Holtby is hoping he gets his beard near the Cup again this year.

Among the best beards in the playoffs for netminders: Carolina’s Frederik Andersen, the well-manicured Dane; Boston’s Jeremy Swayman and Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, whose beard potentials are evident; the veteran scruff of Edmonton’s Mike Smith; and Dallas backup Braden Holtby, whose playoff beard looks like a cross between Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born” and a Sasquatch.

Goaltenders simultaneously have the most outward individuality of any player on the ice and the most mystery. They can customize their masks as tributes to their personal lives and personalities. Yet those masks also hide their faces and, in turn, the splendor of their playoff beards. We’re left waiting for them to flip their lids for a squirt from a water bottle to catch a follicle glimpse. But when we do, it’s usually quite a sight.

WHEN THE BEARD GOES

For many players, the playoff beard gets eliminated right after their team does. “It was always pretty quick afterwards. You felt like it was a clean slate again,” said former NHL defenseman Ken Daneyko. A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Daneyko said the champs would usually keep their beards until the official team Cup photo. “The dressing room bathroom would be an absolute mess on photo day, with piles of hair all over the place,” he said. “Because it’s a double shave: You gotta use the electric razor to trim it down, and then the blades if you’re going completely clean.”

Playoff beards make for a great team photo -- and a messy dressing room afterwards.