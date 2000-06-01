OK, so you know already that the greatest quarterback of all time is a first-ballot lock to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame when (if?) he retires. But because of his consistent greatness and supernatural longevity, there's a case to be made that he actually has had three distinct -- and incredible -- HOF careers.

We divided Brady's 21-year career before this season -- 20 with the Patriots, one with the Bucs -- and evaluated all three eras independent from each other to make judgments. Our panel of Hall of Fame voters then gave a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on each of the seven-year spans. You might be surprised by the results.