Bonagura and Maya Jones.

Produced by ESPN Creative Studio: Michelle Bashaw, Heather Donahue, Karen Frank, Jarret Gabel, Luke Knox and Jason Potterton.

Illustrations by Rafa Alvarez. Photos from AP Photo, Getty Images, USA TODAY Sports, US PRESSWIRE.

