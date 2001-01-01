December
Alabama claims another championship, Dustin Poirier gets revenge on Conor McGregor and Drew Brees calls it a career.
“Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team and the great city of New Orleans”
Drew Brees, via Instagram
Tom Brady adds a ring with a new team, and Coach Prime debuts at an HBCU.
Team LeBron wins the All-Star Game, March Madness heads to Indiana and Lewis Hamilton keeps winning.
Baylor spoils Gonzaga's perfect season, and Hideki Matsuyama dons the green jacket for Japan.
“Hopefully, I'll be a pioneer and many other Japanese will follow.”
Hideki Matsuyama
A 50-year-old wins the PGA Championship, and an American helps Chelsea to a UEFA Champions League trophy.
Christian Eriksen's life is saved, Jon Rahm is disqualified and MLB cracks down on foreign substances.
“I understand that there’s a problem with Spider Tack and we’ve got to get that out of the game. But I also think there’s a way to handle this that’s a better way.”
Max Scherzer
Milwaukee celebrates a long-awaited title, English soccer fans rally behind Marcus Rashford and Naomi Osaka opens the Olympics.
MLB plays in an Iowa cornfield, Simone Biles shines a spotlight on mental health and Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona.
“I am really sad because I didn’t want to leave because this is the club I love.”
Lionel Messi
The Ryder Cup belongs to the Americans, US gymnasts testify and Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his old club.
“I thought it was an amazing moment, but I didn’t think people would still be celebrating it 20 years later.”
Mike Piazza
Tom Brady throws his 600th touchdown pass and Candace Parker brings a title home to Chicago.
The Atlanta Braves win the World Series in Houston, and Jim Harbaugh exorcises his Ohio State demons.
December
Julianna Peña completes a huge upset, a Group of 5 team crashes the CFP and Steph Curry hits No. 2,974.
